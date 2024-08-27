AREA ROUNDUP
Clarkston native and PGA golfer Joel Dahmen, through his family foundation, has donated $1,000 to the Pomeroy High School golf team’s booster club, the school announced recently.
“We thank Mr. Dahmen for his generosity and kindness,” Pomeroy coach Al Damron said in an email. “This is a huge boost for our program since we are one of the smallest schools in Washington State and don’t have a very large budget.”
Dahmen — a cancer survivor — and his Dahmen Family Foundation have donated to a multitude of charities, causes, events and schools over the years.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colfax 59, Asotin 25
ASOTIN — The Bulldogs held the Panthers to single digits in the first half en route to a big Northeast 2B League victory.
Colfax (16-1, 7-0) led 29-6 at halftime and cruised from there.
The Bulldogs’ Jayce Kelly led all scorers with 14 points. Christian Walling had seven for Asotin (14-5, 3-5).
COLFAX (16-1, 7-0)
Gunner Brown 1 0-0 3, Ledger Kelly 3 1-2 9, Jayce Kelly 5 2-4 14, Dillon Thompson 3 0-0 7, Adrik Jenkin 4 0-0 11, JP McAnally 2 0-0 4, Caleb Lustig 5 1-2 11, Connor McAnally 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 4-8 59.
ASOTIN (14-5, 3-5)
Bennett Anderson 0 2-2 2, Sawyer Biery 0 0-0 0, Peter Eggleston 2 0-0 4, Spencer Conklin 0 0-0 0, Christian Walling 3 1-3 7, Sam Hall 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 1 0-0 2, Sam Schaefer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 2 0-0 4, Stone Ausman 1 2-3 4, Kaden Amend 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 5-8 25.
Colfax 15 14 18 12—59
Asotin 4 2 11 6—25
3-point goals — L. Kelly 2, J. Kelly 2, Brown, Thompson, Jenkin.
JV — Asotin won.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax 63, Asotin 19
ASOTIN — Ava Swan’s 23 points paced the Bulldogs in a Northeast 2B League contest.
Colfax (8-8, 4-4) also received 21 points from Brenna Gilchrist.
Asotin (5-13, 0-8) was led by Carly Browne with eight points.
COLFAX (8-8, 4-4)
Brenna Gilchrist 8 2-2 21, Isabella Huntley 1 2-2 4, Stella McNeilly 0 0-0 0, Adalynn Penwell 1 0-0 3, Sunisa Dall 0 0-0 0, Ava Swan 8 7-11 23, Cianna Gibb 2 2-2 6, Lola Hennigar 2 2-2 6, Riley Hennigar 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-19 63.
ASOTIN (5-13, 0-8)
Kelsey Thummel 1 0-2 2, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 2 0-3 4, Carly Browne 3 2-4 8, Ellie Smith 1 0-2 2, Avary Wood 0 1-4 1, Brooklyn Hall 2 0-0 4, Reece McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Kiliey McVicars 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 3-15 19.
Colfax 17 21 11 14—63
Asotin 5 6 6 4—19
3-point goals — Gilchrist 3, Penwell.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
West Valley 60, Clarkston 18
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston fell to West Valley of Spokane Valley in a road dual.
The Bantams’ Colby Valdez at 120 pounds and Clayton Ockwell at 132 each picked up victories by pin.
West Valley (Spokane) (WVSKM) 60, Clarkston (CLAKM) 18
157: Gavin Czifro (WVSKM) over Tallon Trubee (CLAKM) (TF 21-6 2:00) 165: Kainen Jaklitsch (WVSKM) over Jeremiah Webster (CLAKM) (Fall 1:55) 175: Champ Bailey (WVSKM) over Kyron Jollymore (CLAKM) (Fall 1:23) 190: Josh Moreau (WVSKM) over Ryker Mckeirnan (CLAKM) (Fall 1:45) 215: Andrew Royston (WVSKM) over Markus Ellenwood (CLAKM) (Fall 0:41) 285: Logan Riley (WVSKM) over Justyn Watters (CLAKM) (Fall 4:46) No WC: 106: Micah Kanooth (CLAKM) over (WVSKM) (For.) 113: Ryder Markezic (WVSKM) over Casey Kimball (CLAKM) (Fall 0:44) 120: Colby Valdez (CLAKM) over Derrick Bollinger (WVSKM) (Fall 2:25) 126: Jaiden Peak (WVSKM) over Ryan Marksmeier (CLAKM) (MD 15-2) 132: Clayton Ockwell (CLAKM) over Brodey Mogan (WVSKM) (Fall 2:39) 138: Simeon Mattingly (WVSKM) over Connor Nitz (CLAKM) (Fall 0:49) 144: Stuart Courchaine (WVSKM) over Ty Fleishman (CLAKM) (Fall 1:17) 150: John Kiernan III (WVSKM) over Jaimin Elliot (CLAKM) (Dec 5-4).