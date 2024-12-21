It was a matter of when, not if, Thomas Ford Jr. would return to Moscow.

That “when” became Friday when Ford, his wife Shannon, daughter Zoey and son Kingston walked into a packed ICCU Arena Alumni room as Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik introduced Ford as the Vandals’ 37th head football coach.

Wearing a black and gold tie, black shirt, tan jacket and pants and an Idaho Vandal pin, Ford outlined his vision for the Idaho football program — a vision largely aligned with his predecessor and former boss, coach Jason Eck.

In three years at the helm of Vandal football, Eck led Idaho to three straight Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearances, including two quarterfinals, before departing to coach the New Mexico Lobos.

Ford served as running backs coach and special teams coordinator on Eck’s staff for his first two seasons in Moscow. Last season, Ford was the running backs coach at Oregon State.

“Jason (Eck) did an amazing job here,” Ford said. “I was extremely blessed to be a part of his program in 2022 and 2023 but I plan on excelling. We do not plan on slowing down. This is not a rebuild.”

Ford’s first hire

Ford wasted little time laying the foundation for his program when he called Matt Linehan, Eck’s wide receivers coach for three years and a former Vandal star quarterback, to be his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“He’s an incredible football mind,” Ford said. “I think that I’m getting him right at the right time. I’m getting him before everyone in the country tries to steal him.”

Linehan said that it was “a no-brainer” to take the job, despite several other opportunities he had elsewhere.

“He called me and said, ‘Hey, are you ready to do this?' And I was like, ‘What happened? What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘They just hired me, man.’ And I kind of sat there in shock for a second, like, ‘Oh, wow,’” Linehan said. “I was like ‘Hey, give me a second to breathe a little bit.’ He’s like, ‘All right, yeah, big decision,’ I called him back about an hour later. I said, ‘Let’s do this, man.’”

The Vandals will run a similar offense under Linehan to what they ran in Eck’s tenure, though the new OC said he will add several of his own “wrinkles” to it.

Ford’s hiring of Linehan also helps Idaho retain players who are in the portal.

The new coach hosted a Zoom meeting on Wednesday with 85 members of the 2024 roster, including some of the 20-plus Vandals in the portal.

After hearing Ford’s vision for the program, some of the transfers told Ford that they intended to return to the Vandals.

Idaho had 15 All-Big Sky Conference players in 2024, including wide receivers Jordan Dwyer and Mark Hamper and defensive tackle Dallas Afalava.

Hamper committed to Wisconsin on Friday while Dwyer visited UW in Seattle.

Ford said he supports former Vandals who have the opportunity to earn name, image and likeness money from other schools.

“I care about these kids,” Ford said. “I support that for any player in our program that has those opportunities. I would just caution any player that’s in the portal that doesn’t have those opportunities to (reconsider). It doesn’t make sense to leave the University of Idaho unless someone’s paying you a lot of money.”

Linehan said that it is a reality of college football that guys will transfer for bigger opportunities, but that the chance to develop at UI can help sell future Vandals on the program’s value.

Ford said that Idaho’s recent pro football alumni, including Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten and New Orleans Saints returner Jermaine Jackson, prove that Idaho’s program works.

The new Vandal regime will interview coaching candidates all day today.

Back to Moscow

Ford said that he first visited Moscow for Idaho’s high school football camps as a student at Mountlake Terrace High School and that these visits made him “want to be a Vandal.”

Tracy Ford, Thomas Ford’s younger brother, played at Idaho, but Thomas Ford Jr. played football at Linfield College in Oregon where he also ran track and visited Moscow again for track meets in the Kibbie Dome.

The Seattle native’s journey took him to coaching, first at Linfield from 2007-08 and then at SE Oklahoma from 2009-11.