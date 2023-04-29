EUGENE, Ore. — Sam Olsson had a monster day with three home runs and eight RBI for Lewis-Clark State as he returned to his hometown of Eugene, Ore., to help the Warrior baseball team take on Bushnell in a Cascade Conference doubleheader split.

The teams split games, with Bushnell (23-23, 11-11) taking the first 12-8 before LC struck back to win the second 16-6.

