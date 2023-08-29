In Justin Podrabsky’s two years as Genesee football coach, he has already seen the peaks and valleys of the often unforgiving world of high school football.
In 2021, the Bulldogs went 7-3 overall capped with a trip to the Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoffs. But last year, Genesee only won its first game, going 1-8 and often fielding just 13 available players on the sideline.
With a roster back up to 18 players, the Bulldogs are hoping for a bounce-back year — and they’re eager to get started.
“It’s truly the best time of the year,” Podrabsky said of the season. “It’s definitely something you look forward to once you play your final game in October or November. The first day of practice is always something that’s circled on the calendar.”
The team also enters its fourth season of its co-op with Colton, its neighbor from Washington right across the border. There are two players from Colton on the roster this season.
Podrabsky said he expects his team to have more depth and speed than it had last year.
Last season, the Bulldogs had to use coaches to fill player spots in practices and the team often ran out of steam late in games.
The added numbers this season will help, but Genesee is a young team — 13 of the 18 players are freshmen.
One of those freshmen is expected to split time at quarterback with another underclassmen.
The Bulldogs plan to use freshman Jackson Banks and sophomore Cadyn Brummer at the QB spot to replace departed multi-year starter Angus Jordan.
“(Banks) has really started to take charge of what we do offensively and is helping bring along not only his fellow freshman, but other guys within the offense as well,” Podrabsky said. “(Brummer) is another kid who’s been doing a good job of leading by example with the effort and intensity of what he does.”
A couple of Genesee’s other leaders are seniors who can cause havoc to opposing QBs.
Tight end/defensive end Sam Stewart is a force on the defensive side of the ball. And wideout/defensive end Harper Jarolimek has made huge strides despite last season being his first playing football.
Podrabsky said the team has benefited greatly from being able to hold 8-man scrimmages in practices instead of having assistant coaches fill the role of pseudo-player. That has helped bring along a team full of first-year varsity players.
“We’re going to have a little more depth this year at the skill positions, so that’s going to benefit us tremendously,” Podrabsky said. “We’ll be able to rotate guys and get guys some playing time that way.”
A couple of Genesee’s biggest issues last year were turnovers — turnover ratio was “in the negatives big time” — and getting stops on defense. Opposing scores ballooned beyond the 60-point mark in seven of the Bulldogs’ eight games last year.
Those are areas Genesee will focus on heavily heading into its season opener at 7 p.m. Friday at Potlatch.
“(Potlatch) coach (Ryan) Ball is going to find that advantage that they have on you and he’s going to just dissect it and keep coming at you,” Podrabsky said. “We’re going to need to tackle well, protect the ball.
“I’m excited for our kids to get out there.”
3 things to watch
- Two is better than one — the Bulldogs will use two quarterbacks this season until either freshman Jackson Banks or sophomore Cadyn Brummer pulls away in the QB battle. But even if coaches do eventually settle on one of the two, expect the other one to still see time on the field.
- Look for Genesee to try to control time of possession by running the ball more this season. The Bulldogs’ defense spent too much time on the field last season, leading to scores getting out of hand at times.
- Familiar foes galore — every team on the Bulldogs’ schedule is from the Whitepine League, including its only “non-league” opponent, Deary, of the WPL Division II ranks.
GENESEE
COACH — Justin Podrabsky (third year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 0-7 in Whitepine League Division I, 1-8 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Sam Stewart, sr., TE/DE; Harper Jarolimek, sr., WR/DE; Kole Scharnhorst, sr., OL/LB; Vince Crowley, jr., WR/LB; Cadyn Brummer, so., QB/WR; Tristan Hensley, so., OL/LB; Jackson Stutzman, so., OL/DE.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 1 — at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 — Troy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 — at Logos, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 — at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 — Clearwater Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 — Deary, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 — at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 — Lapwai, 1 p.m.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.