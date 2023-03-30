Fans hoping to catch the Seattle Mariners’ opening game today on television against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park in Seattle have a couple of options.
Root Sports and Fubo each stream the Mariners’ games and other sports networks for a price.
DirecTV Stream has more than 105 channels, including Root Sports, with its Choice plan for $99.99. Subscribers also can watch sports on ABC, ESPN, TNT, MLB Network and NBA TV.
A subscription, which includes a five-day free trial, has unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
Fubo plans start at $74.99 for the Pro plan which includes more 150 channels, including ESPN, NBA TV, ABC, and select regional sports networks, including Bally Sports Networks.
Plans also offer the ability to watch on unlimited screens and 1,000 hours of DVR space, which means viewers can record and rewatch their favorite shows and team’s games. Customers receiving regional sports networks are subject to a regional sports fee on top of the normal monthly subscription cost.
Sparklight first announced plans to phase out cable TV in February. In the meantime, the company also ended its contract to carry Root Sports and SWX channels as of Dec. 31. Michelle Portillo, director of corporate communications for Cable One in Phoenix, Ariz., said in an email to the Tribune in February that customers were alerted to the change by a notice in their November billing statement.
The company is introducing a product called Sparklight TV to deliver shows broadcast on cable and is offering it to any new customer requesting television services. Customers will receive about 90 days notice before having to make any changes, the company announced earlier.
Sparklight TV is a form of Internet Protocol television. It allows customers to watch the same programming they see on cable television by instead using the internet.
It can be viewed on any screen in a customer’s home, including smart TVs, personal computers, tablets and smartphones using the Sparklight TV app.
The technology is compatible with streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.
Existing cable customers’ internet will work with Sparklight TV and will not need to be upgraded. Households without Sparklight internet can receive Sparklight TV by adding internet or installing a Sparklight modem for $10.50 per month with Wi-Fi capabilities that allows them to access Sparklight TV only.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the last areas where Sparklight has introduced Sparklight TV. The product is available in a majority of Sparklight markets, including all of those in Idaho.