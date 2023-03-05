The Lewis-Clark State baseball team sailed to two easy victories Sunday, enabling fifth-year coach Jake Taylor to empty out his bench and give plenty of players time on the field.
The second-ranked Warriors earned a mercy rule victory for the second time in a four-game nonconference series against Eastern Oregon with a 14-1 win in the opener, then had four players with two or more hits in Game 2 to take a 10-2 decision to finish a sweep of the Mountaineers.
"Always nice to sweep at home," coach Jake Taylor said. "We had a bit better energy and competitiveness today. It showed up on the mound and at the plate. Good finish to the weekend."
In the first game, sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli went 2-for-2 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI for the Warriors (15-3), who now have won nine straight and are 11-1 at Harris Field so far this season. Junior Isaiah Thomas scored three runs, junior second baseman Pu'ukani De Sales had a double and scored twice and sophomore outfielder Alex Sol also had two runs.
Mario Landeros went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Eastern Oregon (1-10). Youhyeon Choi also had two hits.
Senior right-hander Greg Blackman (2-0) allowed five hits and an earned run in the first four innings, striking out seven.
Danny Burns (0-2) took the loss, allowing six hits, four walks and eight runs, seven earned, in three-plus innings. He struck out two.
LCSC broke out on top early with three in the first as senior catcher Sam Olsson had a sacrifice fly and Signorelli followed with a two-run homer to right-center.
The Mountaineers scored once in the second, but the Warriors piled up 11 runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to ice it.
LCSC scored two in the third as Sol scored on a wild pitch and sophomore Jakob Marquez had an RBI groundout.
In the fourth, the Warriors tallied six runs to blow it open. Olsson and Signorelli drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks. Junior outfielder Carter Booth singled home a run. An out later, sophomore outfielder Eric Mast had a two-run single and sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws plated a run on a fielder's choice.
LCSC tallied its final three runs in the fifth as Thomas scored on a wild pitch, Sol drew a bases-loaded walk and sophomore Kai Pagan hit into a fielder's choice.
Booth went 2-for-5 in the second game with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI. Thomas was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Sophomore catcher Jack Sheward went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. De Sa was 2-for-5.
Rogelio Gonzales paced Eastern Oregon with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.
Junior right-hander Cameron Smith (2-0) picked up the win by allowing a hit and a walk in the final three innings, striking out five.
Brock Cordes (0-2) was tagged with the loss, allowing five hits, four walks and eight runs, seven earned, in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out one.
The Warriors scored eight runs in the first two innings and had a 9-0 lead after four.
Signorelli had a one-out, two-run single in the first, Sheward followed with an RBI sacrifice fly and one batter later, senior outfielder Joe Canty doubled home a run.
In the second, Booth produced a run on a groundout. Sheward singled home a pair of runs and a third scored on a throwing error.
Olsson grounded into a double play in the fourth, but Thomas scored for the nine-run advantage.
The Mountaineers tallied two runs in the sixth on back-to-back RBI doubles by Gonzales and Joey Freitas.
LCSC closed it out in the eighth with a single tally on a Booth solo home run to center.
The Warriors are scheduled to be off this weekend and next will start a four-game Cascade Conference series with a doubleheader at noon March 18 at home against Corban.
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Choi ss 3 0 2 0 Seamons lf 4 1 1 0
Freitaas 3b 3 0 0 0 Justice lf 1 0 0 0
Marks c 1 0 0 0 Thomas dh 2 3 1 0
Duso c 2 0 0 0 Rivera ph 0 0 0 0
Landeros dh 3 1 3 0 De Sa 2b 2 2 1 0
Frederick rf 2 0 0 0 Tentinger 1b 1 1 1 0
Mayfield cf 3 0 1 0 Olsson c 1 0 1 2
Roa 2b 3 0 1 1 Weintraub pr 0 1 0 0
Macias 1b 3 0 0 0 Ephan c 0 0 0 0
Gonzales lf 3 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 2 3 2 3
Totals 26 1 7 1 Totals 26 14 9 12
Eastern Oregon 010 000 0—1 7 1
Lewis-Clark State 302 630 x—14 9 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Burns (L, 0-2) 3 6 8 7 4 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Blackman (W, 2-0) 4 5 1 1 0 7
EASTERN OREGON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Gonzales lf 4 1 2 1 Booth cf 5 2 2 2
Freitas 3b 3 0 1 1 Thomas dh 3 3 2 0
Frederick rf 1 0 1 0 De Sa 2b 5 0 2 0
Sinclair rf 2 0 0 0 Olsson lf 2 2 0 0
Landeros c 4 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 3 2 1 2
Mayfield cf 2 0 0 0 Sheward c 3 0 2 3
Gerding cf 2 0 0 0 Sol pr 0 0 0 0
Arsdall dh 2 0 1 0 Ephan c 0 0 0 0
Wann ph 2 0 0 0 Canty rf 3 0 1 1
Burns 1b 3 0 0 0 Rivera 1b 3 0 0 0
Kollar ph 1 0 0 0 Marquez 1b 1 0 0 0
Roa 2b 3 0 0 0 Haws ss 4 1 1 0
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 32 10 11 8
Eastern Oregon 000 002 000—2 6 2
Lewis-Clark State 440 100 01x—10 11 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Cordes (L, 0-2) 1.2 5 8 7 4 1Yancey 3.1 4 1 1 1 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Smith (W, 2-0) 3 1 0 0 1 5