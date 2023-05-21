COLFAX — The Garfield-Palouse girls won a Washington 1B regional championship in a big meet that also included 2B competition at Colfax High School.
For the 1B boys both Pomeroy and Garfield-Palouse had events where they took both first and second place. In the 100-meter run, the Pirates’ Tyler Slaybaugh and Sidney Bales took first and second with times of 11.57 and 11.65, respectively, both earning trips to the state track meet.
The Vikings’ resident twins, Brendan and Kieran Snekvik, took first and second place in the 1,600 run with times of 4:40.10 and 4:40.75, respectively. Brendan also won the 3,200.
Pomeroy also took the top-six places in the pole vault, helping secure a second-place team finish with 83 points.
For the 1B girls, the 800 and 1600-relay teams for Garfield-Palouse took first place. Those relay teams included Kennedy Cook. Cook won the 200 and 400 meter dashes. Garfield-Palouse also swept the top three spots in the 16,00. Ashleigh Hightree took first, Courage Hightree took second and Lola Edwards took third.
Pomeroy’s Katie Boyer and Carmen Fruh took first and second place in the girls 1B pole vault event with heights cleared of 8-6 and 8-0, respectively. Both earned trips to the state track meet.
In 2B boys competition, Zachary Cooper of Colfax won the pole vault event with a height-cleared of 12-6.
On the girls side, Asotin took the top two places in the 2B girls shot put event. Haylee Appleford won first-place with a distance of 38-4 and Hannah Appleford took second with a mark of 34-9 1/2.
BOYS
1B
Team scores — 1. Mary Walker 88; 2. Pomeroy 83; 3. Valley Christian 74; 4. Garfield-Palouse 68; 5. Selkirk 55; 6. Wellpinit 53; 7. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 43; 8. Oakesdale 37; 9. Tekoa-Rosalia 36; 10. Columbia 34; 11. DeSales 22; 12. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 18; 13. Prescott 17; 14. Odessa 16; 15. Republic 10; 16. Curlew 2; 17. Inchelium 1.
100 — 1. Tyler Slaybaugh, Pomeroy, 11.57; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 11.65; 3. Joel Krabbenhoft, Selkirk, 11.88.
200 — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 23.49; 2. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 23.73; 3. Mateo Morado, Columbia, 24.32.
400 — 1. Chase Lutton, Wilbur-Creston Keller, 53.88; 2. Taden Hazenberg, Republic, 54.29; 3. Brian Place, Tekoa-Rosalia, 54.67.
800 — 1. Collin Hughes, Wellpinit, 2:04.85; T2. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:06.51; T2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 2:06.51.
1,600 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:40.10; 2. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 4:40.75; 3. Erik Lazcano, Tekoa-Rosalia, 4:52.48.
3,200 — 1. Brendan Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:40.34; 2. Micah Bilbruck, Valley Christian, 10:40.56; 3. Kieran Snekvik, Garfield-Palouse, 10:41.33.
110 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 16.24; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 16.33; 3. Salvador Ayala, Prescott, 18.03.
300 hurdles — 1. Colin Hughes, Wellpinit, 41.92; 2. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 43.45; 3. Mason Wright, Odessa, 43.68.
400 relay — 1. Valley Christian (Job Hill, Ben Eichelsbacher, Jack Siderius, Trenton Lartz), 48.40; T2. DeSales, 48.67; 43; T2. Prescott 48.67.
1,600 relay — 1. Wellpinit (Ronnie McCullough, Andy Wynecoop, Elliot Rima, Colim Hughes), 3:48.24; 2. Selkirk, 3:48.86; 3. Pomeroy (Trevin Walton, Kyzer Herres, Levi Bowen, Braedon Fruh), 3:52.21.
Shot put — 1. Joseh Steinbach, Valley Christian, 42-2; 2. Joel Krabbenhoft, Selkirk, 39-11 3/4; 3. Gabe Morgan, Tekoa-Rosalia, 38-11.
Discus — 1. Joseph Steinbach, Valley Christian, 117-10; 2. Dylan Valadez, Mary Walker, 110-3; 3. Gavin Stark, Selkirk, 108-6.
Javelin — 1. Jackson Perry, Oakesdale, 140-7; 2. Raedin Apodaca, Columbia, 128-7; 3. Michael Egland, Selkirk, 128-1.
High jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 6-0; 2. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 5-10; 3. Riley Gehring, Tekoa-Rosalia, 5-8.
Pole vault — 1. Sidney Bales, Pomeroy, 13-3; 2. Tyler Bagby, Pomeroy, 12-0; 3. Braedon Fruh, Pomeroy, 12-0.
Long jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 20-9 1/4; 2. Pedro Molina, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 19-1; 3. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 18-10 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Tomeko Cates, Mary Walker, 44-1 1/2; 2. Donovan Fuentes, Mary Walker, 40-6 1/2; 3. Rory Maloney, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 39-6.
