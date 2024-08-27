PHOTOS: Pullman, Clarkston at 2A district swim meet prelims
Photos from the prelims of the 2A Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.
Pullman junior Vivien Lin competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Swimmers, including three lanes filled with Pullman team members, dive to begin a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clarkston sophomore Hallie Mackleit competes in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman freshman Katherine Bai competes in a 100-yard butterfly heat Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman junior Vivien Lin, front, competes in a 50-yard freestyle Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman senior Kiara Donolo high-fives Zillah sophomore Kellee Muffett competing in a 200-yard individual medley Thursday at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Swimmers competing in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship, including Pullman junior Maile Sandberg, prepare for the start of the heat at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Clarkston freshman Myra Boreson competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Photos from the prelims of the 2A Eastern Washington District Swim Championship at Washington State University in Pullman.