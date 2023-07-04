BAYONNE, France — Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen won the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunched sprint on Monday, while Adam Yates of Britain kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The 25-year-old Philipsen, who won two stages in last year’s race, was expertly led to the front by his Alpecin–Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel and comfortably held off German rider Phil Bauhaus and Australian Caleb Ewan as they dashed to the line.