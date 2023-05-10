Owls knock Warriors out of tournament

Lewis-Clark State first baseman Charlie Updegrave returns to dugout with a furious grin after hitting a three-run home run Tuesday during the Cascade Conference Tournament against British Columbia at Lewiston’s Harris Field.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Top-seeded Oregon Tech got its revenge and fourth-seeded Lewis-Clark State finds itself waiting for the NAIA Opening Round.

On Tuesday, the Owls got their win back against Warriors from earlier in the tournament, edging them 5-4 in Eugene, Ore., to advance to the Cascade Conference tournament championship baseball game against British Columbia

Tags

Recommended for you