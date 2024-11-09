The last time Jake Dickert faced Utah State, the Washington State Cougars fell apart in the fourth quarter.

Up 23-11 with 12 minutes remaining, WSU conceded two late touchdowns and allowed the Aggies to hold the ball for over nine minutes.

At the time, Dickert was WSU’s second-year defensive coordinator and witnessed his defense give up an 11-point lead to lose 26-23 in 2021. Six weeks later, Dickert was named WSU’s interim head coach following the firing of former coach Nick Rolovich.

Dickert and his 20th-ranked Cougars (7-1) face the Aggies (2-6) for the first time since that defensive meltdown at 7:30 p.m. today (The CW) at Gesa Field in Pullman.

Dickert faced Utah State three times prior to that game while on the staff at Wyoming and said that the Aggies have long had a knack of punching up to their opponents — even if for just one quarter. No. 12 Boise State posted just 14 points in the first quarter versus the Aggies earlier this season.

This matchup is also a contest between two future Pac-12 opponents as the Aggies will join the league in 2026.

“You’re never ahead of this team, you got to put this team away,” Dickert said. “Look at the history of the last five years at Utah State. You know, these guys have played some really good football. So that’s what I remember. And just like anybody else, if they play better than you, they can beat you.”

Are Cougar fans hyped enough to show up?

The Cougars’ 2024 schedule has — by nature of the implosion of the traditional Pac-12 Conference — included fewer marquee matchups.

While games against Oregon, USC and UCLA have been replaced with Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State, the Cougars are nonetheless 7-1 and ranked No. 21 in the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings and No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25.

WSU is still somewhat in the College Football Playoff picture, but Dickert said the Cougs are playing for more.

“Everyone’s well aware of it in the building, but it’s not the destination of why we came here,” Dickert said. “No one’s out here just for CFP. They’re out here for each other, they’re out here for their grandma, their mom, their dad, their brothers, so if we can just keep that purpose in mind.”

Despite WSU’s ranking, its largest crowd this season is just about 27,300 people on Sept. 7 against Texas Tech.

“Our fans need to show up,” Dickert said. “On third down, it’s got to be loud in there. It’s got to have a huge impact for what this team is doing, because we are where we’re at, and we need them. And any edge that we can create to create momentum for our football team, I think is going to be very huge.”

Scouting Utah State

The Aggies are 2-6 overall with an opening season win over Robert Morris and they most recently beat Wyoming 27-25 on Oct. 26.

Utah State is led by quarterback Spencer Petras, who has completed 65% of his passes for 1,825 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Petras has led the nation’s 10th-best passing offense. The Aggies average 300.9 yards per game.