OAKLAND, Calif. — Eugenio Suárez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning after AJ Pollock tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth, and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The start was delayed 65 minutes by rain, contributing to a paltry crowd of 2,685 one night after the A’s drew 2,583.

