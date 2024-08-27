AREA ROUNDUP

GRANGEVILLE — Separated by just 14 miles, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood completed a double-digit comeback in the final 5:40 of regulation to beat the host Grangeville Bulldogs 57-56 in a nonleague neighboring towns girls basketball meeting on Monday in Grangeville.

Down by one with seven seconds left, Sage Elven got the rebound, drew the foul and made both free throws to push Prairie (13-1) in front. Grangeville (11-5) did not get a shot after that as it got the ball to half court and called a timeout with 1.7 seconds left.

Lexi Schumacher stole the ball off the inbound, embracing the ball for the final second as the buzzer signaled Prairie's comeback win over an upper division rival.

“Our kids showed a lot of character,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said of her team’s 10-point comeback in which her team outscored the opponent 18-9 in the fourth quarter.

Elven paced Prairie with a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) on seven made baskets from the floor. She walked to the free-throw line in the game’s final seconds with a 4-for-9 mark from the line and left with two more makes and the lead.

Siena Wagner led Grangeville with 13 points joining three Bulldogs in double figures.

Mader said that Prairie once again found offensive success through the center of the court relying on Elven and Kylie Schumacher (13 points) to sail the Pirates to victory.

“They’re hard to stop when the two get going at the same time,” Mader said.

Elven had five assists and Kylie Schumacher had six steals.

GRANGEVILLE (11-5)

Caryss Barger 3 3-5 10, Siena Wagner 5 2-2 13, Autumn Long 5 0-2 10, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0, Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 7 3-5 17, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 0-0 4 , Addisyn Vanderwall 0 2-2 2, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-16 56.

PRAIRIE (13-1)

Lexi Schumacher 3 2-2 8, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 2-2 2, Hailey Hanson 2 0-0 4, Nadia Cash 2 0-0 4, Mia Anderson 3 0-0 6, Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-0 0, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 7 6-11 20, Kylie Schumacher 5 2-6 13. Totals 22 12-21 57.

Prairie 11 17 11 18—57

Grangeville 18 14 15 9—56

3-point goals — K. Schumacher, Barger, Wagner.

JV — Prairie won 46-39.

Colton 37, Asotin 30

COLTON — The Wildcats used a 15-point fourth quarter to claw their way to a nonleague win over the visiting Panthers in Colton’s fifth straight win.

Ella Nollmeyer led Colton (9-6) with 12 points and 11 rebounds and Clair Moehrle nearly joined her in double-double territory with 11 rebounds and eight points.

Georgia Schaefer paced Asotin (4-10) with 12 points.

COLTON (9-6)

Leah Musson 2 0-0 5, Rori Weber 2 4-6 8, Ada Kerr 0 0-0 0, Ella Nollmeyer 5 2-7 12, Kya Soza 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 3 1-2 8. Totals 14 7-15 37.

ASOTIN (4-10)

Kelsey Thummel 3 2-5 8, Maddi Lathrop 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 0-0 3, Carly Browne 0 0-2 0, Ellie Smith 0 0-0 0, Avary Wood 0 2-2 2, Brooklyn Hall 2 1-1 5, Georgia Schaefer 5 2-5 12. Totals 11 7-15 30.

Asotin 8 9 5 8—30

Colton 7 9 6 15—37

3-point goals — Musson, Moehrle, Ausman.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Asotin JV 60, Colton 29

COLTON — Christian Walling’s 12 points and Blyton Hollman’s 11 powered the Panthers JV in a victory over the Wildcats.

Wyatt Baysinger led all scorers with 14 points for Colton.

ASOTIN JV (9-5)

Sam Schaefer 2 0-0 5, Blyton Hollman 4 0-0 11, Christian Walling 6 0-0 12, Hayden Hansen 1 0-0 2, Tekoa Leister 4 0-0 9, Hudson Frost 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Pfinster 3 1-2 7, Kayden Amend 2 0-1 4, Tristen Scott 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 1-3 60.

COLTON (2-13)

Wyatt Baysinger 6 0-2 14, Joey Hemigaus 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 1 3-5 5, Hayden Purnell 1 0-0 3, S. Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, I. Mitchel 2 1-4 5, Duke Chalmers 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 1 0-1 2, B. Schlee 0 0-0 0, J. Dimmich 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-12 29.

Asotin JV 9 18 23 10—60