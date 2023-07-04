Sibling Sole Survivors

Thad Froio, right, congratulates Sean Dorigo after Dorigo won last year's Moscow Elks Sole Survivor.

 August Frank/Tribune

Will someone dethrone three-time winner Sean Dorigo or will the Moscow Elks Sole Survivor’s defending champion stand alone for the second straight year?

Free hot dogs, red-white-and-blue spangled golf carts, fans sipping on beers and 10 golfers battling to be the last one standing.

Tags

Recommended for you