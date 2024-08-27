AREA ROUNDUP: Nighthawks, Rams to meet in 1A WPL district final

AREA ROUNDUP
LAPWAI — The Nezperce Nighthawks held off the surging Deary Mustangs late to win 56-54 in a 1A Whitepine League district tournament semifinal game Monday at Lapwai High.
Up by 10, Nezperce (12-5) saw its lead get cut to two points on a last-second shot, but it wasn’t enough for Deary (11-11) to complete the comeback.
Slater Kuther scored 19 points, Brennan McLeod racked up 14 points and nine rebounds and Aiden McLeod had 12 points and eight boards for the Nighthawks.
Wyatt Vincent led the Mustangs with 17 points. Tj Beyer and Jaymon Keen added 11 points apiece.
With the win, No. 2 seed Nezperce advances to face No. 1 seed Clearwater Valley in the championship at 7:30 p.m. today back at Lapwai High.
Deary will face Timberline at 6 p.m. in a consolation game at the same site.
DEARY (11-11)
TJ Beyer 3 4-6 11, Wyatt Vincent 6 0-0 17, Nolan Hubbard 1 0-2 3, Jacob
Mechling 1 0-2 3, Blake Clark 4 1-4 9, Jaymon Keen 4 3-9 11. Totals 19 8-23 54.
NEZPERCE (12-5)
Slater Kuther 5 5-5 19, Jace Cronce 1 0-0 2, Carter Williams 1 0-0 3, Brennan McLeod 6 1-2 14, Aiden McLeod 4 4-7 12, Zane Wilcox 2 0-0 6, Jadin Williams 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 10-16 56.
Deary 12 9 12 21—54
Nezperce 13 10 15 18—56
3-point goals — Vincent 5, Beyer, Hubbard, Mechling, Kuther 4, C. Wilcox 2, Williams, B. McLeod.
Clearwater Valley 59, Timberline 48
LAPWAI — Hyson Scott (19 points) and Matthew Louwien (15) spearheaded the Rams in their victory over the Spartans in the semifinals of the 1A Whitepine League district tournament.
Clearwater Valley (12-8) of Kooskia also received 12 points from Joshua Gardner.
Timberline (8-7) of Weippe was paced by Ares Mabberly with 16 points and Korbin Christopherson with 11.
After the Rams went up by 11, Timberline cut Clearwater Valley’s lead to two before the winners’ went back up by double digits down the stretch in the back-and-forth semifinal.
TIMBERLINE (8-7)
Ares Mabberly 8 0-0 16, Clayton Hunter 2 0-2 4, Terrin Hueth 0 0-0 0, Caleb Marshall 4 0-1 9, Korbin Christopherson 5 0-0 11, Parker Hodges 2 0-0 4, Justice Richardson 2 0-2 4. Totals 23 0-5 48.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (12-8)
Harvey Wellard 3 0-0 7, Hyson Scott 6 4-5 19, Matthew Louwien 5 0-0 15, Joshua Gardner 6 0-2 12, Timuni Moses 1 0-0 2, Cason Curtis 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 4-7 59.
Timberline 12 12 13 11—48
Clearwater Valley 16 11 12 20—59
3-point goals — Marshall, Christopherson, Louwien 5, Scott 3, Wellard.
Potlatch 59, Lapwai 39
Chase Lovell started out on fire, scoring 15 of his team’s 17 points in the first quarter as the Loggers toppled the Wildcats in 2A Whitepine League district tournament consolation play at Lewiston High School.
Chase Lovell finished with a game-high 21 points and Everett Lovell racked up an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double for Potlatch (11-12).
Lapwai (12-10) was led by Marcisio Noriega with 13 points.
Potlatch advances to face Logos of Moscow at 6 p.m. Wednesday back at Lewiston High.
POTLATCH (11-12)
Trey Magallon 1 0-0 2, Tyson Chambers 1 0-0 2, Chase Lovell 8 5-6 21, Hayden Chittick 0 0-0 0, Everett Lovell 6 6-7 18, Jameson Morris 4 1-2 12, Brody Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Hunter Redmon 0 0-0 0, Connor Carpenter 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 59.
