Pirates poach Wildcats in Whitepine League girls basketball

AREA ROUNDUP
COTTONWOOD — In a battle of 2A Whitepine League girls basketball unbeatens, the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood used strong inside play to overcome the visiting Lapwai Wildcats 55-49 on Thursday.
Posts Kylie Schumacher (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Sage Elven (16 points, 10 boards) both earned double-doubles for the Pirates (11-1, 8-0). They “went to work” in the middle quarters, in the words of coach Lori Mader, to boost Prairie over Lapwai (11-2, 7-1).
Lexi Schumacher added another 15 points for Prairie, while Madden Bisbee (11 points) and Skylin Picard (10) led the way for the Wildcats.
LAPWAI (11-2, 7-1)
Charize Kipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Payne 1 0-0 3, Amasone George 1 5-6 7, Skylin Picard 2 4-4 10, Andrea Domebo 3 0-0 8, Lois Oatman 2 2-6 7, Cavell Samuels 0 0-0 0, Junee Picard 1 0-0 3, Jennilla WhiteTemple 0 0-0 0, Madden Bisbee 1 9-10 11. Totals 11 20-26 49.
PRAIRIE (11-1, 8-0)
Lexi Schumacher 4 6-10 15, Aubree Rehder 0 0-0 0, Sydney Shears 0 0-2 0, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 8, Nadia Cash 1 0-2 2, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-00, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 6 4-4 16, Kylie Schumacher 6 2-6 14. Totals 20 10-24 55.
Lapwai 15 11 10 13—49
Prairie 16 16 13 10—55
3-point goals — S. Picard 2, Domebo, Oatman, Payne, J. Picard, Hanson 2, L. Schumacher.
JV — Prairie 57, Lapwai 21.
Genesee 65, Kamiah 43
GENESEE — After trailing through the first quarter, the host Bulldogs caught fire from 3-point range in the second en route to a nonleague win over Kamiah.
Chloe Grieser and Monica Seubert each made seven field goals including two 3-pointers to lead Genesee (11-1) with 16 points apiece. Sydney Banks added another 12 points.
Genesee coach Greg Hardie said Banks and Sophie Johnson did a “great job” covering offensive threat Emma Krogh of Kamiah (11-3), who was held to nine points.
KAMIAH (11-3)
Emma Krogh 2 4-4 9, Maddie Fredrickson 1 0-0 2, Emily Puckett 3 2-5 8, Lily Campbell 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 3 2-2 9, Audrey Puckett 2 3-10 7, Addison Skinner 3 0-0 8, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-21 43.
GENESEE (11-1)
Sydney Banks 4 3-6 12, Monica Seubert 7 0-0 16, Alia Wareham 0 1-2 1, Rylie Baysinger 1 0-0 3, Miley Grieser 3 0-0 7, Chloe Grieser 7 0-0 16, Kendra Meyer 3 1-2 9, Sophie Johnson 0 1-2 1, Lindsey Herman 0 0-0 0, Mya White 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 6-10 65.
Kamiah 14 7 11 11—43
Genesee 10 24 18 13—65
3-point goals — Skinner 2, Krogh, Hunt, Seubert 2, C. Grieser 2, Meyer 2, Banks, Baysinger, M. Grieser.
Deary 39, Timberline 28
DEARY — Kaylee Wood tallied 16 points to boost the Mustangs past Timberline of Weippe in a 1A Whitepine League contest.
Deary (9-2, 5-2) flew out to a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back.
For the Spartans (0-12, 0-8), Jamie Binder added a team-high 12 points.
TIMBERLINE (0-12, 0-8)
Hailey Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Harlee Harris 2 0-0 4, Jamie Binder 6 0-0 12, Alyssa Stewart 0 0-2 0, Kathryn Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaelynn Willis 1 0-0 2, Kylie Green 4 0-0 10. Totals 13 0-2 28.
DEARY (9-2, 5-2)
Emily Bovard 1 1-6 4, Kaylee Wood 5 3-5 16, Scarlet Domigian 0 1-2 1, Karmen Griffin 1 0-2 2, Kyleigh Eastman 0 0-0 0, Allie Vincent 1 4-6 7, Dedra Basting 1 0-0 2, Sophia Winter 1 0-0 2, Kori Bovard 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 10-23 39.
