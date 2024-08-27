Nonprofit Clarkston EPIC to benefit from this year’s Seaport River Run

Clarkston EPIC, a volunteer-based coalition seeking prevention of substance abuse in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, has been inhibited by a lack of sufficient funds.

Participants in the program are conducting fundraisers to correct the funding problem. One event is a May 10 pickleball tournament at Lewiston’s Sunset Park.

Another was the Clarkston EPIC application — and its selection — to receive net funds from the 2025 47th annual Seaport River Run. EPIC was one of five nonprofits to apply in 2025.

The Seaport River Run will be April 26, starting at Clarkston’s Swallows Park and finishing at Lewiston’s Hells Gate State Park. It is the valley’s first “run for fun” event, held annually since 1978.

EPIC is the acronym for its mission: empowering people, inspiring change.

The application for the Seaport River Run was from Caden Massey, the Asotin County prevention coordinator for Clarkston’s Quality Behavioral Health. The organization holds the contract for the community prevention initiative. Massey has been the prevention coordinator since December 2023, following graduation from Lewis-Clark State College in 2023. He was the LCSC student body president his last two years. He lives in Lewiston and is a Kamiah native.

“We intend to use the funds to enable youth leaders to better serve the community,” Massey said.

Clarkston EPIC seeks to educate youth in three primary areas: non-use of alcohol, vaping and marijuana. EPIC also is a lead sponsor of the ongoing Friends for Life Campaign, urging non-use of fentanyl.