Who will be Orr’s successor?

Lewis-Clark State women’s associate coach Caelyn Orlandi celebrates the Warriors winning the Cascade Conference regular-season championship Feb. 18.

 LCSC Athletics

Recent Warrior Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Caelyn Orlandi was hired as the eighth Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball coach in program history Wednesday, succeeding former head coach Brian Orr, who retired in March after 22 years at the helm.

Orr was the winningest coach in program history with a record of 538-176. For the past six years of his tenure, Orlandi served as his assistant coach. For the past three years of Orr’s tenure, Orlandi doubled as head recruiting coordinator.