Timberline 4 5 9 10—28
Deary 20 8 7 4—39
3-point goals — Green 2, Wood 3, E. Bovard, Vincent.
Kendrick 60, Potlatch 31
POTLATCH — Hali Anderson went off for a season-high 26 points to lead visiting Kendrick to a 2A Whitepine League win over Potlatch.
Nine total players scored for the victorious Tigers (6-7, 5-4), who led 21-16 at halftime, then amped up the pressure to pull away following intermission. Brieanna Winther was the top scoreboard contributor for the Loggers (2-12, 2-8) with 11 points.
KENDRICK (6-7, 5-4)
Hayden Kimberling 2 0-2 4, Mercedes Heimgartner 2 0-2 5, Hali Anderson 9 6-9 26, Lydia Cowley 1 0-0 2, Ashna Casto 4 0-0 8, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Hailie Hoffman 1 3-5 5, Shylei Johnston 0 0-0 0, Blake Boyer 1 0-5 2, Ivy Cowley 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 9-23 60.
POTLATCH (2-12, 2-8)
Brieanna Winther 5 0-2 11, Hatley Sawyer 2 0-0 4, Elena Vowels 2 1-2 5, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 1-2 3, Kathryn Burnette 3 2-8 8, Lili Taylor 0 0-0 0, Gracie Zimms 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-14 31.
Kendrick 9 12 20 19—60
Potlatch 9 7 6 9—31
3-point goals — Anderson 2, Heimgartner, I. Cowley, Winther, Vowels.
Troy 37, Logos 31
TROY — Tessa Stoner’s double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds helped lift the host Trojans to a 2A Whitepine League win over Logos of Moscow.
Jenny Webb added another nine points and 13 boards for Troy (3-9, 2-7), while Elena Spillman scored a team-high 14 points for the Knights (4-9, 2-7).
LOGOS (4-9, 2-7)
Naomi Taylor 2 2-2 6, Jemma Driskill 1 1-2 4, Lizzie Crawford 0 0-0 0, Peyton Bentley 0 0-0 0, Elena Spillman 5 4-9 14, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Zoe Doane 1 0-0 3, Bethany Porras 0 2-4 2, Emily Bowen 1 0-1 2, Kate Mau 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-18 31.
TROY (3-9, 2-7)
Jenny Webb 4 1-3 9, Clara Chamberlin 1 1-4 3, Tessa Stoner 5 6-13 17, Briar Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Ward 0 0-0 0, Emma Wilson 2 1-2 6, Destyni Heitmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 9-22 37.
Logos 6 7 5 13—31
Troy 9 11 5 12—37
3-point goals — Driskill, Doane, Stoner, Wilson.
Orofino 45, Nezperce 42
NEZPERCE — Visiting Orofino found things too close for comfort after three of its five starters fouled out late, but its “bench came alive,” according to coach Dave Olive, and the Maniacs held on for a nonleague win against Nezperce.
Rilee Diffin led Orofino (4-11) with 20 points. Teammates Livia Johnson (10 points), Kaitlyn Curtis (seven) and Ella Leavitt (five) had helped the Maniacs build a 37-28 edge through the first three quarters before fouling out and watching the Nighthawks (5-7) pull within a possession in the latter stages of the game.
Helen Wilcox spearheaded the Nezperce effort with 14 points.
OROFINO (4-11)
Maddy Waters 0 0-0 0, Alina Paul 0 0-0 0, Sierra Tondevold 1 1-2 3, Hadlei Pederson 0 0-0 0, Sady Olive 0 0-0 0, Paige Deyo 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Mizer 0 0-0 0, Ella Beardin 2 0-0 5, Livia Johnson 5 0-0 10, Kaitlyn Curtis 3 1-5 7, Sara Beardin 0 0-0 0, Rilee Diffin 6 8-14 20. Totals 17 10-21 45.
NEZPERCE (5-7)
Avery Lux 3 2-7 8, Paityn Ralstin 3 0-0 6, Aubree Lux 1 1-2 3, Helen Wilcox 6 1-4 14, Abigail Duuck 1 3-3 5, Morgan Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Kairys Grant 2 1-2 5, Elizabeth Duuck 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 9-20 42.
