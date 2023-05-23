For the first time since 1986, both the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball and volleyball programs will be headed by women, ushering in a new era for LCSC women’s athletics.

Caelyn Orlandi, a LCSC Athletics Hall of Famer and longtime assistant to 22-year coach Brian Orr, who retired after this past season, was announced as the new coach May 10. Katie Palmer was announced as the head volleyball coach on May 15 after previously working for LCSC’s athletic department. Palmer has 12 years of coaching experience at schools such as Gonzaga and Montana State.