NEW YORK — Daniel Vogelbach hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Mets cooled off the first-place Seattle Mariners with a 2-1 victory Friday night.

Brandon Nimmo homered, Kodai Senga struck out 12 and Ronny Mauricio had two hits in his major league debut for New York — including a double in his first at-bat that was the hardest-hit ball by a Mets player this season.

Tags

Recommended for you