Orofino 12 12 13 8—45
Nezperce 5 10 13 14—42
3-point goals — E. Beardin, Wilcox.
Salmon River 49, Horseshoe Bend 13
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — A 19-2 opening quarter set the tone in a 1A Long Pin Conference blitz to victory for Salmon River of Riggins over Horseshoe Bend.
Rylee Walters (18 points) and Taylor Ewing (13) led the way for the Savages (10-4, 6-1).
SALMON RIVER (10-4, 6-1)
Shyanne Nourse 0 0-0 0, Audrey Tucker 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Markley 0 0-0 0, Cheyanna Case 0 1-4 1, Taylor Ewing 5 0-2 13, Rylee Walters 7 2-4 18, Steevie Herzig 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Wilson 0 6-6 6. Totals 17 9-16 49.
HORSESHOE BEND (2-10, 0-5)
Aubrey Penney 2 0-0 4, London Parker 1 0-0 2, Ashlyn Wosleben 1 1-2 3, Max Larsen 0 0-0 0, Kinzee Ranft 0 0-0 0, Kimber Jones 1 1-2 2, Addy Asher 0 1-2 1. Totals 5 3-6 13.
Salmon River 19 11 10 9—49
Horseshoe Bend 2 1 3 7—13
3-point goals — Walters 2, Ewing, Herzig.
Clarkston JV 38, St. John Bosco 35
Laney Augir scored 12 points to lead Clarkston’s JV to victory over visiting St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Tatum Sevy added another nine for the Bantams. Complete information was not available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALLTimberline 46, Deary 39
DEARY — Ares Mabberly pumped in 19 points, Korbin Christopherson added 10 and the Spartans of Weippe dispatched the Mustangs in a 1A Whitepine League game.
Nolan Hubbard’s 13 points were tops for Deary (5-6, 5-3).
Timberline coach Pat Christopherson said the Spartans (5-5, 5-4) played the game for teammate Caleb Marshall, who is out sick.
“He’s healing with some stuff up in Spokane, so today the team rallied around him and played for him,” Christopherson said.
TIMBERLINE (5-5, 5-4)
Ares Mabberly 8 1-3 19, Clayton Hunter 1 0-0 3, Terrin Hueth 3 0-2 6, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0, Korbin Christopherson 4 2-2 10, Parker Hodges 2 0-0 4, Justice Richardson 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 3-7 46.
DEARY (5-6, 5-3)
TJ Beyer 0 0-6 0, Mason Leonard 0 0-0 0, Gabe Johnston 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 3 0-0 6, Nolan Hubbard 4 2-4 13, Jacob Mechling 4 2-3 11, Cooper Heath 0 0-0 0, Rowdy Stettler 0 0-0 0, Blake Clark 3 1-6 7, Jaymon Keen 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 5-19 39.
Timberline 10 9 13 14—46
Deary 9 9 9 12—39
3-point goals — Mabberly 2, Hunter, Hubbard 3, Mechling.
Asotin 59, Genesis Prep 40
POST FALLS, Idaho — Traveling Asotin enjoyed double-digit scoring performances from three players in a nonleague win over Genesis Prep of Post Falls.
Cody Ells put up a team-high 24 points for the triumphant Panthers (12-3), while AJ Olerich scored 14 and Peter Eggleston notched a matching double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
ASOTIN (12-3)
Bennett Anderson 0 1-2 1, Sawyer Biery 2 0-0 5, Peter Eggleston 5 0-2 10, Spencer Conklin 1 0-0 3, Christian Walling 1 0-0 2, Cody Ells 9 4-6 24, Sam Schaefer 0 0-0 0, AJ Olerich 6 2-5 14, Stone Ausman 0 0-0 0, Kaden Amend 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-13 59.
GENESIS PREP (6-7)
Spencer Farrell 2 0-0 5, Emimaus Nichols 1 0-0 2, Dylan Tosh 4 0-0 12, Ethan Martin 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Bateman 0 0-0 0, Sawyer Bateman 2 2-2 7, Griffin Early 0 0-0 0, Gabe Mayer 4 4-6 12, Landon Gintz 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-8 40.