LAPWAI (12-10)
Julian Barros 0 0-0 0, Marcisio Noriega 3 6-6 13, DaRon Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Triston Konen 1 0-0 2, Jereese McCormack 0 0-0 0, Douglas Pappan 3 0-0 7, Vincent Kipp 2 2-4 7, Anton Arthur 1 0-0 2, Jared Marek 1 0-0 2, LaRicci George-Smith 2 0-0 4, Marcus Guzman 0 0-0 0, Michael Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-10 39.
Potlatch 17 12 18 12—59
Lapwai 11 11 11 6—39
3-point goals — Morris 3, Noriega, Kipp, Pappan.
Logos 58, Prairie 41
Seamus Wilson poured in 29 points, Ryan Daniels added 12 and Logos of Moscow dispatched Prairie of Cottonwood in a 2A Whitepine League consolation contest at Lewiston High.
Riley Shears led the Pirates (11-10) with 18 points. The Knights (15-9) scored 37 of their points in the middle two quarters.
“They’re tough. They were playing really physical defense and they wouldn’t quite go away,” Logos coach Nate Wilson said of Prairie. “They kept nipping … like they might come back.”
Logos advances to face Potlatch at 6 p.m. Wednesday back at Lewiston.
PRAIRIE (11-10)
Levi Gehring 4 0-0 8, Phil Schwartz 2 2-5 7, Briggs Rambo 0 0-0 0, Collin Ray 0 0-0 0, Nate Forsmann 0 3-4 3, Cole Duclos 0 0-0 0, Riley Shears 6 5-6 18, Matt Wemhoff 2 1-2 5. Totals 14 11-17 41.
LOGOS (15-9)
Ryan Daniels 5 0-0 12, Seamus Wilson 10 6-6 29, Bo Whitling 0 1-2 1, Baxter Covington 1 0-2 3, Lucius Comis 2 1-2 6, Jes Brower 0 0-0 0, Bear Lopez 0 0-0 0, Ransom Sentz 1 0-0 3, Nate Monjure 1 0-0 2, Gunnar Holloway 1 0-0 2, Titus Jankovic 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-12 58.
Prairie 4 7 14 16—41
Logos 6 17 20 15—58
3-point goals — Shears, Schwartz, Wilson 3, Daniels 2, Sentz, Comis, Covington.
Orofino 53, Priest River 51
PRIEST RIVER — Orofino rallied from a 10-point deficit in the first quarter to defeat top-seeded Priest River in the semifinals of the 3A Central Idaho League district tournament.
Every player who saw the court scored for the Maniacs (8-13), led by 11 apiece from Jake Runia and Nick Bonner.
Orofino coach Rocky Barlow said his team made clutch free throws and grabbed a key rebound and steal to seal the game late.
“The defense buckled down in the fourth quarter when it needed to,” Barlow said.
OROFINO (8-13)
Jake Runia 4 0-0 11, Nick Bonner 3 4-9 11, Hudson Schneider 3 0-1 6, Landon Conley 1 4-4 6, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 4, Aiden Olive 2 4-4 8, Quinton Naranjo 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 12-18 53.
PRIEST RIVER (14-5)
Lucas Mathews 1 0-0 3, Palmer Coleman 3 0-0 6, Sawyer Staudt 7 1-1 19, Ian Lamanna 1 0-0 2, Brock Kreager 0 0-0 0, Nathan Stifel 5 3-4 13, Carter Cook 4 0-0 8. Totals 21 4-5 51
Orofino 10 18 14 11—53
Priest River 20 9 9 13—51
3-point goals — Runia 3, Bonner, Naranjo, Staudt 4, Mathews.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State 6, College of Idaho 4
CALDWELL, Idaho — Charlie Updegrave continued to be a threat every time he stepped in the box and Jadon Williamson gave the Warriors a stellar start to help No. 7 Lewis-Clark State defeat The College of Idaho in Cascade Conference play. The victory secured the three-game series win for the Warriors.
The Warriors wasted no time getting on the board with two runs in the first inning. Ike George walked to lead off the contest and back-to-back hits by Brandon Cabrera and Updegrave plated George. A Yote error on a ball hit by Jack Sheward gave LC State a 2-0 edge.
LC State added one run in the second and sixth innings before scoring two more in the seventh.
George had two hits and two runs, Izzy Madariaga doubled twice and Updegrave tallied two RBI for the Warriors.
On the mound, Williamson fanned seven batters in five innings and earned the win.
“We managed to escape with a win today against a competitive C of I squad,” LC State coach Jake Taylor said. “As we are working to improve in every facet of our game, it was nice to close that game out.”
