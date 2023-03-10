LAS VEGAS — Washington State erased a 19-point deficit against Oregon, but the Cougar men’s basketball team couldn’t keep hold of the momentum in the waning moments Thursday in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal round at T-Mobile Arena.

After the Ducks flew out to a 34-15 lead, the Cougars ended the first half on a 10-0 run to go into halftime down eight points, 38-30. That momentum carried over into the second half, with WSU taking its first lead since early in the first period on a corner 3-pointer by TJ Bamba for a 58-57 advantage.

