Asotin Panthers’ nine lives run out in 2B state semifinals

Heading into Saturday’s Washington Class 2B state semifinal against the third-seeded Napavine Tigers at Richland High School, it could be said the Asotin Panthers had shown themselves to have nine lives.

No team was more proven in clutch situations than the previously unbeaten second seeds — but their fellow felines did not leave room for down-to-the-wire heroics on Saturday. Napavine prevailed 23-8, holding Asotin scoreless until deep in the fourth quarter.

Stalemate broken

In a true high school football rarity, this game nearly went all the way to intermission without a single score for either team. It was only a pick-6 by Napavine’s Karson Denault returned for a touchdown with about a minute remaining in the second quarter that averted that outcome.

“We haven’t really played anybody who could stop us offensively, so it was kind of an anomaly for sure,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said of the extended stalemate. “We knew they were going to be a tough challenge offensively. I thought we did a good job, really; they moved the ball and kind of had a bend-but-not-break mentality.”

The Tigers (11-2) would score twice more in the latter stages of the third quarter as recent WIAA Athlete of the Week honoree Colin Shields kicked into gear for a rushing touchdown followed by a scoring reception from quarterback Grady Wilson.

Junior quarterback Cody Ells, who had figured in all three scoring plays (two rushing, one passing) in Asotin’s quarterfinal nailbiter against La Salle a week earlier, also accounted for the only Panther touchdown of the semis, finally breaking through on a 1-yard run with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

“We held them to two offensive touchdowns,” Holman noted. “Coming in, I would’ve thought that would be enough for us to win, but I didn’t think they could live with us offensively like they did.”

Panthers perfect no more

Although Asotin had amassed a perfect 11-0 mark on the season prior to this game, the Panthers often had to win the hard way, with final tallies against Tri-Cities Prep (34-29), Freeman (21-18), Cle Elum-Roslyn (29-26) and La Salle (21-20) that came down to less than one scoring play’s difference. The offensive heroics of running back and Northeast 2B League MVP Peter Eggleston were often key to their triumphs, but come the postseason, opposing defenses zeroed in on Eggleston and managed to significantly blunt his threat. Eggleston had over 100 rushing yards but did not score in his team’s nailbiter against La Salle a week ago, and was given even more severe treatment in being held to just 42 yards rushing against Napavine, though he did notch a 2-point conversion catch off a pass from Ells for the final points of the game and his high school career.

“I just think it just speaks volumes to what (Eggleston) did for us all season long,” Holman said. “Teams knew they were going to have to try to limit him to beat us, and Napavine did a pretty good job of that tonight.

“... We did a good job of limiting their offense, but kind of lost the turnover battle. They fumbled the ball four times, but all of those bounced back their way. We didn’t get many breaks, and ran into a really good football team, which you would expect in the semis.”

Since dropping two of its first four games of the season, Napavine has now won nine straight, all by margins of at least two touchdowns. The Tigers will face top-seeded Freeman of Rockford (12-0) with the title at stake next weekend.

Program on the rise

This was Asotin’s third time reaching the state semifinals in Holman’s now 11-year tenure at the helm of the program, and first time getting there undefeated.

“We only have 18 kids on our team; they battled all year long and competed,” he said. “Tough kids. It was a joy to be around them each week and watch them work hard and bond together and be as one. It was pretty impressive to watch.”