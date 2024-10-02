Pepperdine tops WSU

AREA ROUNDUP

The Washington State Cougars dropped a closely contested match to the No. 13 Pepperdine Wave 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

After falling behind 1-0 in the ninth minute, Megan Santa Cruz and Grayson Lynch each sank first-half goals to give the Cougs a 2-1 halftime lead.

Pepperdine found the back of the net twice in the second half, while the Cougs missed several close-calls to drop the ranked road matchup.

