PREP ROUNDUP
COTTONWOOD — In what Prairie coach Lori Mader called a “shining moment” for her players, the Pirates of Cottonwood clinched their first regular-season girls basketball league title since 2012 with a convincing 62-45 victory over visiting Kamiah on Thursday.
Kylie Schumacher led Prairie (17-2, 13-1 2A Whitepine League) with 19 points, 11 steals and eight rebounds. Sage Elven provided another 16 points plus five assists, while Lexi Schumacher scored 12. Emma Krogh headed things up for the Kubs (15-4, 10-3) with 17 points.
Prairie will hold the top seed for next week’s district tournament, in which it is set to begin play on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined.
KAMIAH (15-4, 10-3)
Emma Krogh 7 1-2 17, Maddie Fredrickson 0 0-0 0, Emily Puckett 1 3-6 5, Lily Campbell 1 0-0 2, Kelsee Hunt 2 0-0 6, Audrey Puckett 5 0-2 10, Addison Skinner 2 0-0 4, Hope Michaelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-10 45.
PRAIRIE (17-2, 13-1)
Lexi Schumacher 5 1-2 12, Aubree Rehder 2 0-0 4, Sydney Shears 0 0-0 0, Hailey Hanson 3 0-0 7, Nadia Cash 2 0-0 4, Mia Anderson 0 0-0 0, Ellie Nuxoll 0 0-2 0, Kadence Kalmbach 0 0-0 0, Erica Schlader 0 0-0 0, Sage Elven 8 0-1 16, Kylie Schumacher 8 3-4 19, Reagan Brannan 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-9 62.
Kamiah 8 9 10 18—45
Prairie 16 15 17 14—62
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Hunt 2, Skinner, Hanson, L. Schumacher.
JV — Prairie def. Clarkston frosh. 46-11.
Lapwai 85, Clearwater Valley 39
KOOSKIA — The Wildcats stormed out of the gates with a 29-point first quarter en route to a 2A Whitepine League win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Madden Bisbee led the way for Lapwai (15-3, 11-2) with 23 points, while Amasone George (18), Skylin Picard (10) and Cavell Samuels (10) joined her in double figures. For the Rams (8-10, 4-9), Sypress Martinez hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and scored a team-high 15 points, while Sierra Logan added 11.
LAPWAI (15-3, 11-2)
Charize Kipp 1 0-0 2, Ella Payne 4 2-2 12 Amasone George 8 1-2 18, Skylin Picard 3 4-4 10, Andrea Domebo 0 0-0 0, Lois Oatman 2 0-0 6, Cavell Samuels 4 0-0 10, Junee Picard 0 0-3 0, Jennilla WhiteTemple 1 2-2 4, Madden Bisbee 11 0-0 23. Totals 34 9-10 85.
CLEARWATER VALLEY (8-10, 4-9)
T. Pfefferkorn 3 2-2 8, S. Shira 0 0-0 0, S. Logan 3 4-9 11, S. Martinez 6 0-0 15, F. Ward 1 0-0 2, J. Wellard 0 0-0 0, S. Reuben 0 0-0 0, T. Lundgren 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 7-13 39.
Lapwai 29 20 16 20—85
Clearwater Valley 10 10 18 1—39
3-point goals — Payne 2, Oatman 2, Samuels 2, Bisbee, George, Martinez 3, Logan.
Clarkston 78, East Valley 9
In the teams’ second meeting in three days, the Bantams trounced the visiting Knights of Spokane Valley in 2A Greater Spokane League competition.
Reese de Groot shot 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to lead the Bantams (14-3, 7-1) with 17 points, while Joslyn McCormack Marks scored 12 and Ella Leavitt added another 10. This was the most dominant win of the season for Clarkston, which held the Knights (3-13, 1-7) scoreless in the third quarter.
EAST VALLEY (3-13, 1-7)
Weather Salinas-Taylor 1 0-0 2, Aspen Seamone 0 0-0 0, JC Weger 1 0-2 2, Italia Salina 0 0-0 0, Abigail Dach 1 0-0 3, Alexis Griswold 0 0-0 0, N. Goggin 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 0-4 9.