Asotin 15 14 16 14—59
Genesis Prep 9 12 7 13—40
3-point goals — Ells 3, Biery, Conklin, Tosh 4, Farrell, Martin, S. Bateman.
Clearwater Valley 61, Nezperce 42
KOOSKIA — Benefiting from “balanced scoring,” “smothering defense” and “fast-break points,” according to coach Alana Curtis, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia remained unbeaten in 1A Whitepine League competition with a comfortable victory over visiting Nezperce.
Hyson Scott (18 points), Matthew Louwien (14) and Harvey Wellard (12) accounted for a majority of the day’s offensive production for the Rams (8-3, 8-0). Aiden McLeod scored a team-high 13 points for the Nighthawks (7-3, 5-2).
NEZPERCE (7-3, 5-2)
Blaine Mosman 0 0-0 0, Slater Kuther 2 0-0 5, Grant Ingram 0 0-0 0, Jace Cronce 4 1-2 9, Carter Williams 2 1-2 5, Justin Meacham 0 0-0 0, Aiden McLeod 5 3-6 13, Zane Wilcox 3 0-0 7, Jadin Williams 1 0-0 3, Forest Nelson 0 0-0 0, Keezen Grant 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-10 42.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (8-3, 8-0)
Harvey Wellard 5 0-0 12, Hyson Scott 6 5-6 18, Lane Thivierge 1 0-0 2, Matthew Louwien 5 0-0 14, Teagan Altman 1 0-0 2, Joshua Gardner 2 4-6 8, Timuni Moses 2 1-1 5, Cason Curtis 0 0-0 0, Joshua Abbott 0 0-0 0, Jakoby Fignani 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-13 62.
Nezperce 7 6 14 15—42
Clearwater Valley 9 16 24 12—61
3-point goals — Kuther, Wilcox, J. Williams, Louwien 4, Wellard 2, Scott.
Bonners Ferry 74, Moscow 35
BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — The traveling Bears suffered a nonleague loss to the unbeaten Badgers.
Moscow (6-8) got 10 scorers on the board, but none recorded more than Traiden Cummings’ six points. Asher Williams of Bonners Ferry (13-0) led all scorers with 23.
MOSCOW (6-8)
Tyson Izzo 2 0-0 4, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 2, JP Breese 1 0-0 3, Traiden Cummings 2 2-2 6, Maurice Bethel 0 0-0 0, Connor Isakson 0 1-2 1, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 5, Max Winfree 1 0-0 2, Andrew Hurley 1 2-2 4, Jonas Mordhorst 3 0-0 6, Owen Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Dan Fitt 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-6 35.
BONNERS FERRY (13-0)
Ty Schrock 0 0-0 0, Eli Blackmore 2 1-2 6, Brody Rice 2 1-1 5, Peyton Hinthorn 3 1-2 7, Asher Williams 8 4-6 23, Thomas Bateman 4 1-2 9, Ivaan Cartwright 3 0-0 7, Sulay Abubakari 6 3-4 17. Totals 28 11-17 74.
Moscow 15 6 8 6—35
Bonners Ferry 23 15 25 11—74
3-point goals — Breese, Abendroth, Williams 3, Abubakari 2, Blackmore, Cartwright.
JV — Moscow def. Bonners Ferry.
Salmon River 49, Horseshoe Bend 39
HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — Blake Shepherd scored 16 points to head up a 1A Long Pin Conference win for Salmon River of Riggins against Horseshoe Bend.
Gage Crump went 4-for-4 from the foul line and scored another 14 for the Savages (3-8, 2-5), and Kingston Pyle added 13.
Complete scoring statistics for Horseshoe Bend (1-13, 1-5) were not available.
SALMON RIVER (3-8, 2-5)
Gage Crump 4 4-4 14, Hayes Pratt 0 1-2 1, Blake Shepherd 3 8-10 16, Riley Davis 1 0-0 2, Aaron Markley 1 1-2 3, Kingston Pyle 6 1-2 13, Boden Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 15-20 49.
Salmon River 13 12 7 17—49
Horseshoe Bend 8 8 9 14—39
3-point goals — Crump 2, Shepherd 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMINGHounds named WIAA Team of the Month
The Pullman Greyhounds have been recognized as the Washington State Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Team of the Month for December, it was recently announced.
