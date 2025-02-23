Pirates swarmed by Hornets in 2A final

After a slow start, the second-seeded Prairie Pirates of Cottonwood fought back valiantly in their Idaho Class 2A state final against the Oakley Hornets on Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

The top seeds had the answers they needed, however, and finished with a bang to deal the Pirates a 62-51 defeat.

“They did a great job,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said of her team in a speech during the postgame award ceremony. “They represented our community in every great way possible.”

Feeling the Hornets’ sting

The Oakley defense had succeeded in holding the normally high-scoring Pirates (who put up 60-plus points on 18 different occasions) to a season-low 26 points in a nonleague encounter on Dec. 13, and the early stages of the teams’ state title game rematch made it easy to see how. The Hornets swarmed and flustered the Pirates from one end of the court to the other, allowing them only eight points in the first quarter and nine in the second.

“They applied great defensive pressure,” Mader said. “We’ve been the giver of it, and today we had to be the taker of it. Kudos to them.”

Trailing 25-17 at intermission, Prairie moved to a full-court press in the third quarter in search of stops, but seemed to be stuck trailing by two-to-three possessions.

Lexi Schumacher, who had struggled inside, found the spark she and her team needed from beyond the arc. In the highlight play of the day, she launched a three-quarter court buzzer-beater that swished as time expired to end the third, tightening the scoreline to 37-32 and giving the Pirates much-needed momentum heading into the final frame.

“I think it did fire up our kids — and it was such a pure shot, the Oakley fans were yelling ‘Didn’t go in,’” Mader said. “It was just perfect; right through the cylinder.”

Both Lexi and her cousin Kylie Schumacher came on strong in the fourth, with another Lexi Schumacher 3 pulling them within a possession, and yet another triple a couple minutes later tying things up at 46-46 near the halfway point of the period.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Hornets responded exceedingly well with their proverbial hive under attack. More precisely, Oakley’s Dakota Wadsworth responded with a barrage of points coming from 3-point goals, an over-the-back inside basket and a handful of confidently drilled free throws.

“She ended up with 11 points in just the fourth quarter,” Mader said of Wadsworth. “A perfect 4-for-4 (from the field), and three of those were 3s.”

Prairie was still at 54-50 with a minute-and-a-half left to play, but Oakley only stepped on the gas in the closing stages, establishing its biggest lead of the day to end the game.

“We gave it the old Pirate effort, but it just wasn’t strong enough,” Mader said.

By the numbers