CLARKSTON (14-3, 7-1)
Jaelyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-0 9, Preslee Dempsey 2 3-6 8, Reese de Groot 6 4-4 17, Aneysa Judy 2 3-4 7, Joslyn McCormack-Marks 5 0-0 12, Ryann Combs 2 2-2 6, Tatum Sevy 2 0-0 5, Ella Leavitt 4 0-0 10, Laney Augir 0 0-0 0, Lexi Villavicencio 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 14-18 78.
East Valley 2 5 0 2— 9
Clarkston 24 15 23 16—78
3-point goals — Dach, Jo. McCormack-Marks 2, Leavitt 2, Ja. McCormack-Marks, Dempsey, de Groot, Sevy.
JV — Clarkston 65, East Valley 4.
Kendrick 55, Salmon River 41
KENDRICK — The host Tigers won the rebounding battle 36-21 to assert dominance against Salmon River of Riggins in a nonleague game.
Hali Anderson (17 points), Mercedes Heimgartner (14) and Hailie Hoffman led a balanced offensive effort for Kendrick (9-9). Rylee Walters had 19 points of her own and Taylor Ewing added 12 for the Savages (13-6).
SALMON RIVER (13-6)
Audrey Tucker 0 0-0 0, Taylor Ewing 5 0-1 12, Rylee Walters 7 2-6 19, Kennedy Wilson 2 0-0 4, Jaycee Case 1 0-0 2, Sierra Rainwater 0 0-0 0, Cheyanne Case 1 2-2 4. Totals 16 4-9 41.
KENDRICK (9-9)
Hayden Kimberling 3 0-2 6, Mercedes Heimgartner 4 4-6 14, Hali Anderson 6 4-5 17, Lydia Cowley 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 2 2-2 6, Brehlynn Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Hailie Hoffman 4 2-4 10, Blake Boyer 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-19 55.
Salmon River 6 6 21 8—41
Kendrick 12 19 12 12—55
3-point goals — Walters 3, Ewing 2, Heimgartner 2, Anderson.
Potlatch 49, Logos 48
MOSCOW — Jaedyn Cessnun of Potlatch made a free throw with around 10 seconds left in regulation to lift her team into the lead, then the Loggers forced a turnover on Logos of Moscow’s final possession of the day to claim a 2A Whitepine League win after a seesaw battle.
Kathryn Burnette led Potlatch (3-15, 3-10) with a big double-double of 22 points and 20 rebounds. For the Knights (), Naomi Taylor scored a team-high 12.
POTLATCH (3-15, 3-10)
Brieanna Winther 3 2-8 8, Hatley Sawyer 0 0-0 0, Elena Vowels 1 0-0 2, Jaedyn Cessnun 1 6-9 8, Kathryn Burnette 9 4-9 22, Cadance Carlson 2 3-6 7, Gracie Zimms 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 17-33 49.
LOGOS (4-14, 2-12)
Naomi Taylor 4 4-5 12, Jemma Driskill 2 2-6 6, Lizzie Crawford 3 2-6 8, Peyton Bentley 1 2-3 4, Elena Spillman 3 2-4 8, Mari Wilson 0 0-0 0, Liv Rench 0 0-0 0, Bethany Porras 0 2-4 2, Emily Bowen 3 0-2 6, Kate Mau 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 16-31 48.
Potlatch 11 11 14 13—49
Logos 6 24 5 13—48
3-point goals — None.
Deer Park 71, Grangeville 52
DEER PARK, Wash. — Grangeville suffered a decisive road defeat at the hands of unbeaten larger-division foe Deer Park.
Madalyn Green (18 points), Addisyn Vanderwall (11) and Caryss Barger (11) led the characteristically balanced Bulldogs (12-6), who were unable to keep up with a deadly long-range offense that resulted in 12 total 3-point conversions for the Stags (15-0).
GRANGEVILLE (12-6)
Caryss Barger 3 5-10 11, Siena Wagner 0 4-4 4, Autumn Long 1 0-0 3, Kinsley Adams 0 0-0 0 , Dusty Bashaw 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Green 7 3-4 18, Halle Told 0 0-0 0, Adalei LeFebvre 2 3-5 7, Addisyn Vanderwall 3 4-5 11, Ila Wilkinson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 19-28 52.
