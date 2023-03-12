COEUR D’ALENE — Athletes, teams and coaches from 33 high schools and three colleges in northern Idaho have been selected as finalists for the 61st annual North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame awards, officials announced today.
The award winners will be announced at the annual banquet, set for April 8 at the Coeur d’Alene Resort and will take place along with the induction ceremonies for the North Idaho Hall of Fame. The featured speaker for the event is University of Idaho president Scott Green. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the banquet starting at 6:30 p.m.
The North Idaho Hall of Fame awards honor district high school athletes, coaches and teams for their outstanding play, along with the athletes, coaches and teams from Idaho, North Idaho College and Lewis-Clark State College. The awards cover the 2022 academic spring season and the 2022-23 academic fall and winter seasons.
Also, the second Hagadone High Character Award winners will be announced. A female and male athlete from each school is honored. The award is named after Duane Hagadone, who founded the North Idaho Hall of Fame. In defining the award, it recognizes a student-athlete who excelled in the classroom and as a teammate; has outstanding work ethic and integrity, displays sportsmanship and true character in all walks of life, and is just an all-around good individual. Civic and community involvement is a plus.
Nominations for each category are reviewed by the NIAHOF committee, which selects the finalists and the winner.
Each finalist receives a certificate and the winners also receive a plaque. The athlete, coach and team of the year awards for high school and college receive trophies.
All finalists receive one free ticket to the banquet. To receive the ticket, the finalist must register online at nihof.com and click on the registration button by 5 p.m. April 11.
For parents, relatives, friends and others who want to attend the banquet, tickets are $31.75 apiece and must be purchased in advance, at the same website and by clicking on the purchase ticket button. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event, which attracted more than 600 last year, is expected to sell out.
BOYS GOLF
Seth Swallows, St. Maries; Archie Rauenhorst, Kellogg; Cole Jaworski, Coeur d’Alene; Carson King, Lewiston; Jack Seibly, Lewiston; Grant Potter, Coeur d’Alene.
GIRLS GOLF
Mollie Seibly, Lewiston; Avery Bayer, Bonners Ferry; Taylor Potter, Coeur d’Alene; Braylyn Bayer, Bonners Ferry; Page Crabb, Coeur d’Alene.
BOYS TENNIS
Oskar Hepworth, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Dylan Gomez, Lewiston; Lynnsean Young, Moscow; Josh Francis, Clearwater Valley.
GIRLS TENNIS
Caitlin Combs, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Morgan Moran, Lewiston; Allison Olson, Lewiston; Eleah Swan, Clearwater Valley; Ashlyn Ledeboer, Clearwater Valley.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A-5A
Megan Highfill, Moscow; Kailey Cramer, Post Falls; Alyssa Krause, Post Falls; Taryn Barney, Lewiston; Hope Bodak, Lake City; Kate Banks, Lewiston.
Class 1A-3A
Logan Walsh, Timberlake; Lilly Freitas, Priest River; Taci Watkins, St. Maries; Rebecca Butterfield, Potlatch.
BASEBALL
Class 4A-5A
Ryan Schneider, Coeur d’Alene; Cruz Hepburn, Lewiston; Joe DuCoeur, Lake City; Chris Ricard, Lewiston; Lagan Naylor, Post Falls; Auggie Lehman, Sandpoint; Colin Roos, Sandpoint; Mike Kiblen, Moscow.
Class 1A-3A
Trey Bateman, Bonners Ferry; Teigan Banning, Bonners Ferry; Silas Naranjo, Orofino; Dylan Larson, St. Maries; Cameron House, Troy; Nate Guinard, Genesee.
BOYS TRACK
Class 4A-5A
Rusty Lee, Sandpoint; Thor Kessinger, Lewiston; Will Hurst, Sandpoint; Dylan Rehder, Moscow; Trevor Cogley, Lake City; Caleb Skinner, Moscow.
Class 1A-3A
Brady Cox, Kamiah; Wyatt Johnson, Potlatch; Tucker Malloy, Orofino; Matyus McLain, Priest River ;Reid Thomas, Orofino; Wyatt MacArthur, Timberlake; Luke Trogden, Mullan; Nick Graham, Orofino; Jack Wilkins, Kamiah.
GIRLS TRACK
Class 4A-5A
Annastasia Peters, Post Falls; Hanna Marcoe, Moscow; Ziva Munyer, Lakeland; Samantha Wood, Post Falls; Kenna Simon, Lakeland; Emily Collins, Lewiston.
