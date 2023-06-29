AREA ROUNDUP
With the upper-level 19U tournament in the books, it’s time for the 17U Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament, starting today in Lewiston, Pullman and Colfax.
The Lewis-Clark Twins, Pullman Posse and Latah Generals will join 16 total teams for the four-day tournament.
Teams will conduct round-robin play for the first three days with the winner of each of the four groups advancing to Sunday’s semifinals and championship.
Games will be played at Washington State’s Bailey-Brayton Field, Colfax’s McDonald Park and Lewis-Clark State’s Harris Field.
The tournament includes teams from across the Pacific Northwest, including Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Canada.
In today’s area action, the Posse play Baden Baseball at 9 a.m. at Bailey-Brayton Field and the Sawtooth Catch at 1 p.m. at Colfax; the Generals play Elevate Northwest at 3 p.m. at Bailey-Brayton Field; and the Cubs play the Whalley Chiefs at 7 p.m. at Harris Field.
COLLEGE ATHLETICSL-C inks dual-sport athlete
Lewis-Clark State volleyall and track announced the signing of Gianna Anderson.
Anderson is the second dual-sport athlete to join the school this fall. Anderson is an outside hitter in volleyball, throws javelin in track and hails from Farmington, Wash.
“I had the pleasure of watching Gianna play this fall and she’s a fearless competitor,” L-C volleyball coach Katie Palmer said in a news release. “She’s going to lead by example on and off the court the moment she gets on campus. I am thrilled for her to call L-C State home and to watch her develop as a Warrior on the volleyball court and as a track and field athlete.”
Anderson competed at Oakesdale where she and the Nighthawks won back-to-back state titles in 2021 and ’22. The team was voted the regional girls team of the year at the Spokane Sports Awards in 2023. The track team placed sixth at State last season.
Anderson is a four-time first-team all-league honoree and three-time first-team all-state competitior in volleyball. She was tabbed the state tournament MVP twice and was named one of the top 30 volleyball players in the state in Washington by Sports Books Live.
In track, Anderson placed second at state in javelin her senior year and finished fifth as a member of both the 400-meter and 800-meter relays.
“Looking forward to having Gianna in our family,” L-C track and field coach Mike Collins said in a news release. “Good student, good athlete and good person. All core aspects of what we are looking for in our student-athletes and we are looking forward to getting even better.”