2B
Team scores — 1. Davenport 135; 2. Chewelah 127; 3. St. George’s 101; 4. Liberty, 63; 5. Colfax 62; 6. Reardan 55; 7. Northwest Christian 43; 8. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 34; 9. Kettle Falls 21; 10. Asotin 20.
100 — 1. Cody Gilroy, Chewelah, 11.18; 2. Hayden Melcher, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 11.35; 3. Jack Johnson, Liberty, 11.72.
200 — 1. Cody Gilroy, Chewelah, 22.86; 2. Hayden Melcher, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 23.20; 3. Lucas Paul, Liberty, 23.50.
400 — 1. Shawn Jones, St. George’s, 50.33; 2. Lucas Paul, Liberty, 50.50; 3. Jack Johnson, Liberty, 52.25.
800 — 1. Shawn Jones, St. George’s, 1:57.15; 2. Gabe Branstetter, Reardan, 2:00.90; 3. Jaeger Jacobsen, Davenport, 2:03.60.
1,600 — 1. Cole Foster, Chewelah, 4:24.32; 2. Benjamin Morales, St. George’s, 4:31.21; 3. Ty Crockett, Chewelah, 4:36.62.
3,200 — 1. Cole Foster, Chewelah, 9:46.96; 2. Benjamin Morales, St. George’s, 10:02.08; 3. Ty Crockett, Chewelah, 10:08.43.
100 hurdles — 1. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 16.03; 2. Benjamin Thomason, Chewelah, 16.66; 3. Jakari Singleton, Reardan, 16.98.
300 hurdles — 1. Evan Gunning, Davenport, 41.41; 2. Eli Larson, Chewelah, 42.51; 3. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 42.86.
400 relay — St. George’s (Steph Pan, Ben Sudlow, Robby Witmer, Shawn Jones), 44.75; 2. Chewelah, 45.16; 3. Davenport, 45.50.
1,600 relay — Chewelah (Cody Gilroy, Parker Anderson, Jack Tottie, Eli Larson), 3:33.05; 2. Liberty. 3:33.42; 3. Davenport, 3:33.65.
Shot put — 1. Wyatt Telecky, Davenport, 45-7 1/2; 2. Alex Binks, Colfax, 41-5; 3. Jason Schillinger, Davenport, 40-9 1/2.
Discus — 1. Jason Schillinger, Davenport, 131-5; 2. Drew VanTine, Colfax, 129-2; 3. Walker Rainer, Chewelah, 129-0.
Javelin — 1. Jaeger Jacobsen, Davenport, 142-8; 2. Colby Shamblin, Northwest Christian, 140-0; 3. Cash Colbert, Davenport, 137-6.
High jump — 1. RIchard Alsept, Reardn, 6-3; 2. Kamea Kauhi, Asotin, 6-2; 3. Avi West, Northwest Christian, 6-0.
Pole Vault — 1. Zachary Cooper, Colfax, 12-6; 2. Brenick Soliday, Davenport, 11-0; 3. Daniel Earl, Chewelah, 11-0.
Long jump — 1. Ben Sudlow, St. George’s. 20-2; 2. Robby Witmer, St. George’s, 19-9, 3. Jalan Clark, Northwest Christian, 19-7 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Ben Sudlow, St. George’s, 42-0; 2. Cody Esvelt, Kettle Falls, 41-9; 3. Robby Witmer, St. George’s, 39-3.
GIRLS
1B
Team scores — 1. Garfield-Palouse 147; 2. Oakesdale 109; 3. Odessa 98; 4. Valley Christian 66; 5. DeSales 58; 6. St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 56 1/2; 7. Almira/Coulee-Hartline 41; 8. Mary Walker 33; 9. Pomeroy 29; 10. Wilbur-Creston-Keller 16 1/2; 11. Curlew 13; 12. Wellpinit 11; 13. Selkirk 8; 14. Incheliu, 5; 15. Prescott 3; 16. Tekoa-Rosalia 2.
100 — 1. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 12.96; 2. Jenna Rawls, Oakesdale, 13.53; 3. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 13.58.
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 26.20; 2. Jessie Reed, Oakesdale, 27.05; 3. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 28.14.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, Garfield-Palouse, 58.07; 2. Marilla Hockett, Oakesdale, 1:03.91; 3. Grace Perry, Oakesdalee, 1:06.80.
800 — 1. Lucy Hockett, Oakesdale, 2:35.45; 2. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:36.74; 3. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 2:37.30.
1,600 — 1. Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 5:52.35; 2. Courage Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 5:57.00; 3. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 5:59.99.
3,200 — 1. Lola Edwards, Garfield-Palouse, 13:08.81; Ashleigh Hightree, Garfield-Palouse, 13:15.07; 3. Courage Hightree, 13:23.37.
100 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 16.77; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 17.25; 3. Chloe Jensen, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 18.41.
300 hurdles — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 47.00; 2. Anniston Jimenez, DeSales, 52.18; 3. Chloe Jensen, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 52.45.
