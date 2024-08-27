Pirates punch ticket to 2A state title game

From the paint to the perimeter, Prairie cousins Lexi and Kylie Schumacher found every opportunity to punch the Pirates’ ticket to the Idaho 2A State title game.

Senior Lexi Schumacher nailed four 3-pointers in the second half as part of a 23-point day and junior post Kylie Schumacher was close behind with 21 points and nine rebounds as the Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood beat the Valley Vikings of Hazelton 69-40 in the Idaho 2A girls basketball state tournament semifinals on Friday at Columbia High School in Nampa.

The Pirates’ junior post Sage Elven turned in a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Hailey Malone was the lone Viking in double-figures with 10 points. Joanie Lewis and Alora Godfrey contributed nine points apiece for Valley (20-6).

“If you want to win, everybody’s gotta play their part on the floor,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said.

Prairie (22-2) will face Oakley (23-1) at 10:30 a.m. Pacific in the championship at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.

Prairie pulls ahead

The opening minutes of the 2A semifinal were fairly competitive and fast-paced. Kylie Schumacher picked up the first points of the game off a layup, but Valley found itself on the foul line on the next possession to tie it up.

The Vikings took a 4-2 lead off of a long jumper and continued to battle, breaking into Prairie passing lanes and transferring those turnovers into points.

The Pirates did the same thing to Valley, grabbing plenty of loose balls and sending them to the other end of the floor for points thanks to a distinct height and physicality advantage in the post.

Valley senior Joanie Lewis sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 12-12 in the first quarter. Soon after, Lexi Schumacher drew a foul and nailed both free throws to give the Pirates the lead for good.

Kylie Schumacher made a layup several minutes later to raise the Prairie advantage to 16-12 by the end of the first quarter.

To jumpstart the second quarter, Lexi Schumacher made back-to-back layups, spinning around under the basket to drain the second one and extend the Prairie lead to eight.

Mia Anderson provided a fast-break bucket soon after that and Prairie led by double figures.

Lexi Schumacher’s masterful second half

Prairie went on an 18-3 run in the second half and saw its game-high 29-point lead last until the final buzzer thanks in large part to Lexi Schumacher generating over half of her total offensive output in the final 16 minutes of the game.

The senior sharpshooter committed a couple of fouls in the first quarter, but that did not stop her from contributing.