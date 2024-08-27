Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsDecember 1, 2024

No. 1 Oregon routs rival Washington Huskies

Gabriel throws for 2 TDs and runs for another for Ducks

Anne M. Peterson Associated Press
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) congratulates tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) on a first down during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) congratulates tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) on a first down during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel warms up before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel warms up before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrate after Gabriel's touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) celebrate after Gabriel's touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Washington safety Makell Esteen (24) and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) speak after an Oregon touchdown during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Washington safety Makell Esteen (24) and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) speak after an Oregon touchdown during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Oregon running back Jordan James is congratulated on a score during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon running back Jordan James is congratulated on a score during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. looks for an open pass during an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. looks for an open pass during an NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden dives for the end zone, but falls short of a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)
Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden dives for the end zone, but falls short of a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)AP Lydia Ely

EUGENE, Ore. — Winning is “addicting” to Dillon Gabriel. And considering No. 1 Oregon is 12-0, the Ducks’ quarterback is having a blast.

Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and Oregon closed out an undefeated regular season with a 49-21 victory over Washington on Saturday.

Oregon, also ranked atop the College Football Playoff rankings, had already locked up a spot in next weekend’s Big Ten title game. The Ducks will face Penn State, which defeated Maryland 44-7 earlier Saturday. Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan helped the Nittany Lions secure a berth.

“It’s addicting,” Gabriel said of the wins. ”It’s my drug of choice, I say. It’s an addicting feeling, I think. Just being around this program, you believe it, but when you actually do it, it’s something really special.”

Gabriel completed 16-of-23 passes for 209 yards and Jordan James ran for 99 yards and two scores for the Ducks (12-0, 9-0).

Oregon finished the regular season without a loss for the first time since 2010, when it was undefeated heading into the BCS national championship game.

“Everybody can recognize that college football is hard, right? It’s tough to be consistent and to be resilient, and win some tight games and have some battles throughout,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “I think that really shows the character of our team.”

Last season, Oregon’s only regular-season loss was to the Huskies. Washington again defeated the Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game, and the Huskies went 13-0 before falling to Michigan in the national championship.

This season was markedly different for the Huskies (6-6, 4-5), who, like Oregon, were among the teams that bolted from the Pac-12 last summer.

“As I said to our team, now you have a chance to play in the postseason, and you earned that right — through 12 games, not through one,” Washington coach Jedd Fisch said. “When you win six, you get to play in a bowl game and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

Washington started freshman Demond Williams Jr. at quarterback. Will Rogers had been the Huskies’ regular starter, but Williams was used situationally and helped Washington defeat UCLA to become bowl eligible.

Williams threw for 201 yards and a touchdown for Washington, which managed just 43 yards rushing against the Ducks.

Tez Johnson, Oregon’s top receiver who has been out since a victory over Michigan on Nov. 2 because of a shoulder injury, started and connected with Gabriel on a 9-yard scoring pass in the third quarter that gave the Ducks a 35-14 lead.

Oregon scored on its first drive of the game on Noah Whittington’s 9-yard run. The Huskies answered with Grady Gross’ 26-yard field goal. Gross added added a 41-yarder early in the second quarter to pull within 7-6.

Gabriel hit Traeshon Holden for a 40-yard catch-and-run that was initially called a touchdown, but video review ruled Holden down at the 1. James barreled into the endzone to make it 14-6.

Jonah Coleman fumbled on Washington’s next play, and Oregon took over on the Husky 19. Two plays later, James scored on his second 1-yard touchdown in the space of a minute.

Gabriel scored on a 4-yard keeper to make it 28-6, and the rout was on. Coleman scored on a 1-yard run for the Huskies to make it 28-14 at halftime.

Gabriel added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Ferguson, and Da’Jaun Riggs scored from a yard out for the Ducks in the final quarter. Giles Jackson caught a 28-yard TD pass from Williams with 1:43 to go.

Gabriel, who transfered from Oklahoma to Oregon for his sixth season of eligibility, said it’s too soon to tell whether the Ducks are peaking.

“I will say, I think the mindset’s right, the preparation and how we do things is right as well. But I think it’s proving it every single week,” he said.

Takeaways

Washington: The Huskies won the previous three meetings against the Ducks and lead the all-time series 63-49-5.

Oregon: Jordan Burch, who had missed the last game with an ankle injury, returned. He had 2 1/2 sacks and three tackles. Oregon tied a program record with 10 sacks.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Up Next

Oregon is headed to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday against Penn State. Washington awaits its bowl selection.

First Quarter

ORE — Whittington 9 run (Sappington kick), 10:36.

WASH — FG Gross 26, 5:24.

Second Quarter

WASH — FG Gross 41, 9:44.

ORE — J.James 1 run (Sappington kick), 8:13.

ORE — J.James 1 run (Boyle kick), 7:23.

ORE — Gabriel 4 run (Sappington kick), 5:01.

WASH — Coleman 1 run (Boston pass from De.Williams), :51.

Third Quarter

ORE — Te.Johnson 9 pass from Gabriel (Sappington kick), 3:28.

Fourth Quarter

ORE — Te.Ferguson 16 pass from Gabriel (Boyle kick), 12:19.

ORE — Riggs 1 run (Hurych kick), 5:02.

WASH — G.Jackson 28 pass from De.Williams (Gross kick), 1:43.

A — 59,603.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Washington, Mohammed 4-23, D.Williams 22-17, Coleman 11-3. Oregon, J.James 15-99, Whittington 9-67, Riggs 6-38, Gabriel 3-20, Sadiq 1-2, (Team) 3-(minus 4).

PASSING — Washington, D.Williams 17-20-0-201. Oregon, Gabriel 16-23-0-209, D.Moore 3-3-0-27.

RECEIVING — Washington, G.Jackson 6-69, Hunter 4-64, Boston 3-43, Latu 2-7, Coleman 1-10, Mohammed 1-8. Oregon, Te.Ferguson 4-48, J.James 4-40, Holden 3-73, Te.Johnson 3-36, Whittington 2-18, Sadiq 1-11, McClellan 1-6, Stewart 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Oregon, Boyle 56.

Related
SportsDec. 1
Cougs corralled by Cowboys on senior day
SportsDec. 1
Asotin Panthers’ nine lives run out in 2B state semifinals
SportsDec. 1
AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds battle back for season-opening boys...
SportsDec. 1
Sports log
Related
Seahawks’ QB Smith returns to face Jets for the 1st time at MetLife Stadium
SportsDec. 1
Seahawks’ QB Smith returns to face Jets for the 1st time at MetLife Stadium
FIRST LOOK: WSU offense sputters, Wyoming beats Cougs with last-minute touchdown
SportsDec. 1
FIRST LOOK: WSU offense sputters, Wyoming beats Cougs with last-minute touchdown
Washington State to welcome Wyoming for senior day with a chance to go undefeated at home
SportsNov. 30
Washington State to welcome Wyoming for senior day with a chance to go undefeated at home
WSU volleyball seniors leave with lasting legacy
SportsNov. 30
WSU volleyball seniors leave with lasting legacy
Jeanty rushes for 226 yards, No. 11 Boise State beats Oregon State
SportsNov. 30
Jeanty rushes for 226 yards, No. 11 Boise State beats Oregon State
Gonzaga rides frontcourt to win over Davidson
SportsNov. 30
Gonzaga rides frontcourt to win over Davidson
Kendrick Tigers still kings of the jungle in small-school football
SportsNov. 29
Kendrick Tigers still kings of the jungle in small-school football
Cougs open Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with big win
SportsNov. 29
Cougs open Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with big win
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy