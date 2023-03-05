WSU

Washington State sophomore second baseman Elijah Hainline receives congratulations after hitting a home run during Sunday's nonconference game against Southern Indiana at Bailey-Brayton Field.

PULLMAN — The offense carried the weight in the first 10 games of Washington State's baseball season. On Sunday, the pitching staff took care of business.

Junior right-hander Grant Taylor allowed one hit and three walks in the first 5⅓ innings and the bullpen scattered three hits the rest of the way as the Cougars downed Southern Indiana 6-0 to finish a three-game nonconference series before almost 900 fans at Bailey-Brayton Field.

