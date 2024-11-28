No. 3 Zags give up late lead, get outclassed by West Virginia in OT

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Three time zones away and 3,000 miles from home, a Gonzaga team that hadn’t faced much resistance in its first five games of the season finally came across some choppy water in Wednesday’s opener against West Virginia at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Turbulence arrived early for Gonzaga and followed the nation’s third-ranked team through 40 minutes of regulation — and five more in overtime — before the Bulldogs were left staring at a deficit too large to overcome in the final minute of an 86-78 upset loss to the Mountaineers at Imperial Arena.

The result sets up a matchup many expected to see on Thanksgiving Day in the Bahamas, albeit not in the loser’s bracket, with Gonzaga (5-1) facing No. 14 Indiana (4-1) at 11:30 a.m. after former GU center Oumar Ballo and the Hoosiers were trounced by Louisville 89-61 in an earlier game Wednesday.

A first-place trophy at the Battle 4 Atlantis was still in play for Gonzaga with 25 seconds left in regulation.

In a game that featured 14 lead changes, the Zags hadn’t met their standard on either end of the floor, but still had control of a 71-66 lead thanks to a timely scoring flurry from Braden Huff inside.

From there, it was one miscue after another for Gonzaga, which gave up a long 3-pointer to Tucker DeVries and turned it over on the following possession. With his feet straddling the halfcourt line, Nolan Hickman narrowly avoided a 10-second backcourt violation, but couldn’t hold off defensive pressure from DeVries, who picked the ball away from the Gonzaga guard and drew a foul driving to the basket.

“That game came down to kind of execution at the end,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said.

“I just should’ve jumped up there and used that timeout when we sat there struggling against the press. That one was on me.”

DeVries’ free throws tied the game at 71 with 5.9 seconds left and Gonzaga’s Khalif Battle lost possession of the ball while driving at the hoop, sending the Bulldogs to their first overtime since a 2022-23 loss at Saint Mary’s.

“We wanted (Battle) going downhill,” Few said.

Downhill would also be an apt way to describe Gonzaga’s play at both ends once the overtime period started.