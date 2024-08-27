PREP ROUNDUP

COTTONWOOD — In what Prairie coach Lori Mader called a “shining moment” for her players, the Pirates of Cottonwood clinched their first regular-season girls basketball league title since 2012 with a convincing 62-45 victory over visiting Kamiah on Thursday.

Kylie Schumacher led Prairie (17-2, 13-1 2A Whitepine League) with 19 points, 11 steals and eight rebounds. Sage Elven provided another 16 points plus five assists, while Lexi Schumacher scored 12. Emma Krogh headed things up for the Kubs (15-4, 10-3) with 17 points.

Prairie will hold the top seed for next week’s district tournament, in which it is set to begin play on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.

KAMIAH (15-4, 10-3)

Emma Krogh 7 1-2 17, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 1 3-6 5, Lily Campbell 1 0-0 2, Kelsee Hunt 2 0-0 6, Audrey Puckett 5 0-2 10, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 4, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-10 45.

PRAIRIE (17-2, 13-1)

Lexi Schumacher 5 1-2 12, Aubree Rehder 2 0-0 4, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 7, Nadia Cash 2 0-0 4, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-2 0, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 8 0-1 16, Kylie Schumacher 8 3-4 19, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-9 62.

Kamiah 8 9 10 18—45

Prairie 16 15 17 14—62

3-point goals — Krogh 2, Hunt 2, Skinner, Hanson, L. Schumacher.

JV — Prairie def. Clarkston frosh. 46-11.

Lapwai 85, Clearwater Valley 39

KOOSKIA — The Wildcats stormed out of the gates with a 29-point first quarter en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.

Madden Bisbee led the way for Lapwai (15-3, 11-2) with 23 points, while Amasone George (18), Skylin Picard (10) and Cavell Samuels (10) joined her in double figures. For the Rams (8-10, 4-9), Sypress Martinez hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and scored a team-high 15 points, while Sierra Logan added 11.

LAPWAI (15-3, 11-2)

Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 4 2-2 12 Amasone George 8 1-2 18, Skylin Picard 3 4-4 10, Andrea Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lois Oatman 2 0-0 6, Cavell Samuels 4 0-0 10, Junee Picard 0 0-3 0, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 2-2 4, Madden Bisbee 11 0-0 23. Totals 34 9-10 85.

CLEARWATER VALLEY (8-10, 4-9)

T. Pfefferkorn 3 2-2 8, S. Shira 0 0-0 0, S. Logan 3 4-9 11, S. Martinez 6 0-0 15, F. Ward 1 0-0 2, J. Wellard 0 0-0 0, S. Reuben 0 0-0 0, T. Lundgren 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 7-13 39.

Lapwai 29 20 16 20—85

Clearwater Valley 10 10 18 1—39

3-point goals — Payne 2, Oatman 2, Samuels 2, Bisbee, George, Martinez 3, Logan.

Clarkston 78, East Valley 9

In the teams’ second meeting in three days, the Bantams trounced the visiting Knights of Spokane Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League competition.

Reese de Groot shot 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to lead the Bantams (14-3, 7-1) with 17 points, while Joslyn McCormack Marks scored 12 and Ella Leavitt added another 10. This was the most dominant win of the season for Clarkston, which held the Knights (3-13, 1-7) scoreless in the third quarter.

EAST VALLEY (3-13, 1-7)

Weather Salinas-Taylor 1 0-0 2, Aspen Seamone 0 0-0 0, JC Weger 1 0-2 2, Italia Salina 0 0-0 0, Abigail Dach 1 0-0 3, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0, N. Goggin 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 0-4 9.

CLARKSTON (14-3, 7-1)

Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 9, Preslee Dempsey 2 3-6 8, Reese de Groot 6 4-4 17, Aneysa Judy 2 3-4 7, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 12, Ryann Combs 2 2-2 6, Tatum Sevy 2 0-0 5, Ella Leavitt 4 0-0 10, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 14-18 78.

East Valley 2 5 0 2— 9

Clarkston 24 15 23 16—78

3-point goals — Dach, Jo. McCormack-Marks 2, Leavitt 2, Ja. McCormack-Marks, Dempsey, de Groot, Sevy.

JV — Clarkston 65, East Valley 4.

Kendrick 55, Salmon River 41

KENDRICK — The host Tigers won the rebounding battle 36-21 to assert dominance against Salmon River of Riggins in a nonleague game.

Hali Anderson (17 points), Mercedes Heimgartner (14) and Hailie Hoffman led a balanced offensive effort for Kendrick (9-9). Rylee Walters had 19 points of her own and Taylor Ewing added 12 for the Savages (13-6).

SALMON RIVER (13-6)

Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 5 0-1 12, Rylee Walters 7 2-6 19, Kennedy Wilson 2 0-0 4, Jaycee Case 1 0-0 2, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Cheyanne Case 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 4-9 41.

KENDRICK (9-9)

Hayden Kimberling 3 0-2 6, Mercedes Heimgartner 4 4-6 14, Hali Anderson 6 4-5 17, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 2-2 6, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 4 2-4 10, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-19 55.

Salmon River 6 6 21 8—41

Kendrick 12 19 12 12—55

3-point goals — Walters 3, Ewing 2, Heimgartner 2, Anderson.

Potlatch 49, Logos 48

MOSCOW — Jaedyn Cessnun of Potlatch made a free throw with around 10 seconds left in regulation to lift her team into the lead, then the Loggers forced a turnover on Logos of Moscow’s final possession of the day to claim a 2A Whitepine League win after a seesaw battle.

Kathryn Burnette led Potlatch (3-15, 3-10) with a big double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds. For the Knights (), Naomi Taylor scored a team-high 12.

POTLATCH (3-15, 3-10)

Brieanna Winther 3 2-8 8, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 6-9 8, Kathryn Burnette 9 4-9 22, Cadance Carlson 2 3-6 7, Gracie Zimms 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 17-33 49.

LOGOS (4-14, 2-12)

Naomi Taylor 4 4-5 12, Jemma Driskill 2 2-6 6, Lizzie Crawford 3 2-6 8, Peyton Bentley 1 2-3 4, Elena Spillman 3 2-4 8, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 2-4 2, Emily Bowen 3 0-2 6, Kate Mau 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 16-31 48.

Potlatch 11 11 14 13—49

Logos 6 24 5 13—48

3-point goals — None.

Deer Park 71, Grangeville 52

DEER PARK, Wash. — Grangeville suffered a decisive road defeat at the hands of unbeaten larger-division foe Deer Park.

Madalyn Green (18 points), Addisyn Vanderwall (11) and Caryss Barger (11) led the characteristically balanced Bulldogs (12-6), who were unable to keep up with a deadly long-range offense that resulted in 12 total 3-point conversions for the Stags (15-0).

GRANGEVILLE (12-6)