The Washington State baseball team finalized its regular season with a 15-5 loss to No. 3 Stanford on Saturday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cardinal scored three runs in the top of the first to put itself ahead early. Carter Graham brought home all three runners after he sent a Connor Wilford pitch over the fence.
WSU sophomore Elijah Hainline attempted to cut into Stanford’s lead during the bottom half of the first with a RBI single that scored Jonah Advincula.
After a scoreless inning from the Cardinal, the Cougs were able to tie the game at 3 after bringing two runners home in the bottom of the second.
Facing a 2-2 count, Sam Brown launched a Joey Dixon pitch into left center to score Advincula and Kyle Russell to force the tie.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they wouldn’t score again until the eighth inning while the Cardinal tallied runs in every inning from the third on.
Stanford was led at the plate by Tommy Troy who was a perfect 4-for-4 at and was walked twice.
Malcom Moore and Carter Graham each sent a ball over the fence for the Cardinal. Moore was 3-for-4 at the dish.
Dixon earned the win on the mound to finish the regular season a perfect 6-0. He pitched five innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out three.
Nick Dugan came in-relief of Dixon and pitched two innings and allowed no runs on two hits while striking out two.
The Cardinal had two more pitchers enter the game and they all combined for 10 strikeouts.
Caden Kaelber absorbed the loss for WSU, his fifth of the season. He allowed five runs on six hits and registered four strikeouts. The Cougars had seven pitchers take the mound, combining for 12 strikeouts on 216 pitches.
WSU tallied 10 hits in defeat, including three from sophomore Elijah Hainline who hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season. No one else for the Cougars tallied more than one hit on the night.
Washington State finished the season with a 29-23 overall record, their fourth straight winning season after posting series wins at No. 15 Oregon State, over No. 12 UCLA, Arizona and at California. The Cougars hit 54 home runs, tenth-most in WSU single-season history. The pitching staff set a single-season record for strikeouts for the second straight season after recording 518 strikeouts while the defense posted the fourth-best fielding percentage in program history.
Stanford 303 212 211—15 18 0
WSU 120 000 011— 5 10 1
Joey Dixon, Nick Dugan (6), Toran O’Harran (8), Ty Uber (9) and Malcom Moore. Connor Wilford, Caden Kaelber (2), Cam Liss (3), Grant Taylor (4), Andrew Baughn (5), Duke Brotherton (6), McKabe Cottrell (7) and Will Creswell.
Stanford hits — Tommy Troy 4 (2B), Carter Graham 3 (HR), Malcom Moore 3 (HR, 2B), Braden Montgomery 3 (2B), Alberto Rios 2, Jake Sapien, Cole Hinkelman, Henry Gargus.
Washington State hits — Elijah Hainline 3 (HR), Nate Swarts (HR), Cam Magee (HR), Jonah Advincula, Sam Brown, Kyle Russell, Jacob Morrow, Jake Harvey.
