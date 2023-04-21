George Pfeifer and Mike Divilbiss helped set the standards that the Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball programs are held to today.
Both coaches will be honored at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Event Center. Pfeifer will be inducted for his tenure as the men’s coach (1989-2005) and Divilbiss for his tenure as the women’s coach (’87-’01). They will be inducted alongside Caelyn Orlandi (women’s basketball), Rusty Harris (baseball), Chelsey Leighton (track/cross country) and the 1986, 1996 and 1999 baseball NAIA World Series championship baseball teams.
In his time at the helm of the men’s program from ’89-’05, after serving as an assistant coach for the two seasons prior and starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the Warriors in 1977, Pfeifer accumulated a 295-206 record that included the program’s first 20-win season in 1999-2000. He also coached the program to its first national tournament appearance in 1992. Pfeifer would make the national tournament five more times during his tenure.
“To overstate what everybody says when they get hired for a job, or they get inducted into something or they receive an award, it’s obviously humbling,” Pfeifer said. “And so, for me, one of the hardest things for me to do, as associated with LC, is come up with what to say. Because there are so many people that I owe gratitude to.”
Pfeifer’s time coaching the Warriors is highlighted by a lot of great memories. One of them, more of a constant presence than a memory, was his time coaching in Warrior Gym — LCSC’s home court for basketball before the opening of the P1FCU Activity Center in January of 2005.
Pfeifer was the last men’s basketball coach who worked in the old Warrior Gym, and reminisced about his time in the building fondly.
“I spent an awful lot of time in that building,” Pfeifer said. “From a walk-on player to a student to a coach. During the summer we ran the National Youth sports program, so I was there for at least 25 days. One time we were doing nine basketball camps during the year.”
Pfeifer would go on to describe how the intimate setting for the Warrior Gym gave the Warriors arguably the best home-court advantage in the league at the time.
“I don’t ever remember feeling sorry for myself about that place,” Pfeifer said. “We had the best home-court advantage of any conference we were in, or any place I ever was. People went into Warrior Gym and they had their own seat. And I don’t mean because they bought a ticket — that was their seat. And people knew. And we knew you were brand new if you came in and sat in somebody’s spot, particularly down below. I could look out during the national anthem and I knew exactly where everybody was.”
Another coach who had the benefit of experiencing the advantages of Warrior Gym was Divilbiss.
Divilbiss coached the Warrior women from '87-’01, accumulating a record of 310-122. Like Pfeifer did with the men’s team, he led the women to their first national tournament appearance in school history and, in his final two seasons as the head coach, the team was ranked the No. 1 team in the country.
“(Being inducted) means a great deal to me,” Divilbiss said. “(Athletic Director) Brooke (Henze) called me, and Brooke played for me. It was very emotional. My brother and I were on the golf course, and my brother used to come to all of our games and a lot of the girls got to know him. He went to nationals with us the first year we went, so it just means a lot to my family.”
Divilbiss would go on to have a successful coaching career with stints as a head and assistant coach at several schools, but he is most grateful for his time at the helm of the Warriors.
“It was just a very, very rewarding time,” Divilbiss said. “I was the right person in the right place at the right time. So it feels amazing to be inducted into that whole thing.”
Both coaches’ elevation of their respective programs is made all the more impressive when you consider the conference they were playing in at the time.
Before the school played in the Frontier Conference and, currently the Cascade Conference, the Warriors played in the Pacific Northwest Athletic Conference.
It was the perfect iron-sharpens-iron scenario for both coaches and created some of the best on-court memories and most significant wins of their careers within the conference.
The first time Pfeifer led the men to the national tournament, they had to get through teams like Simon Fraser, Western Washington, St. Martin’s and Seattle University — a “who’s who” of current NCAA Division-II and Division-I programs.
For Divilbiss, he had to overcome a Simon Fraser women’s basketball program that was coached by Allison McNeill, the 2012 London Olympics coach for the Canadian women’s team.
“That’s the level of play that the league was,” Divilbiss said. “Seattle (University), Seattle Pacific, Simon (Fraser), Western (Washington), us, St. Martin's and Central (Washington) — that league was just an unbelievable women’s basketball league. And it grew me a great deal as a coach. You had to grow or go.”
When their time at LCSC ended, both Divilbiss and Pfeifer had jobs as the respective head women’s and men’s basketball coaches for the University of Idaho. After that, Divilbiss would go on to be an assistant at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Illinois. Divilbiss would return to Idaho, working as the athletic director for Lakeland High School in Rathdrum for three years. Divilbiss now works as a coaching consultant for Dan Tudor Collegiate Strategies.
Pfeifer is currently a full-time teacher in Spokane after a head coaching stint at Montana State-Billings, an assistant coach tenure at Montana State (Bozeman) and a head coach at Lewis & Clark High School in Spokane.
Both coaches shared a lot of common ground (both literally and figuratively) during their time at Lewis-Clark State, but they also share the commonality of returning to the Pacific Northwest after their head coaching careers.
“We came back here to what we know,” Divilbiss said. “And it’s the people. The people here have been great. We love the people here. We have a lot of friends here that mean a great deal to us. And most of those are in Lewiston, quite frankly. So we’re really comfortable here.”
Pfeifer is also happy in the area, surrounded by family and friends.
“I like what I do,” Pfeifer said. “Some people keep wanting me to retire. But I kind of like what I do. So it’s a good way to finish off my professional career. And then my family’s here. My grandkids are around here. My mom’s still alive and she’s around here.”
With coaching in the rearview mirror for both Divilbiss and Pfeifer, there’s just one thing left to do: their acceptance speeches on Saturday.
“It’s a magical place,” Pfeifer said. “Anybody that’s been around college basketball, small college athletics, it’s constant. You pick up something about ‘the women’s program did this, and the baseball program did this and cross country did that.’ That’s going on all the time. So pretty cool to be associated with that, I say.”
Divilbiss also expressed gratitude at being a part of the LCSC program.
“When you get to be part of something like that, there’s nowhere else in our society where you get to experience those kinds of bonds,” Divilbiss said. “And I got to do that for 30 years. And boy, it’s really special. Really special.”
