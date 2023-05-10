Owls knock Warriors out of tournament

Lewis-Clark State first baseman Charlie Updegrave returns to dugout with a furious grin after hitting a three-run home run Tuesday during the Cascade Conference Tournament against British Columbia at Lewiston’s Harris Field.
Top-seeded Oregon Tech got its revenge and fourth-seeded Lewis-Clark State finds itself waiting for the NAIA Opening Round.
On Tuesday, the Owls got their win back against Warriors from earlier in the tournament, edging them 5-4 in Eugene, Ore., to advance to the Cascade Conference tournament championship baseball game against British Columbia
LCSC was eliminated.
Here are some of the highlights:
Big hill to climb
On Saturday, Lewis-Clark State (30-16) found itself in an early 1-0 hole against Oregon Tech (33-18), but climbed back and won 10-2.
This time, the Owls once again took the lead early, but the hill was a much bigger one for the Warriors to climb.
LCSC misplayed a bunt with the bases loaded in the second inning, resulting in a run for Oregon Tech. Later in the inning, Owls sophomore Korrey Siracusa hit a grand slam to left-center field that put Oregon Tech up 5-0.
Starting the climb
LCSC began to make a comeback in the fourth inning.
Sophomore Charlie Updegrave hit a two-run homer to right field to cut Oregon Tech’s lead down to 5-2. Later in the inning, sophomore Dominic Signorelli hit a sac fly to center field to bring in junior Isaiah Thomas.
At the end of the Warriors’ half of the inning, the Owls’ lead was down to 5-3.
Sigh of relief
LCSC kept Oregon Tech off the board after the second inning in large part because of the efforts of its relievers.
Senior lefty Joe Ball relieved sophomore starter Jace Hanson in the second inning and junior Cam Smith relieved Ball in the sixth.
Smith and Ball combined for four hits allowed, struck out five and had 12 total punchouts in 22 combined batters faced while walking three (all walks were batters hit by pitches).
The Owls were able to match the strong effort from the Warriors’ relievers.
Junior righty Braeden Bellum relieved Oregon Tech sophomore starter Lalo Barraza in the seventh, and provied two scoreless frames for the Owls, striking out six and only walking one LCSC batter (a hit-by-pitch). Bellum’s one blemish wouldn’t come until the ninth inning, when the Warriors would make their last gasp.
Final push
LCSC, batting at the top of the inning, needed at least two runs to keep the game going.
Thomas gave the Warriors one, hitting a solo-shot homer to left-center field to bring LCSC within one of Oregon Tech.
The Warriors weren’t able to put another run on the board and The Owls prevailed.
Up Next
Lewis-Clark State will now look-ahead to the NAIA Opening Round, starting Monday at Harris Field in Lewiston. The Warriors get an automatic-bid to the opening round by hosting.
The teams at each site will be determined at 2p.m. Thursday during a selection show aired on the NAIA YouTube channel. Links to the show will be posted on the NAIA Twitter and Facebook page at 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State 000 300 001—4 5 1
Oregon Tech 050 000 000—5 6 0
Jace Hanson, Joe Ball (2), Cameron Smith (6) and Sam Olsson; Lalo Barraza, Braeden Bellum (7) and Brodie Marino. W—Barraza; L—Hanson; S—Bellum.
Lewis-Clark State hits — Thomas 2 (2B, HR), Updegrave 2 (HR), Nick Seamons.
