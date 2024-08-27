Nonprofit Clarkston EPIC to benefit from this year’s Seaport River Run

Clarkston EPIC, a volunteer-based coalition seeking prevention of substance abuse in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, has been inhibited by a lack of sufficient funds.
Participants in the program are conducting fundraisers to correct the funding problem. One event is a May 10 pickleball tournament at Lewiston’s Sunset Park.
Another was the Clarkston EPIC application — and its selection — to receive net funds from the 2025 47th annual Seaport River Run. EPIC was one of five nonprofits to apply in 2025.
The Seaport River Run will be April 26, starting at Clarkston’s Swallows Park and finishing at Lewiston’s Hells Gate State Park. It is the valley’s first “run for fun” event, held annually since 1978.
EPIC is the acronym for its mission: empowering people, inspiring change.
The application for the Seaport River Run was from Caden Massey, the Asotin County prevention coordinator for Clarkston’s Quality Behavioral Health. The organization holds the contract for the community prevention initiative. Massey has been the prevention coordinator since December 2023, following graduation from Lewis-Clark State College in 2023. He was the LCSC student body president his last two years. He lives in Lewiston and is a Kamiah native.
“We intend to use the funds to enable youth leaders to better serve the community,” Massey said.
Clarkston EPIC seeks to educate youth in three primary areas: non-use of alcohol, vaping and marijuana. EPIC also is a lead sponsor of the ongoing Friends for Life Campaign, urging non-use of fentanyl.
Clarkston EPIC serves Asotin County and is also active in Lewiston. The group is strongest at Clarkston High School and is working directly with some 50 youth.
Massey was disappointed for a Clarkston youth — one of six — planning to attend a recent conference in Washington, D.C. to learn about substance misuse and to visit with Washington U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell. But funding for travel and accommodations was only sufficient for five. Massey had to tell one student, “you can’t go.”
“The kids we have brought to this conference are now exploring ideas and developing plans to integrate services in our schools to help keep kids off drugs and improve mental health,” Massey said. “The kids have discussed creating a way for students to reach out to their councilors anonymously to get help. They also want to create events to feed kids who wouldn’t otherwise have food options, and they are even discussing plans to create a media campaign in the schools to reduce teen vaping.
“We are also trying to provide some summer activities to keep these kids engaged and safe from drugs. They may otherwise not get these opportunities due to factors such as poverty, grades, substance use risk or a lack of parental support.”
The Clarkston EPIC coalition is comprised of community leaders including police, school personnel and health care professionals.
The 2025 Seaport River Run will have alternatives of two traditional routes, the shorter 2.9 miles across the Southway Bridge and the 6.2 mile (10K) across the Interstate Bridge.
The 2024 Seaport partner was Ethan and Friends, a Lewiston-based nonprofit organization providing a sensory gym and learning center for children and young adults, receiving $3,500. The 2023 partner was LIFE, the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education.
Some $151,000 in Seaport River Run proceeds have been distributed to Lewiston-Clarkston organizations in the last 46 years. Entry forms for the 2025 event will be available at regional sports stores and athletic clubs or online at https://secure.rec1.com/id/Lewiston-parks-recreation-id/catalog.
Seaport sponsors are Lewiston Parks and Recreation, McVey Entertainment Group, Art Beat and the Lewiston Tribune.