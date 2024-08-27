Sections
SportsNovember 8, 2024

PHOTOS: Pullman, Clarkston at 2A district swim meet prelims

Photos from the prelims of the 2A Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.

Pullman junior Vivien Lin competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman junior Vivien Lin competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Swimmers, including three lanes filled with Pullman team members, dive to begin a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Swimmers, including three lanes filled with Pullman team members, dive to begin a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Clarkston sophomore Hallie Mackleit competes in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Clarkston sophomore Hallie Mackleit competes in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman freshman Katherine Bai competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman freshman Katherine Bai competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman junior Vivien Lin, front, competes in a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman junior Vivien Lin, front, competes in a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman senior Kiara Donolo high-fives Zillah sophomore Kellee Muffett competing in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman senior Kiara Donolo high-fives Zillah sophomore Kellee Muffett competing in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Swimmers competing in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship, including Pullman junior Maile Sandberg, prepare for the start of the heat at Washington State University in Pullman.
Swimmers competing in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship, including Pullman junior Maile Sandberg, prepare for the start of the heat at Washington State University in Pullman.
Clarkston freshman Myra Boreson competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Clarkston freshman Myra Boreson competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Story Tags
high school sports
