Garfield-Palouse junior Lola Edwards douses herself with water as she begins the final lap of the 3200 meter Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School. Edwards finished first with a time of 13.06.
Prescott senior Jaime Escalante, right, hugs his teammate Vicente Garcia after finishing third in the 4x100 meter relay Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Garfield-Palouse junior Lola Edwards, right, takes a demanding lead in the 3200 meter Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Asotin senior Cierra Gayton competes in the long jump Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Pomeroy senior Sindey Vales clears 13.3 in the pole vault event Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Saint George's sophomore Shawn Jones, center, brings home the gold for his team in the 4x1 meter relay Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Oaksdale senior Shawn Bober competes in the javelin throw Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Reardan sophomore MacKenzie Bjornberg takes the baton from senior Amandine Deulin in the 4x100 meter relay Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Kettle Falls junior Anna Hume competes in the discus throw Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune
Charlie Reed cheers on his granddaughter Jessie Reed of Oaksdale on Saturday during day two of the Washington 1B regional championships at Colfax High School.
