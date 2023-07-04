Will someone dethrone three-time winner Sean Dorigo or will the Moscow Elks Sole Survivor’s defending champion stand alone for the second straight year?
Free hot dogs, red-white-and-blue spangled golf carts, fans sipping on beers and 10 golfers battling to be the last one standing.
It doesn’t get much more American than that on the Fourth of July.
The 74th addition of the Sole Survivor will tee off at 2 p.m. today at Moscow Elks Lodge Golf Club.
The battle-royale-like format starts with 10 golfers on the first hole with the lowest-scoring player eliminated one hole at a time. In the case of a tie, there is a 50-yard chip off to determine who advances.
The unique format means players just have to beat one person on each hole and the winner doesn’t always have the best overall score.
“It’s not necessarily the best golfer that wins,” said Kathy Christian, an Elks golf committee member and tournament scorer. “He or she may not have the lowest score. Many times we have had people that have scored better that go out earlier on the night.”
Dorigo is the one to beat, but this year’s field features many formidable foes.
Can the lone woman survive?
The only woman in this year’s field might be one of the most-experienced golfers.
Taylor Riedner finished runner-up in the 2019 event and “has won numerous” Junior Sole Survivor and Women’s Sole Survivor titles.
Riedner almost became the first woman to win the main event in ’19, but her final putt fell just inches short on No. 9, then she lost the ensuing tiebreaker chip off to champ Erik Johnson.
“She hit a lot of good shots, really hung in there,” Johnson said at the time. “It was definitely a tough battle.”
A father-son duo for the second straight year
For the second consecutive year, the tournament features a father-son duo.
This year’s pair of dad Dan Mack and son Ben Mack will hope to fare even better than last year’s duo of Kevin Peterson, who finished fourth, and his son, Kyle Peterson, who finished eighth.
Ben Mack has his eyes on the main prize after winning the junior title four times — 2015, ’17, ’20 and ’22.
“We have Ben Mack, who I think is 19,” Christian said. “I think he may be up at the top. You never know with these kids because sometimes they can do really well and other times all it takes is one bad shot.”
Cool ranch Dorigo
There’s no cooler customer on the green than Dorigo, who won the annual Fourth of July golf tournament in 2012, ’16 and ’22 and is routinely one of the last players standing.
The ability to handle pressure is one of the best skills to have in this tournament.
There are routinely dozens of fans in golf carts and even more on foot walking from hole to hole. As the field thins out, all eyes are on the remaining few players who make it to the final tees.
Nerves can become a factor.
“A lot of people are not used to playing with people watching them,” Christian said. “A gallery can either spur a person to do better or just the opposite because when you’re up on that tee, you’re the only one that the whole gallery is watching."
“I would say Sean and Taylor (Riedner) have been in those shoes the most times.”
Some other players to watch out for include Bill Myers, the Elks’ current club champion, and Nick Jenson, the 2008 Sole Survivor winner.
Other festivities
Before the tournament tees off, free hot dogs will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until they are gone.
The Kristie Project, a band from Moscow, will also play music from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Then at 1:30 p.m., a decorated cart parade commences with prizes for first, second and third.
The national anthem will be sung and the Pledge of Allegiance recited before the tournament begins.
Moscow Elks Sole Survivor field
(Past wins in parenthesis)
1. Sean Dorigo (2012, 2016, 2022)
2. Bill Myers (current club champion)
3. Ben Mack
4. Taylor Riedner
5. Nick Jensen (2008)
6. Dennis Wilson
7. Dan Mack
8. Jeffrey Spellman
9. Jordan Purkapile
10. Brock Pederson
Alternate: Brian Loomis
Senior Sole Survivor results
1. Dave Baird, champion
2. Bill Lambert, eliminated on No. 9 in chip off
3. Steve Baxter
4. Casey Leachman
5. Jack Jones
6. Jim Barrett
7. Ken Pederson
8. Mike Keating eliminated
9. Brad Anderson eliminated
10. Jerry Robinson eliminated
Women’s Sole Survivor results
1. Sharon Kimberling, champion
2. Tracy Dorigo
3. Nancy Morrison
4. Shelley Anderson
5. Kristie Mattoon
6. Tami Quesada
7. Mitzi Houska
8. Mary Nelson
9. Kathy Christian
10. Jessica Smith