Class 1A-3A
Clara Anderson, Logos; Lindi Kessinger, Orofino; Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry; Morgan Burt, Bonners Ferry; Alexis Herrera, Lapwai; Kadence Beck, Highland; McKenna Kozeluh, Coeur d’Alene Charter.
FALL
BOYS GOLF
Class 4A-5A
Carson King, Lewiston; Brady Hanna, Lakeland; Trey Nipp, Coeur d’Alene; Grant Potter, Coeur d’Alene; Chase Lovell, Moscow.
GIRLS GOLF
Class 4A-5A
Mollie Seibly, Lewiston; Hayden Crenshaw, Coeur d’Alene; Taylor Mire, Sandpoint; Alexa Tuinstra, Sandpoint.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Max Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene; Lachlan May, Coeur d’Alene; Zack Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene; Jacob King, Coeur d’Alene; Jacob Barnhart, Timberlake.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
McKenna Kozeluh, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Olivia May, Coeur d’Alene; Hazel Kunel, Lake City; Talia Bonville, Post Falls; Annastasia Peters, Post Falls.
BOYS SOCCER
Jacob Molina, Lake City; Gavin Schoener, Lake City; Connor Jump, Lake City; Evan Dickinson, Sandpoint; Henry Barnes, Sandpoint; Eoin Eddy, Sandpoint; Cooper Prohaska, Coeur d’Alene; Grayson Sands, St. Maries; Nick Eastman, Bonners Ferry.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lilliana Brinkmeier, Sandpoint; Kesley Cessna, Sandpoint; Aliya Strok, Sandpoint; Rebekah Hines, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Maddie Daigle, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Alexa Sheppard, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Georgia Whitehead, Lake City; Elliotte Kortus, Lake City; Taylor Miller, Lake City.
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A-5A
Ellie Carlson, Lakeland; Kylie Munday, Post Falls; Ella Hosfeld, Lake City; Katy Wessels, Lewiston.
Class 1A-3A
Linley Howard, Timberlake; Grace Beardin, Orofino; Savannah Smith, Wallace ;Paige Valliere, Clark Fork; Jolee Ecklund, Troy; Kenadie Kirk, Deary; Hailey Taylor, Kendrick.
BOYS SWIMMING
Isaac Thorpe, Coeur d’Alene; Noah Crossler, Moscow; Ben Linford, Lake City; Steven Griffith, Lake City; Caleb Norling, Sandpoint; Luke Mastroberardino, Lewiston.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Quinn Taylor, Lake City; Demi Blaylock, Lake City; Trista Slife, Lake City; Gabby Garasky, Lake City; Ryleigh Bamer, Sandpoint ;Emily Ballard, Sandpoint; Pema Anain, Lake City.
FOOTBALL
Class 4A-5A
Trevor Miller, Post Falls; Jake Bustamante, Post Falls; Jackson Lathen, Lewiston; Parker Pettit, Sandpoint; John Cornish, Lakeland; Wes Benefield, Sandpoint; Zach Johnson, Lake City; James White, Lewiston.
Class 1A-3A
Cleo Henslee, sr., Bonners Ferry; Blake Rice, sr., Bonners Ferry; Hunter Higgins, sr., Timberlake; Matyus McLain, Priest River; Charles Henslee, sr., Bonners Ferry; Kolby Luna, Kellogg; Riply Luna, Kellogg; Porter Whipple, Kamiah; Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Matyus McLain, Priest River; Jagger Hewett, Kendricl; Caleb Ball, Mullan/St. Regis.
WINTER
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4A-5A
Teagan Colvin, Coeur d’Alene; Capri Sims, Post Falls; Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Avery Waddington, Lake City; Aliya Strock, Sandpoint; Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint; Lila Kiefer, Lakeland.
Class 1A-3A
Britany Phillips, Wallace; Eloise Shelton, Clark Fork.; Malia Miller, Timberlake; Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry; Grace Beardin, Orofino; Jaelyn McCormack-Marks, Lapwai; Ciara Soumas, Timberlake; Rose Stewart, Kendrick.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4A-5A
Kolton Mitchell, Lake City; Blake Buchanan, Lake City; Carson Way, Lewiston; Alexander Nipp, Coeur d’Alene; Nathan Hocking, Lake City; Zach Johnson, Lake City; Scott Hocking, Lakeland; Deacon Kiesbuy, Lake City.
