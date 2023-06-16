Nobody was able to ride this horse before

Kaney Hansen sits atop her horse Jesse. Hansen and Jesse will be competing at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Perry, GA., from June 18-24 in the pole bending event.

 Gotcha Photography 3

After her horse got injured, 12-year-old Kaney Hansen had to switch to Jesse, a horse she had as a backup.

While nobody believed in Jesse after Kaney had a hard time getting him to go through the training, she never gave up.