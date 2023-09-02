Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero reacts after being picked off at first base during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York. The Mets won 2-1. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford gestures after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NEW YORK — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Mets cooled off the first-place Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 victory Friday night.
Brandon Nimmo homered, Kodai Senga struck out 12 and Ronny Mauricio had two hits in his major league debut for New York — including a double in his first at-bat that was the hardest-hit ball by a Mets player this season.
Seattle went 0-for-10 with runners on base.
“Voge came up with a big at-bat there at the end,” said Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford, who homered in the fourth inning. “Senga kept us off balance pretty much all night. And then when we had runners on, we just didn’t get the big hit.”
Seattle, fresh off a 21-6 August that marked the winningest month in franchise history, remained a percentage point ahead of Houston and a game in front of third-place Texas in the AL West. The Astros fell to the Yankees 6-2, while the Rangers lost to Minnesota 5-1.
“Anytime you give up two runs, you expect to win the game,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “But they outpitched us tonight.”
Vogelbach’s opposite-field single off Andrés Muñoz (3-6) scored Francisco Lindor, who led off with a single before stealing second and advancing to third on a wild pitch.
Phil Bickford (4-4) worked a scoreless eighth and Drew Smith earned his third save after an eventful ninth. Smith walked leadoff batter Cal Raleigh before immediately picking off pinch-runner José Caballero. The right-hander then gave up a two-out single to Dominic Canzone before striking out Ty France.
“Those outs are huge late in the game,” Servais said. “You’re kind of letting a pitcher off the hook when you’ve kind of got him where you want him with the leadoff guy on base. We’ve got to be more heads-up.”
Mauricio, one of New York’s top prospects, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the game and started at second base. He laced a 117.3 mph double to deep right field his first time up, spread his arms and pointed to his cheering family in the stands.
“It’s incredible. It’s the best,” Mauricio said through an interpreter. “It’s one of those moments that I’ll never forget.”
Julio Rodríguez singled and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games for Seattle. He has 32 hits in his last 11 games, the most during an 11-game span in franchise history.
Logan Gilbert struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
Senga went seven innings and whiffed every member of Seattle’s lineup at least once except Canzone.
“Heck of a pitching performance on both sides tonight,” Servais said. “I thought Logan was really good, certainly on top of his game. Unfortunately, their guy was just as good.”
It was the third 12-strikeout game of the season for Senga, who also whiffed a dozen against Tampa Bay on May 17 and Arizona on July 5.
“That forkball had way more movement than I expected it to — that thing just dropped out the window. It was really impressive,” Crawford said. “He had everything working and was able to get out of some tight situations.”
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 1 1 1 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 1
Rodríguez cf 4 0 2 0 Lindor ss 4 1 1 0
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 McNeil lf 4 0 1 0
Raleigh c 3 0 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 0 1 0
Caballero pr 0 0 0 0 Vgelbach dh 4 0 1 1
Hrnández rf 4 0 1 0 Locastro pr 0 0 0 0
Canzone lf 4 0 1 0 Stewart rf 3 0 0 0
Marlowe pr 0 0 0 0 Ortega pr-lf 0 0 0 0
France 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez c 4 0 1 0
Ford dh 3 0 0 0 Baty 3b 3 0 1 0
Rojas 2b 3 0 1 0 Mauricio 2b 3 0 2 0
Totals 31 1 7 1 Totals 33 2 9 2
Seattle 000 100 000 — 1
New York 000 001 01x — 2
DP:Seattle 0, New York 1. LOB:Seattle 6, New York 8. 2B:Hernández (27), Rodríguez (32), Mauricio (1), Alonso (15). HR:Crawford (13), Nimmo (20). SB:Lindor (25), Locastro (5).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gilbert 6 2/3 7 1 1 0 9
Speier 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Muñoz L,3-6 1 2 1 1 1 1
New York
Senga 7 5 1 1 2 12
Bickford W,2-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith S,3-5 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP:Muñoz(2), Senga.
Umpires:Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jacob Metz.