Class 1A-3A
Asher Williams, Bonners Ferry; Ridge Williams, Bonners Ferry; Braeden Blackmore, Bonners Ferry; Greyson Sands, St. Maries; Vander Brown, Lakeside; Austin Zingler, Mullan; Kase Wynott, Lapwai; Jagger Hewett, Kendrick.
BOYS WRESTLING
Class 4A-5A
Rider Seguine, Post Falls; Hoyt Hvass, Lewiston; Jose Laguna, Post Falls; Trevor Miller, Post Falls.
Class 1A-3A
Jaeger Hall, Kellogg; Matyus McLain, Priest River; Kaden Schaff, Nezperce; Sean Larsen, Orofino; Eli Prather, Potlatch; Caeden McLaimtaig, Priest River.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Joely Slyter, Lewiston; Nevaeh Thomas, Bonners Ferry; Skyla Zimmerman, Moscow; Alyssa Randals, Coeur d’Alene; Kadence Beck, Highland; Hayley McNeal, Potlatch.
BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Class 4A-5A
Lake City basketball; Post Falls wrestling; Lake City swimming.
Class 1A-3A
Troy baseball; Kendrick football; Kendrick basketball; Lakeside basketball.
GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Class 4A-5A
Lake City swimming; Coeur d’Alene basketball; Sandpoint basketball.
Class 1A-3A
Potlatch softball; Troy volleyball; Logos cross country; Timberlake basketball.
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR
Class 4A-5A
Pete Reardan, Post Falls wrestling; Michelle Sobek, Lake City swimming; Jim Winger, Lake City basketball.
Class 1A-3A
Travis House, Troy baseball; Zane Hobart, Kendrick football; Tim Silflow, Kendrick basketball; James Twoteeth, Lakeside basketball.
GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Class 4A-5A
Shelly Sobek, Lake City swimming; Nicole Symons, Coeur d’Alene basketball; Will Love, Sandpoint basketball.
Class 1A-3A
Dean Butterfield, Potlatch softball; Deborah Blazzard, Troy, volleyball; Paula Casebolt, Logos cross country; Matt Miller, Timberlake basketball.
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Class 4A-5A
Trevor Miller, Post Falls; James White, Lewiston; Rusty Lee, Sandpoint; Jose Laguna, Post Falls; Dylan Rehder, Moscow; Zach Johnson, Lake City.
Class 1A-3A
Jagger Hewett, Kendrick; Ty Koepp, Kendrick; Matyus McLain, Priest River; Kolby Luna, Kellogg; Riply Luna, Kellogg; Trey Bateman, Bonners Ferry.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Class 4A-5A
Annastasia Peters, Post Falls; Madi Symons, Coeur d’Alene; Kenna Simon, Lakeland; Aliya Strock, Sandpoint; Kelsey Cessna, Sandpoint.
Class 1A-3A
Berkli McGreal, St. Maries; Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry; Mia Blackmore, Bonners Ferry; Kadence Beck, Highland; McKenna Kozeluh, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Taci Watkins, St. Maries; Tara Schlader, Prairie; Britany Phillips, Wallace.
COLLEGE
MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Julius Mims, North Idaho basketball; Clayton Van Dyke, Lewis-Clark State track; Hayden Hatten, Idaho football; Gevani McCoy, Idaho football; Brant Porter, North Idaho wrestling.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Addie Kiefer, North Idaho basketball; Tereza Ledezma, North Idaho soccer; Callie Stevens, Lewis-Clark State basketball; Beyonce Bea, Idaho basketball; Jennah Carpenter, Lewis-Clark State track.
MALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Idaho football; North Idaho basketball; Lewis-Clark State baseball; North Idaho golf; Idaho tennis; North Idaho wrestling.
FEMALE TEAM OF THE YEAR
Lewis-Clark State basketball; North Idaho soccer; North Idaho volleyball; Idaho soccer.
MALE COACH OF THE YEAR
Corey Symons, North Idaho basketball; Russell Grove, North Idaho golf; Jake Taylor, Lewis-Clark State baseball; Jason Eck, Idaho football; Daniel Hangstefer, Idaho tennis; Derrick Booth, North Idaho wrestling.
FEMALE COACH OF THE YEAR
Kelli Parsons, North Idaho soccer; Kelsey Stanley, North Idaho volleyball; Brian Orr, Lewis-Clark State basketball; Jeremy Clevenger, Idaho soccer.
COLLEGE RECOGNITION
For North Idaho High School student away at college
Bella Murekatete, WSU women’s basketball.