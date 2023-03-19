WSU baseball

Washington State senior outfielder Greg Fuchs runs the basepaths during Saturday's Pac-12 Conference game against Oregon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — As well as the pitching staff has performed for the Washington State baseball team through the first 17 games this season, the Cougars were bounded to have a bad one at some point. That came Saturday.

Washington State’s bullpen allowed seven runs in the sixth and eighth innings combined and the offense couldn’t rally from that deficit in falling to Oregon 14-8 in a Pac-12 Conference game before 1,211 fans that evened the series at a game apiece.

