COEUR D’ALENE — Athletes, teams and coaches from 33 high schools and three colleges in northern Idaho have been selected as finalists for the 61st annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards, officials announced today.

The award winners will be announced at the annual banquet, set for April 8 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort and will take place along with the induction ceremonies for the North Idaho Hall of Fame. The featured speaker for the event is University of Idaho president Scott Green. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the banquet starting at 6:30 p.m.