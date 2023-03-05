LCSC

Lewis-Clark State sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli, right, receives congratulations from junior outfielder Carter Booth after hitting a home run during the first game of Sunday's nonconference doubleheader against Eastern Oregon at Harris Field.

 LCSC Athletics

The Lewis-Clark State baseball team sailed to two easy victories Sunday, enabling fifth-year coach Jake Taylor to empty out his bench and give plenty of players time on the field.

The second-ranked Warriors earned a mercy rule victory for the second time in a four-game nonconference series against Eastern Oregon with a 14-1 win in the opener, then had four players with two or more hits in Game 2 to take a 10-2 decision to finish a sweep of the Mountaineers.

