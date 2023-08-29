The past few years, there’s been a shift in the top of the hierarchy in the Northeast 2B football league.
The Asotin Panthers, led by longtime coach Jim Holman, have been near or at the top of the league for the better part of his tenure. In the last couple years, Asotin has struggled to get back to the form that it last had in the 2019 season when it went 8-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.
This year, the Panthers are hoping for a return to the norm, and they have the returning players to help lead them there.
“We return eight guys on each side of the ball that started either full-time or started several games due to injuries,” Holman said.
Among those returning players are starting sophomore quarterback Cody Ells, senior wide receiver/defensive back Gavin Ells and two running backs — senior Cameron Clovis and junior Peter Eggleston. That kind of experience will go a long way in a league with teams overflowing with speed and size such as Lind-Ritzville/Sprague and Chewelah.
The kicking game will also be an important component for Asotin when the season starts. Clovis also serves as the team’s starting kicker, and that will help the Panthers in close games where every point matters.
Among Asotin’s returning players are the team’s top four scorers from a season ago. Coupled with the returning experience, the Panthers have all the tools to put together a good season and once again occupy a top spot in the Northeast 2B.
It’s just a matter of putting all those things together.
“We got to take the next step forward,” Holman said. “We returned the numbers — returned our starting quarterback, our two leading rushers, our leading receiver. …We bring back a lot of key pieces on top of three starting offensive lineman. Offensively, we just got to find a way to be more consistent and get the ball in the end zone.”
Another key thing for the team will be confidence. Asotin has won a combined seven games in the last three seasons. No player on the Panthers’ roster has been a part of a winning season, but they have a favorable schedule this year.
Asotin plays two of the top teams in the Northeast 2B league, Northwest Christian on Sept. 22 and Chewelah on Sept. 29. If the team manages to go 2-0 in its non-league contests against Tri Cities Prep and Manson, the Panthers might have just the momentum they need to win those games and return to the top of the league.
“Taking the next step to learn how to win again is going to be important for us,” Holman said.
3 things to watch
The Panthers return four of last season’s top four scorers, including Cameron Clovis, who will get a lot of opportunity to score at running back and kicker.
The quarterback-to-receiver connection between brothers Cody and Gavin Ells was one of the highpoints of the Panthers’ offense a season ago. The trust between the two players will come in handy in high-pressure situations.
Asotin has a healthy balance of returning letterwinners and first-year starters. With returners in key positions on offense and defense, how those young players will play under the leadership of the returners will be key.