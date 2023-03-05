PULLMAN — The offense carried the weight in the first 10 games of Washington State's baseball season. On Sunday, the pitching staff took care of business.
Junior right-hander Grant Taylor allowed one hit and three walks in the first 5⅓ innings and the bullpen scattered three hits the rest of the way as the Cougars downed Southern Indiana 6-0 to finish a three-game nonconference series before almost 900 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.
"Really good pitching by Grant, really good pitching by the entire staff," WSU coach Brian Green said. "(Junior right-hander Andrew) Baughn, who's been good for us all year. (Freshman right-hander) Ryan Orr again and (junior right-hander) Shane Spencer, we just pieced it together."
Sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for the Cougars (10-1), who have lost just once in 11 games for the first time since 1980. Junior first baseman Sam Brown also had a home run.
Ren Tachioka accounted for half of the four hits for the Screaming Eagles (5-6), who also left six runners on base.
Gavin Seebold (1-1) took the loss. He allowed six hits, one walk and five earned runs in the first five innings. Seebold struck out three.
Taylor (1-0) was in command throughout. He faced 18 batters and of his 86 pitches, 51 of them were for strikes.
"Grant was a little wobbly before the game," said Green, who said the team was dealing with a bit of illness before the game. "I'm really, really proud of Grant. He competed, he brought it and got us into the sixth with the shutout. That was awesome to see that."
Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula led off the bottom of the first with a double, and after an out, Brown's sacrifice fly brought him in to put Washington State on top.
Hainline's two-out single to left in the second scored sophomore shortstop Cam Magee to make it 2-0 Cougars.
Washington State took advantage of an error in the fourth, as junior third baseman Brandham Ponce got aboard on a fielding miscue with one out. Then with two down, Hainline struck for a two-run shot to left-center, his third of the year, for a 4-0 advantage.
Brown then hit his fourth of the year, a shot to left, with one out in the fifth.
The Cougars closed out the scoring in the seventh, taking advantage of leadoff walks by senior Jacob McKeon and Brown. Two outs later, Magee singled to left to score McKeon for the final margin.
"We're just finding different ways to win, but for the most part, we've been pretty process-driven," Green said. "I think we're a better defensive team than our numbers are showing right now. Offensively, we've been pretty tough ... we're hitting a lot of extra-base hits. Our pitching staff is long, they're just doing a great job."
Washington State next plays at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at home against Seattle.
Southern Indiana 000 000 000—0 4 2
Washington State 110 210 10x—6 7 1
Seebold, Moore (6), Kiesel (7), Ciuffetelli (8) and McNew; Taylor, Baughn (6), Spencer (8), Orr (9) and Morrow. W — Taylor. L — Seebold.