400 relay — 1. Odessa (Reegan Carstensen, Lily Starkel, Alexis Eden, Hayden Schuh), 51.74; 2. Oakesdale, 52.13; 3. DeSales, 54.27.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Noemie Appel, Charlotte Marshall, Samantha Pfaff, Kennedy Cook), 1:51.69; 2. Oakesdale, 1:54.66; 3. DeSales 1:55.58.
1,600 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Courage Hightree, Laynie Southern, Samantha Pfaff, Kennedy Cook), 4:23.58; 2. DeSales, 4:31.43; 3. Oakesdale, 4:33.58.
Shot put — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 35-8; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 34-5 1/2; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 33-9.
Discus — 1. Morgan Thomas, DeSales, 124-11; 2. Ava Hemphill, Garfield-Palouse, 107-0; 3. Chloe Waddell, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 99-2.
Javelin — 1. Hayden Schuh, Odessa, 114-10; 2. Karsen Brashears, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 109-5; 3. Gianna Anderson, Oakesdale, 108-8.
High jump — 1. Lily Starkel, Odessa, 5-4; 2. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 5-0; 3. Samantha Pfaff, Garfield-Palouse, 4-10.
Pole Vault — 1. Katie Boyer, Pomeroy, 8-6; 2. Carmen Fruh, Pomeroy, 8-0; 3. Emery Molina, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, 8-0.
Long jump — 1. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 16-9 1/2; 2. Reegan Carstensen, Odessa, 15-8 1/4; 3. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 15-5.
Triple jump — 1. Tamia Cates, Mary Walker, 34-7 3/4; 2. Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, 34-1 3/4; 3. Kaylee Wodtka, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 32-4 3/4.
2B
Team scores — 1. St. George’s 215 1/2; 2. Davenport 119 1/2; 3. Northwest Christian 57; 4. Asotin 55; 5. Colfax 53; 6. Kettle Falls 48; 7. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38; 8. Reardan 33; 9. Liberty 32; 10. Chewelah 26.
100 — 1. Makayla Thomason, Chewelah, 12.60; 2. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 12.76; 3. Naomi Rainwater, Davenport, 13.36.
200 — 1. Makayla Thomason, Chewelah, 26.37; 2. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 27.72; 3. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 27.80.
400 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 1:01.51; 2. Savvy Briceno, St. George’s, 1:03.96; 3. Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 1:05.72.
800 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 2:21.95; 2. Allie Robertson, Northwest Christian, 2:31.57; 3. Kala Reaves, St. George’s, 2:34.29.
1,600 — 1. Josie McLaughlin, St. George’s, 5:22.15; 2. Bella Buckner, St. George’s, 5:25.06; 3. Regan Thomas, St. George’s, 5:25.67.
3,200 — 1. Bella Bucker, St. George’s, 12:16.67; 2. Regan Thomas, St. George’s, 12:28.43; 3. Angelina Widman, Liberty, 13:13.67.
100 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 16/33; 2. Anna Hume, Kettle Falls, 16.91; 3. Ashlynne Allinger, Davenport, 17.17.
300 hurdles — 1. Glenna Soliday, Davenport, 47.47; 2. Berkley Hestdalen, St. George’s, 51.35; 3. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 51.90.
400 relay — 1. St. George’s (Audra Gliniak, Savvy Briceno, Andee West, Berkley Hestdalen), 52.77; 2. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson), 53.99; 3. Northwest Christian, 54.59.
800 relay — 1. St. George’s (Audra Gliniak, Andee West, Berkley Hestdalen, Savvy Briceno), 1:53.22; 2. Davenport, 1:53.71; 3. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Claassen, Adisyn Ring, Destiny Nelson), 1:55.12.
1,600 relay — 1. St. George’s (Savvy Briceno, Berkley Hestdalen, Regan Thomas, Josie McLaughlin), 4:20.81; 2. Davenport 4:37.49; 3. Colfax (Jaisha Gibb, Paige Horton, Adalynn Penwell, Adisyn Ring), 4:41.03.
Shot put — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 38-4; 2. Hannah Appleford, Asotin, 34-9 1/2; 3. Henri Osborne, St. George’s, 34-2.
Discus — 1. Haylee Appleford, Asotin, 116-8; 2. Myra Miller, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 115-7; 3. Lena Water, Davenport, 107-0.
Javelin — 1. Jensyn Jacobsen, Davenport, 102-5; 2. Justine Flett, Reardan, 99-10; 3. Ellie Denny, Liberty, 93-5.
High jump — 1. Naomi Rainwater, Davenport, 4-10; 2. Emma Flaa, Reardan, 4-8; 3. Ashlynne Allinger, Davenport, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Zoe Galbreath, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 9-0; 2. Hannah Davis, Northwest Christian, 8-0; 3. Paige Claassen, Colfax, 7-9.
Long jump — 1. Margreit Galow, St. George’s, 16-9 1/2; 2. Kaylee Clark, St. George’s, 16-3; 3. Jaisha Gibb, Colfax, 15-2.
Triple jump — 1. Anna Hume, Kettle Falls, 33-3; 2. Kaylee Clark, St. George’s, 32-11; 3. Karyss Pfeffer, Kettle Falls, 32-5 1/2.