No. 25 BSU, Jeanty’s 250 yards hand WSU its first loss

BOISE — All it took was four touches and 89 seconds for Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to find the end zone.

On four carries, the Broncos’ Heisman hopeful accounted for all 75 yards on Boise State’s opening drive, the first of his four touchdowns and over 250 yards.

No. 25 Boise State used Jeanty’s fourth career 200-yard game, and a season-high seven sacks, to outpace and corral Washington State quarterback John Mateer and crush the Cougars 45-24 on Saturday in front of 37,711 fans — the largest crowd in Albertsons Stadium history.

Ashton Jeanty runs through Wazzu

The Cougars were aptly aware that their key to victory was stopping Jeanty. The thing about Jeanty is you can know you have to stop him, you can have a plan to stop him, but no level of preparation seems to be able to stop arguably the best running back in the country.

“Number two (Jeanty) was the problem,” WSU linebacker Kyle Thornton said. “Getting him down was a major problem, and it was a problem at pretty much every level of our defense, and it’s hard to play good defense if we can’t get a guy on the ground. Credit to him. He’s a very talented runner.”

On the Broncos first drive, Jeanty got the ball once, twice and three times in a row, totaling 11 yards. After one Maddux Madsen incompletion, Jeanty got the ball again.

True to form, he shook off one Coug, pin-balled off another and sprinted 64 yards into the end zone. Jeanty had four touches, 75 yards and Boise State had a 7-0 lead.

Jeanty gained 14 yards and found the end zone again toward the end of the first half. Between then, the Cougs contained Jeanty to 31 yards on 11 carries — 2.8 yards per carry compared to his first-half total of 8.4 yards per carry and final average of 10 per attempt.

In the second half, Jeanty gained 150 yards and scored two more times, including a bruising 59-yard touchdown run, in which he left Thornton face planted on the ground and dragged a crusade of Cougars into the end zone with him. Wazzu swarmed him 2 yards short of the end zone, but Jeanty didn’t just find a hole, he made a hole.

The sold-out, boisterous Boise State crowd serenaded their star with chants of “Ashton Jeanty” as the Broncos hyped them up.

It was that kind of magical, feel good night for the Boise State faithful.

Mateer’s mistakes

In a battle of high octane offenses, WSU quarterback John Mateer responded. On the Cougars’ first play from scrimmage, he shot up the middle for a gain of 60 yards. Two plays later, he pump faked twice, then fired to senior tight end Cooper Mathers, who was wide open in the end zone. It was the third Mateer-to-Mathers touchdown connection in two weeks.

Mateer showed confidence throwing the ball, finding his receivers on their routes and traversing the field. However, his error right before halftime cost the Cougars a chance to tie the game.