Pepperdine tops WSU

AREA ROUNDUP
The Washington State Cougars dropped a closely contested match to the No. 13 Pepperdine Wave 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.
After falling behind 1-0 in the ninth minute, Megan Santa Cruz and Grayson Lynch each sank first-half goals to give the Cougs a 2-1 halftime lead.
Pepperdine found the back of the net twice in the second half, while the Cougs missed several close-calls to drop the ranked road matchup.
WSU 2 0—2
Pepperdine 1 2—3
Pepperdine — Tori Waldeck, 9th.
WSU — Megan Santa Cruz, 13th.
WSU — Grayson Lynch, 25th.
Pepperdine — Caroline Coleman (PK), 56th.
Pepperdine — Tatum Wynalda, 62nd.
Shots — WSU: 6, Pepperdine: 9; Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 1; Pepperdine: Jillian Medvecky 9.