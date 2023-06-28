SPOKANE — Having gone scoreless through six innings, the visiting Pullman Patriots finally got on the board in the top of the seventh, but it was too little too late as they fell 2-1 to the Spokane Cannons in American Legion baseball action Tuesday.
Max McCloy batted in the lone Patriot run.
A complete box score was not available.
Patriots 000 000 1—1 7 0
Cannons 011 000 x—2 4 1
RCA Navy 16-7, Lewis-Clark Twins 2-5
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Twins were more competitive in Game 2 after suffering a mercy rule defeat in Game 1, but ultimately dropped both installments of an American Legion doubleheader against host RCA Navy.
A disastrous third inning saw L-C give up 14 runs and set up its early demise in the first contest. In the second game, the Twins led 3-2 through the first three innings, but the momentum went the other way in the second half of the game.
Hayden Line smacked a home run in Game 1 and a double in Game 2 for L-C, while Emmitt Taylor and Carson Kolb had two doubles apiece in the nightcap.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 011 00— 2 2 4
Navy 00(14) 2x—16 13 0
T. Elliott, K. Barden (3), K. Daniel (3), W. Wagner (3) and E. Slagg; G. Yager, T. Mckoy (4) and NA.
Lewis-Clark hits — H. Line (HR), G. Krasselt.
Navy hits — L. Webster 2, Mckoy 2, Yager 2, L. Sterkel, S. Moore, B. Taylor, A. Chvedov, L. Kruger, A. Hannon-Renteria, C. Godby.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 201 020 0—5 9 3
Navy 200 302 x—7 9 2
T. Green, S. Lindsley (3), G. Krasselt (5) and R. Currin; NA, C. Allis (3) and B. Taylor.
Lewis-Clark hits — E. Taylor 2 (2 2B), C. Kolb 2 (2 2B), C. Ray (2B), H. Line (2B), K. Daniel, K. Barden, R. Currin.
Navy hits — A. Chvedov 2 (2B), L. Sterkel 2 (2B), E. Praino (2B), L. Webster, B. Taylor, J. Corbin, B. Beck.
Blues collect forfeits
Due to a schedule conflict, Ferris of Spokane forfeited a scheduled doubleheader to the host Asotin County Blues.
The Blues moved to 12-2 on the season.
COLLEGE ATHLETICSDual-sport athlete joins LCSC
Lewis-Clark State on Tuesday announced the signing of a new athlete — one who will take the court and the track.
Karissa Lindner, a graduate of Mt. Spokane high school, will play both volleyball and track and field for Lewis-Clark State starting this fall semester.
Lindner helped lead Mt. Spokane to State in both sports. The Wildcats went undefeated in conference and made a fourth-place state tournament showing with Lindner as a middle blocker.
In track and field, Lindner placed second at State in the long jump and fifth in the 100-meter dash. Her personal record of 18 feet, 1 inch in the long jump would be a school record for the Warriors.
“Karissa is an incredible athlete who is going to make an impact on and off the court,” LCSC volleyball coach Katie Palmer said in a news release. “When you watch her play you can see her love for the game. After meeting Karissa, I knew she would be a great fit for the program and our core values.”
