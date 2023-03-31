SEATTLE — J.P. Crawford was the beneficiary of a pitch-clock violation. One big swing from Ty France made certain it became noteworthy on opening day.

Crawford’s walk helped by a timer infraction called on James Karinchak sparked an eighth-inning rally that was capped by France’s three-run homer as the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-0 on Thursday.

