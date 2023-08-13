SEATTLE — A night dedicated to honoring one of the best pitchers of his generation ended with only one run scored, 19 combined strikeouts and an overpowering right-hander named Félix on the mound at the end.

Ryan Mountcastle’s one-out single in the top of the 10th inning scored Cedric Mullins, Félix Bautista struck out the side in the bottom of the inning, and the Baltimore Orioles snapped Seattle’s eight-game win streak with a 1-0 win over the Mariners on Saturday night.

