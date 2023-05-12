Recent Warrior Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Caelyn Orlandi was hired as the eighth Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball coach in program history Wednesday, succeeding former head coach Brian Orr, who retired in March after 22 years at the helm.
Orr was the winningest coach in program history with a record of 538-176. For the past six years of his tenure, Orlandi served as his assistant coach. For the past three years of Orr’s tenure, Orlandi doubled as head recruiting coordinator.
This creates a unique, but ideal situation for the new hire: Orlandi has a relationship with the team, knows the offense and defense the team is comfortable with and already has relationships within the athletic department.
“It really is special,” Orlandi said. “The group we have coming back this season is just a really special group of girls. Fantastic basketball players, better people. I’ve been recruiting coordinator for the past three years, so I’ve been heavily involved with recruiting the players on the team right now. The relationships are really a special thing and I’ve already formed those relationships with those girls, so stepping in the head coaching role, I’m really excited to have them here and go and lead them to win some games.”
The excitement goes double for the players, as well.
Junior guard and back-to-back Cascade Conference Player of the Year Callie Stevens expressed her excitement in Orlandi being hired for the position.
“I couldn’t be more excited for coach Orlandi,” Stevens said. “She will continue the tradition of excellence for the L-C State women’s basketball team, as well as bring in a new perspective and energy to the program. Coach Orlandi will provide a seamless transition and is well versed on strategy and skilled positions.”
Stevens went on to say she’s excited to finish out her senior season playing under Orlandi.
Last season, the Warriors went 30-4, culminating in a loss in the Round of 16 in the NAIA tournament. Before joining the coaching staff, Orlandi was a player for the Warriors from 2013-17.
“We are thrilled to have Caelyn Orlandi step into the head coaching role,” athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release. “During her time as a player and coach over the last 10 years, she has demonstrated her commitment to our student-athletes and the women’s basketball program. Caelyn is a proven winner and I am excited for her to continue the tradition of excellence in L-C State women’s basketball on the court and in the classroom.”
Orlandi has learned from Orr as both a player and a coach so, naturally, it’s safe to assume there’s going to be many similarities between how the Warriors played in past seasons to how they’ll play in the upcoming one.
But, Orlandi has said that, despite the similarities, she is going to make her own mark on the program.
“My biggest thing is I’m not coming trying to change something — it’s worked,” Orlandi said. “Coaches and staff here have a tradition of excellence, and we’ve talked about it multiple times — the tradition of excellence on the floor and off the floor. I’m not coming to just change something that I don’t think needs fixed.
“We’re still going to run our defense, we’re going to run our main offenses. But there’s a few things (that’ll be different). I’m going to run some different plays, probably. I think the biggest thing is just who I am and what I’m going to be is going to be different than Brian. Brian and I are different people, but all the basketball I’ve learned from him is just remarkable. I’ll put my twist on things, but I am a female coach, so I think that alone is a pretty big difference.”
That last sentence highlights a mark Orlandi has already made on the program without even taking the court as the head coach.
The former LCSC assistant and player is the first woman head coach since 1986-87, when Heidi Hyser was the head coach.
The Title IX efforts of Henze, sports information director Alisha Alexander and President Cynthia Pemberton have been well-documented, especially regarding Pemberton’s efforts during her time at Linfield College and now at LCSC. Hiring a woman as the head coach of the program for the first time in 37 years is a further example of those ongoing efforts.
And for Orlandi, it’s a continued opportunity to provide for a school and for a program that has been her home for a decade.
“It’s just an incredibly special thing,” Orlandi said. “L-C has a big place in my heart. I’ve been here for 10 years. And before, playing here was just absolutely an incredible experience. And those memories you make as a college athlete are incredibly special.
“this place is just so special. And you look at your life and how you make choices and how every choice leads to something, it’s just amazing. The decision to come here to play basketball, and then being an assistant coach and now an opportunity to be a head coach, it’s just remarkable. And I couldn’t be more thankful to Brooke and President Pemberton for giving me an opportunity to lead these guys.”