DEER PARK (15-0)
Olivia Gannoll 2 0-0 6, Brooklyn Coe 4 0-0 11, Berlyn Zimmerer 3 1-2 8, Boesel 3 3-3 10, Bryant 8 3-5 21, Scott 3 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Reiter 0 0-0 0, Erin Kanrilak Wolf 0 0-0 0, Erika Bryant 3 0-0 7. Totals 26 7-10 71.
Grangeville 13 6 11 22—52
Deer Park 18 20 19 14—71
3-point goals — Long, Green, Vanderwall, Coe 3, Gannoll 2, A. Bryant 2, Scott 2, Zimmerer, Boesel, E. Bryant.
JV — Deer Park def. Grangeville.
Eagles concede forfeit
Due to a scheduling error on their end, the Pullman Christian Eagles were forced to give a forfeit to Mountain Christian League rival Spokane Classical Christian.
BOYS BASKETBALLClarkston 78, East Valley 53
The host Bantams got six scorers in double figures as they posted their second 2A Greater Spokane League win of the week over East Valley of Spokane Valley.
Josh Hoffman (13 points), Niko ah Hi (12), Otis Phillips (11), Isaiah Woods (10), Chase Brown (10) and Kendry Gimlin (10) led the convincing victory for Clarkston (8-9, 4-4), which blitzed to a 28-9 lead in the opening quarter.
EAST VALLEY (2-14, 1-7)
Tyson Rigby 5 5-8 16, Austin Anderson 3 1-3 7, Misay White 1 2-2 4, Gabe Martin 2 1-2 6, Josiah Terry 0 0-0 0, Luke Bragdon 0 0-0 0, Carson Bly 0 0-0 0, Brady Flahavin 2 2-3 8, Malaki Nunn 4 4-6 12. Totals 27 15-24 53.
CLARKSTON (8-9, 4-4)
Isaiah Woods 3 2-2 10, Lee Brown 1 0-0 2, Braxton Forsmann 2 3-4 6, Niko Ah Hi 5 1-3 12, Otis Phillips 4 3-4 11, Josh Hoffman 6 1-4 13, Chase Brown 3 2-4 10, Kendry Gimlin 2 4-4 10, Jason Rinard 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 16-25 78.
East Valley 9 15 11 18—53
Clarkston 28 17 17 16—78
3-point goals — Flahavin 2, Rigby, Martin, Woods 2, Brown 2, Gimlin 2, Forsmann, Ah Hi.
Lapwai 54, Moscow 52
LAPWAI — In what Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman described as “one of the best games of the year for our bench,” the Wildcats held off a late rally from visiting Moscow and claimed a nonleague win.
LaRicci George-Smith (10 points, 12 rebounds), Vincent Kipp (11 points, six assists) and Marcisio Noriega (10 points) led the way for Lapwai (8-7). Traiden Cummings (14 points), Grant Abendroth (12) and Jonas Mordhorst (10) were the top contributors for the beaten Bears (6-11).
MOSCOW (6-11)
Tyson Izzo 0 2-2 2, Abram Godfrey 1 0-0 3, Traiden Cummings 5 4-5 14, Maurice Bethel 1 0-0 3, Connor Isakson 0 0-0 0, Grant Abendroth 5 0-0 12, Max Winfree 3 2-2 8, Andrew Hurley 0 0-0 0, Jonas Mordhorst 4 2-4 10. Total 22 10-15 52.
LAPWAI (8-7)
Marcisio Noriega 2 4-4 10, DaRon Wheeler 3 3-4 9, Triston Konen 0 0-0 0, Jereese McCormack 2 1-4 5, Douglas Pappan 1 0-0 2, Vincent Kipp 4 0-0 11, Jared Marek 2 0-0 5, LaRicci George-Smith 5 0-0 10, Marcus Guzman 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 10-16 54.
Moscow 7 18 9 18—52
Lapwai 17 15 13 9—54
3-point goals — Abendroth 2, Godfrey, Bethel, Kipp 3, Noriega 2, Marek.
JV — Moscow def. Lapwai.
