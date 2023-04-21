George Pfeifer and Mike Divilbiss helped set the standards that the Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball programs are held to today.

Both coaches will be honored at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Event Center. Pfeifer will be inducted for his tenure as the men’s coach (1989-2005) and Divilbiss for his tenure as the women’s coach (’87-’01). They will be inducted alongside Caelyn Orlandi (women’s basketball), Rusty Harris (baseball), Chelsey Leighton (track/cross country) and the 1986, 1996 and 1999 baseball NAIA World Series championship baseball teams.