The fourth game of the weekend was canceled after field conditions delayed the start of the first game of the day. The contest would not have counted towards CCC records.
LCSC 210 001 200—6 9 3
COI 000 002 011—4 9 2
Williamson, Butenschoen (6), Cloud (7), Anderson (8), Ediger (9) and Ephan; Casagrand, Cummins (4), Bruegeman (8), Jakobson (9) and Bacon.
W—Williamson; L—Casagrand.
LCSC hits — Izzy Madariaga 2 (2 2B), George 2 (2B), Sheward 2 (2B), Updegrave, Cabrera, Bevacqua.
COI hits — Gaff 3, Hull 2 (2B), Morgan 2, Faire, Moon.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 8-8, Washington State 6-2
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Washington State remained winless after dropping games to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday and Monday to wrap up a four-game trip to Texas.
The Cougars (0-8) racked up 21 hits across the two games but couldn’t turn them into victories.
A bright spot for WSU was outfielder Max Hartman, who tallied five hits, three runs, three RBI and two walks across the two games. Second baseman Ollie Obenour had four hits and three RBI over the two contests.
Sunday game
Washington State 040 101 000—6 10 1
A&M-Corpus Christi 300 001 22x—8 11 1
Meyers, Wickersham (6), Chambers (7) and Thein; Burdick, Hill (4), Shea (6), Soliz (9) and Reisdorph. W — Shea; L — Chambers.
Washington State hits — Hartman 4 (2B), Obenour 2, Thiele 2, Skjonsby, Thein.
A&M-Corpus Christi hits — Russell 3 (HR, 2B), Smith 3, Crane 2 (2B), Sanchez 2B, Blount 2B, Krowka.
Monday game
Washington State 100 100 000—2 11 3
A&M-Corpus Christi 240 010 01x—8 12 1
Robinson, Chandler (2), Schneider (3), Fazio (6), Stowe (8) and Cresswell; Crane, LaRusso (2), Dean (5), Soliz (8) and Reisdorph.
Washington State hits — Cresswell 2 (2B), Obenour 2, Roy 2, Watterson 2, Hartman, Longo, Johnstone.
A&M-Corpus Christi hits — Russell 2 (2 2B), Smith 2 (2B), Sanchez 2, Krowka 2, Webb, Reisdorph, Persons, Pantuso.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho 5, Pacific 2
MOSCOW — Idaho extended its winning streak to six matches with a victory against visiting Pacific (Calif.) on Sunday.
Lena Beckx and Ida Johansson breezed through their match 6-1, while their counterparts Hannah Koprowska and Diana Khaydarshina took a 6-2 victory over their opponent.
Koprowska also had a 6-0, 6-3 singles victory.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Cal Poly 4, Idaho 3
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Cal Poly edged Idaho in a Sunday match.
Francisco Gay had a win in doubles, with partner Yu-Shun Lai, and in singles as the top Vandal competitor on the day.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU 13th at Westbrook Invitational
PEORIA, Ariz. — Washington State senior Madelyn Gamble fired a final-round 68 to finish tied for 31st Monday at the Westbrook Invitational.
The Cougars finished 2 over as a team and tied for 13th — last place in the event, which was won by Kansas at 13-under par.
Gamble recorded four birdies and 14 pars to move up 11 spots on the final day.
COLLEGE HONORS
Two Warriors earn conference honors
Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball forward Alton Hamilton earned the final Defensive Player of the Week award of the season and first baseman Charlie Updegrave earned Baseball Player of the Week honors in the Cascade Conference.
Hamilton led the Warriors (22-6, 17-5) to a sweep of Corban (Ore.) and Bushnell (Ore.) with an average of 11.5 rebounds per game. He added 44 total points, seven assists and two steals.
Hamilton and the Warrior men will host Corban in the quarterfinals of the Cascade Conference tournament at 7 p.m. today.
Updegrave started the weekend 7-for-7 from the plate in the Warriors’ doubleheader at College of Idaho on Saturday. The senior slugger went 5-for-5 in the Warriors’ 10-7 Game 1 win with two doubles and three RBI.
He hit a solo home run in the Warriors’ 7-6 Game 2 loss.
The Warriors (4-5, 2-1) will play at No. 24 British Columbia over the weekend with Game 1 set for 2 p.m. Friday.