COLFAX — The Garfield-Palouse girls won a Washington 1B regional championship in a big meet that also included 2B competition at Colfax High School.

For the 1B boys both Pomeroy and Garfield-Palouse had events where they took both first and second place. In the 100-meter run, the Pirates’ Tyler Slaybaugh and Sidney Bales took first and second with times of 11.57 and 11.65, respectively, both earning trips to the state track meet.