The two-time defending state champion Hounds claimed first place in team scoring at large meets like the Blue Devil Invite in Walla Walla and the Winter Invite at Spokane’s Whitman College, finishing with nearly double the points of the next-closest team.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWashington State 65, San Diego 61
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Trailing 27-25 at halftime and by as many as seven points following intermission, Washington State fought back to top San Diego in a West Coast Conference road game.
Nate Calmese finished with a season-high 27 points for the Cougs (14-5, 4-2). After a quiet first half, he erupted in the second, scoring 22.
Dane Erikstrup scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double as a Coug and rebounding career-high against a D-I opponent. LeJuan Watts scored nine points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out a team-high five assists.
WASHINGTON ST. (14-5, 4-2)
Erikstrup 3-8 3-5 12, Price 2-5 2-4 7, L.Watts 2-5 5-6 9, Calmese 9-17 6-7 27, Thrastarson 1-6 2-2 4, Wynott 0-2 0-0 0, Gerrits 0-0 0-0 0, Okafor 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 19-45 20-26 65.
SAN DIEGO (4-15, 1-5)
Trouet 7-17 1-3 17, Jamerson 2-5 1-2 5, Webb 2-3 0-2 4, Clouet 0-1 0-0 0, Duckett 6-12 2-3 14, Chammaa 3-14 4-4 13, Bradley 2-7 3-4 8, Dahlke 0-0 0-0 0, Pierre 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 11-18 61.
Halftime — San Diego 27-25. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 7-23 (Erikstrup 3-7, Calmese 3-8, Price 1-3, L.Watts 0-1, Thrastarson 0-2, Wynott 0-2), San Diego 6-21 (Chammaa 3-8, Trouet 2-5, Bradley 1-4, Clouet 0-1, Duckett 0-1, Pierre 0-2). Fouled Out — L.Watts, Duckett. Rebounds_Washington St. 29 (Erikstrup 10), San Diego 34 (Trouet, Jamerson 9). Assists — Washington St. 13 (L.Watts 5), San Diego 8 (Jamerson, Bradley 2). Total Fouls — Washington St. 19, San Diego 27. A — 1,337 (5,100).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLWashington State 74, San Francisco 58
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The Cougars came out firing and led wire-to-wire in a West Coast Conference road win over San Francisco.
Washington State (11-8, 6-2) nailed nine 3-pointers in the first half and finished the game shooting 31.3% from deep and 45.5% from the floor.
Tara Wallack led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds, and also had two blocks, two steals and three assists. Jenna Villa matched a career-high with four made 3s — all in the first half — and finished with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists for WSU. Eleonora Villa ended the night with 10 points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-8)
Covill 4-8 0-0 8, Tuhina 1-8 0-0 3, Eleonora Villa 5-11 0-0 10, Jenna Villa 5-11 0-0 14, Wallack 5-9 4-4 16, Mendes 3-7 0-0 8, Kpetikou 3-4 0-0 6, Alsina 1-2 0-0 2, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 3-6 0-0 7, Totals 30-66 4-4 74.
SAN FRANCISCO (8-9)
Trawally Porta 2-7 0-0 4, Fulcher 0-5 4-6 4, Leite 2-9 4-4 8, Werth 4-8 2-2 10, Ziaka 9-11 0-0 20, Hernandez 2-10 0-4 5, Thiam 0-0 0-0 0, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Papahronis 0-5 0-0 0, Vuksic 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 22-61 10-16 58.
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 10-32 (Tuhina 1-5, E.Villa 0-4, J.Villa 4-10, Wallack 2-5, Mendes 2-3, Alsina 0-1, Gardner 1-4), San Francisco 4-22 (Trawally Porta 0-1, Fulcher 0-3, Leite 0-4, Werth 0-2, Ziaka 2-3, Hernandez 1-6, Keita 0-1, Papahronis 0-1, Vuksic 1-1). Assists — Washington St. 18 (Tuhina 7), San Francisco 9 (Keita 2, Ziaka 2). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 36 (Wallack 9), San Francisco 40 (Leite 5, Papahronis 5). Total Fouls — Washington St. 14, San Francisco 7. Technical Fouls — None.