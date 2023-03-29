With the caveat that many teams have spent more time this spring practicing inside than outside on the softball field, the picture of which teams are the better ones in the area is starting to become clear.
With a few teams coming off tournament wins and a few more looking primed and ready to defend previous titles, here are where things stand:
Bear down
With a 6-1 record, the Moscow softball team has its best start in more than a decade. The Bears are coming off a perfect 4-0 in the Win The Pitch tournament in southern Idaho, beating other Class 4A and 5A opposition. In the tournament, Moscow displayed high-level performances in batting, pitching and fielding.
The Bears had 52 total hits, six total errors and two wins apiece from pitchers Kelly Stodick and Allison Dorigo.
Moscow has yet to face Inland Empire League foes Lakeland and Sandpoint, but with its recent performances against higher-classification southern Idaho teams, and winning two out of three this season against Class 5A IEL team Post Falls, it seems like the pieces are falling into place for the Bears.
Whitepine League race heating up
The Whitepine League is, typically, one of the more competitive leagues in Idaho, regardless of sport. Softball is no different.
Coming off the 2022 Idaho Class 1A state championship, Potlatch has recorded all three of its wins against league competition.
Clearwater Valley is the only other undefeated team in the league, beating Lewis County on March 21.
Even without Prairie and Troy in the mix because of low numbers, the field is still competitive.
Should things continue at this rate, it could be another all-Whitepine League contest in the state final.
Grangeville on a roll
Grangeville, similar to Moscow, is off to one of its best starts in years.
The Class 2A Bulldogs already have matched their win total from last year, going 6-0 in this early stretch.
The wins come from a combination of opponents at all levels: two wins against Idaho Class 3A Bonners Ferry, a victory against Washington Class 2A team Pullman, two wins against Idaho Class 1A Kendrick and a victory against Clarkston’s junior varsity team.
Grangeville won’t play its first league game until April 7 against St. Maries, but given the team’s success and consistency against varying levels of competition, it could be a bit before the Bulldogs go down to defeat.