In Justin Podrabsky’s two years as Genesee football coach, he has already seen the peaks and valleys of the often unforgiving world of high school football.

In 2021, the Bulldogs went 7-3 overall capped with a trip to the Idaho Class 1A Division I state playoffs. But last year, Genesee only won its first game, going 1-8 and often fielding just 13 available players on the sideline.