Kendrick 75, Salmon River 42
KENDRICK — Having recently returned from an injury hiatus, Ralli Roetcisoender was “starting to get back into his old form,” according to coach Steve Kirkland, as he led Kendrick with 20 points in a nonleague win against Salmon River of Riggins.
Hudson Kirkland (16 points), Kolt Koepp (13) and Cade Silflow (11) also made major contributions for the victorious Tigers (9-7), who trailed 21-20 through a tight opening quarter, but pulled ahead in the second and took over in the third.
SALMON RIVER (x-x)
Blake Shepherd 4 2-2 14, Aaron Markley 5 0-0 12, Max Peterson 0 0-0 0, Gage Crump 2 2-2 8, Hayes Pratt 0 0-0 0, Riley Davis 1 3-4 6, Devon Herzig 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-8 42.
KENDRICK (X-X)
Maddox Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Cade Silflow 5 0-0 11, Ralli Roetcisoender 9 0-0 20, Kolt Koepp 6 0-0 13, Wyatt Cook 2 1-2 5, Nathan Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Hudson Kirkland 6 1-2 16, Brock Boyer 1 0-0 2, Landon Sneve 2 0-1 4. Totals 33 2-5 75.
Salmon River 21 13 2 6—42
Kendrick 20 22 12 21—75
3-point goals — Shepherd 4, Markley 2, Crump 2, Davis, H. Kirkland 3, Roetcisoender 2, Silflow, Koepp.
Pullman Christian 42, Spokane Classical Christian 40
SPOKANE — A three-quarter-court buzzer beater attempt from Spokane Classical Christian bricked off the rim as Pullman Christian closed out its regular season with a down-to-the-wire Mountain Christian League win.
Judah Fitzgerald (13 points) and Chilton Gleason (10) led the way for the Eagles (7-10, 6-8), who finish fourth in league standings. They will begin district tournament play on Thursday at Oaks Classical Christian School in Spokane.
Complete statistics were not available.
St. Maries 63, Orofino 52
OROFINO — In what had been a razor-close game, visiting St. Maries pulled away within the last two minutes of play to deal Orofino a 3A Central Idaho League defeat.
Quinton Naranjo (14 points), Nick Bonner (12) and Hudson Schneider (10) spearheaded the offensive effort for the Maniacs (3-11, 2-4), who led 28-25 at halftime and trailed by a single point at 40-39 through three quarters. Orofino coach Rocky Barlow attributed the defeat in large part to his players being outrebounded by the visiting Lumberjacks (7-7, 4-1).
ST. MARIES (7-7, 4-1)
Jaxson Harold 1 0-0 2, Kayson Sexton 2 0-0 5, Jack Barta 3 8-9 15, JJ Yearout 5 0-0 13, Isaiah Gustaffe 4 0-0 10, Brock Barta 0 1-2 1, Landon Riberich 5 0-0 10, Hayden DeFoort 2 1-2 5, Trenton Riberich 0 0-0 0, Marcus Speakman 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-17 63.
OROFINO (3-11, 2-4)
Jake Runia 1 0-0 3, Nick Bonner 6 0-0 12, Hudson Schneider 5 0-0 10, Landon Bernett 0 0-0 0, Landon Conley 1 1-2 3, Blake Barlow 2 0-0 5, Aiden Olive 2 1-1 5, Quinton Naranjo 5 2-2 14. Totals 22 4-5 52.
St Maries 12 13 15 23—63
Orofino 9 19 11 13—52
3-point goals — Yearout 3, Gustaffe, Sexton, J. Barta, Naranjo 2, Runia, Barlow.
JV — St. Maries 51, Orofino 48.
WRESTLINGVallivue 57, Moscow 6
MOSCOW — Eian Schwecke posted the lone win of the day for shorthanded Moscow in a team dual loss against Vallivue of Caldwell, pinning his 126-pound opponent in 43 seconds.
“He was fired up,” Moscow coach Zac Carscallen said of Schwecke. “He went out there and just flat-out took care of business.”
The Bears, who were competing without injured standouts like James Greene (170) and Paul Dixon (285), gave up multiple forfeits and lost the other matches contested.