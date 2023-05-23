Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball head coach Caelyn Orlandi, left, and volleyball head coach Katie Palmer smile during their introductory press conference on Monday inside the P1FCU Activity Center.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State College volleyball head coach Katie Palmer smiles as she speaks to members of the media during her introductory press conference on Monday inside the P1FCU Activity Center.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball head coach Caelyn Orlandi smiles as she speaks to members of the media during her introductory press conference on Monday inside the P1FCU Activity Center.
For the first time since 1986, both the Lewis-Clark State College women’s basketball and volleyball programs will be headed by women, ushering in a new era for LCSC women’s athletics.
Caelyn Orlandi, a LCSC Athletics Hall of Famer and longtime assistant to 22-year coach Brian Orr, who retired after this past season, was announced as the new coach May 10. Katie Palmer was announced as the head volleyball coach on May 15 after previously working for LCSC’s athletic department. Palmer has 12 years of coaching experience at schools such as Gonzaga and Montana State.
On Monday afternoon, the new head coaches were officially introduced during a news conference at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I took a pause on my coaching career. Prior to being in administration, I was 12 years into coaching,” Palmer said. “And around December I started getting phone calls. And that stirred up the desire to coach again.”
Palmer went on to state that all of those phone calls didn’t feel like the perfect fit for her and her family, and that when the Lewis-Clark State position opened up, it was exactly where she and her family wanted to be.
Palmer’s affinity to Lewiston is, in part, due to the fact that she used to be a player for LCSC’s volleyball program — a similarity she shares with Orlandi, who was a player for the women’s basketball program.
“I committed late to L-C in 2007,” Palmer said. “So it was about April, which is late for volleyball. I came down with coach (Jen) Greeny and totally flipped the program on its head.”
Palmer would go on to state that in her last year as a player, the Warriors finished fifth in the nation, giving her a sense of unfinished business that she hopes to rectify as the coach.
Both coaches have unique advantages in their new roles than typical hires. In Palmer’s case, she had a chance to observe the volleyball team last season as a member of the athletic department. In Orlandi’s case, she is taking over a team that she recruited and knows personally, having served as the recruiting coordinator the past three seasons.
Orlandi said that, while she was the recruiting coordinator, offers made to players were joint decisions made between her and Orr, and she expects that to continue as her coaching staff fills out.
“As the recruiting coordinator, Brian and I, we collaborated,” Orlandi said. “‘Do you like this girl?’ If we like this girl — then we’ll go after her. So that part, I don’t know if that’s necessarily a huge change for me because that’s what I’ve already been doing.”
Orlandi’s goal is to continue to recruit the same type of players that she did as an assistant to Orr, which has served the Warriors well. Lewis-Clark State has had the Cascade Conference Player of the Year on its roster the last three seasons and has 18 all-conference honors in the same time frame.
Orlandi will also benefit by having a majority of last year’s NAIA national tournament roster back together.
The Warriors will welcome back 70% of their offense from last season, as well as the majority of a roster that had one of the best defenses in the country in terms of opposing field-goal percentage.
“I’m not going to fix something that doesn’t need fixed,” Orlandi said, echoing statements she made when she was hired. “I’m going to keep our system, what we’re running ... but my own stamp — yeah, it’s me. I’m different than Brian. Just being a female, too, is going to put a spin on things.”
Orlandi and Palmer also symbolize something that hasn’t been the case for nearly four decades — two women at the helms of the women’s basketball and volleyball programs.
The Title IX efforts of LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton, athletic director Brooke Henze and Sports Information Director Alisha Alexander have been well-documented and discussed, and the hiring of Palmer and Orlandi are further examples of that.
Orlandi and Palmer both expressed excitement at the idea of being the first pair of women to lead the two programs simultaneously in so long, while also discussing office arrangements in the coach’s hallway at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“It’s a fantastic place to be,” Orlandi said to Palmer. “You’re going to love it down there ... so welcome to our hallway.”
