EUGENE, Ore. — Sam Olsson had a monster day with three home runs and eight RBI for Lewis-Clark State as he returned to his hometown of Eugene, Ore., to help the Warrior baseball team take on Bushnell in a Cascade Conference doubleheader split.
The teams split games, with Bushnell (23-23, 11-11) taking the first 12-8 before LC struck back to win the second 16-6.
Olson had three hits in each game, with a double and home run in the first and two homers in the second. Jakob Marquez and Charlie Updegrave each had one additional home run per game for the Warriors.
“Overall, offensively we sprayed the ball and displayed some power,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “We didn’t pitch with great consistency today and Bushnell capitalized on it. Big games tomorrow for both teams, so we need to be ready to compete with energy.”
The Warriors are now 27-14 overall and 12-10 in Cascade Conference play. A win today will secure a spot for LC State in the conference postseason tournament. A sweep for Bushnell puts the Beacons in the tournament. The two teams face off in another doubleheader at 11 a.m. today.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark State 032 000 300— 8 11 0
Bushnell 114 221 01x—12 15 3
Trevin Hope, Eli Shubert (4), Bryson Spagnuolo (6) and Sam Olsson; E. Sachs, D. Furman (7) and B. Reed. W — Sachs; L — Hope.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Olsson 3 (2B, HR), Jakob Marquez 3 (HR), Charlie Updegrave (HR), Carter Booth (2B), Pu’ukani De Sa (2B).
Bushnell hits — C. Crist 3 (2B, HR), J. Wilson 3 (HR), R. Carganill 2, J. Richardson 2 (2B), P. Hino, C. Delozier, N. Montoya, Reed, E. Stacy.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark State 506 050 00—16 11 1
Bushnell 500 010 00— 6 12 2
Decker Stedman, Jake Green (1), Drake George (4) and Olsson; A. Sabatino, K. Keamo (3), B. Stavros (5) and K. Casperson.
