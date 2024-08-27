AREA ROUNDUP: Nighthawks, Rams to meet in 1A WPL district final

AREA ROUNDUP

LAPWAI — The Nezperce Nighthawks held off the surging Deary Mustangs late to win 56-54 in a 1A Whitepine League district tournament semifinal game Monday at Lapwai High.

Up by 10, Nezperce (12-5) saw its lead get cut to two points on a last-second shot, but it wasn’t enough for Deary (11-11) to complete the comeback.

Slater Kuther scored 19 points, Brennan McLeod racked up 14 points and nine rebounds and Aiden McLeod had 12 points and eight boards for the Nighthawks.

Wyatt Vincent led the Mustangs with 17 points. Tj Beyer and Jaymon Keen added 11 points apiece.

With the win, No. 2 seed Nezperce advances to face No. 1 seed Clearwater Valley in the championship at 7:30 p.m. today back at Lapwai High.

Deary will face Timberline at 6 p.m. in a consolation game at the same site.

DEARY (11-11)

TJ Beyer 3 4-6 11, Wyatt Vincent 6 0-0 17, Nolan Hubbard 1 0-2 3, Jacob

Mechling 1 0-2 3, Blake Clark 4 1-4 9, Jaymon Keen 4 3-9 11. Totals 19 8-23 54.

NEZPERCE (12-5)

Slater Kuther 5 5-5 19, Jace Cronce 1 0-0 2, Carter Williams 1 0-0 3, Brennan McLeod 6 1-2 14, Aiden McLeod 4 4-7 12, Zane Wilcox 2 0-0 6, Jadin Williams 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 10-16 56.

Deary 12 9 12 21—54

Nezperce 13 10 15 18—56

3-point goals — Vincent 5, Beyer, Hubbard, Mechling, Kuther 4, C. Wilcox 2, Williams, B. McLeod.

Clearwater Valley 59, Timberline 48

LAPWAI — Hyson Scott (19 points) and Matthew Louwien (15) spearheaded the Rams in their victory over the Spartans in the semifinals of the 1A Whitepine League district tournament.

Clearwater Valley (12-8) of Kooskia also received 12 points from Joshua Gardner.

Timberline (8-7) of Weippe was paced by Ares Mabberly with 16 points and Korbin Christopherson with 11.

After the Rams went up by 11, Timberline cut Clearwater Valley’s lead to two before the winners’ went back up by double digits down the stretch in the back-and-forth semifinal.

TIMBERLINE (8-7)

Ares Mabberly 8 0-0 16, Clayton Hunter 2 0-2 4, Terrin Hueth 0 0-0 0, Caleb Marshall 4 0-1 9, Korbin Christopherson 5 0-0 11, Parker Hodges 2 0-0 4, Justice Richardson 2 0-2 4. Totals 23 0-5 48.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (12-8)

Harvey Wellard 3 0-0 7, Hyson Scott 6 4-5 19, Matthew Louwien 5 0-0 15, Joshua Gardner 6 0-2 12, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Cason Curtis 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-7 59.

Timberline 12 12 13 11—48

Clearwater Valley 16 11 12 20—59

3-point goals — Marshall, Christopherson, Louwien 5, Scott 3, Wellard.

Potlatch 59, Lapwai 39

Chase Lovell started out on fire, scoring 15 of his team’s 17 points in the first quarter as the Loggers toppled the Wildcats in 2A Whitepine League district tournament consolation play at Lewiston High School.

Chase Lovell finished with a game-high 21 points and Everett Lovell racked up an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double for Potlatch (11-12).

Lapwai (12-10) was led by Marcisio Noriega with 13 points.

Potlatch advances to face Logos of Moscow at 6 p.m. Wednesday back at Lewiston High.

POTLATCH (11-12)

Trey Magallon 1 0-0 2, Tyson Chambers 1 0-0 2, Chase Lovell 8 5-6 21, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 6 6-7 18, Jameson Morris 4 1-2 12, Brody Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 59.

LAPWAI (12-10)

Julian Barros 0 0-0 0, Marcisio Noriega 3 6-6 13, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Triston Konen 1 0-0 2, Jereese McCormack 0 0-0 0, Douglas Pappan 3 0-0 7, Vincent Kipp 2 2-4 7, Anton Arthur 1 0-0 2, Jared Marek 1 0-0 2, LaRicci George-Smith 2 0-0 4, Marcus Guzman 0 0-0 0, Michael Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-10 39.

Potlatch 17 12 18 12—59

Lapwai 11 11 11 6—39

3-point goals — Morris 3, Noriega, Kipp, Pappan.

Logos 58, Prairie 41

Seamus Wilson poured in 29 points, Ryan Daniels added 12 and Logos of Moscow dispatched Prairie of Cottonwood in a 2A Whitepine League consolation contest at Lewiston High.

Riley Shears led the Pirates (11-10) with 18 points. The Knights (15-9) scored 37 of their points in the middle two quarters.

“They’re tough. They were playing really physical defense and they wouldn’t quite go away,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said of Prairie. “They kept nipping … like they might come back.”

Logos advances to face Potlatch at 6 p.m. Wednesday back at Lewiston.

PRAIRIE (11-10)

Levi Gehring 4 0-0 8, Phil Schwartz 2 2-5 7, Briggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 0 3-4 3, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 6 5-6 18, Matt Wemhoff 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 11-17 41.

LOGOS (15-9)

Ryan Daniels 5 0-0 12, Seamus Wilson 10 6-6 29, Bo Whitling 0 1-2 1, Baxter Covington 1 0-2 3, Lucius Comis 2 1-2 6, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 1 0-0 3, Nate Monjure 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-12 58.

Prairie 4 7 14 16—41

Logos 6 17 20 15—58

3-point goals — Shears, Schwartz, Wilson 3, Daniels 2, Sentz, Comis, Covington.

Orofino 53, Priest River 51

PRIEST RIVER — Orofino rallied from a 10-point deficit in the first quarter to defeat top-seeded Priest River in the semifinals of the 3A Central Idaho League district tournament.

Every player who saw the court scored for the Maniacs (8-13), led by 11 apiece from Jake Runia and Nick Bonner.

Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said his team made clutch free throws and grabbed a key rebound and steal to seal the game late.

“The defense buckled down in the fourth quarter when it needed to,” Barlow said.

OROFINO (8-13)

Jake Runia 4 0-0 11, Nick Bonner 3 4-9 11, Hudson Schneider 3 0-1 6, Landon Conley 1 4-4 6, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 4, Aiden Olive 2 4-4 8, Quinton Naranjo 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 12-18 53.