About seven years ago, Pomeroy football coach Kyle Kimble told budding youth football star Jett Slusser someday he was going to be his starting quarterback, then he would graduate and come back to help coach for him.
That first prediction will come true when the Pirates face Liberty Christian to open the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.
“That first part has turned true, so hopefully the second part turns true (too) because that cat is really, really smart when it comes to sports, especially football,” Kimble said of Slusser. “He makes people around him better and I’m really excited to see what he’s able to do this year.”
Slusser’s smarts and skills should help the Pirates replace former quarterback Trevin Kimble, who was a 1B Southeast all-league player and the team’s leading rusher and passer a year ago.
Pomeroy also has a pair of elite senior defensive ends as mainstays on the other side of the ball in Trace Roberts and Ollie Severs.
Roberts is an all-league player on both the offensive and defensive lines.
“He makes practice fun every day,” Kimble said. “He’s the one that’s keeping it upbeat, and keeping guys loose and making sure that it’s not a grind and that it’s more of a fun thing.”
Severs missed four games last season with an injury but was “as good at defensive end as we’ve ever seen” when he was on the field.
“Between those two bookend defensive ends in our 3-3 defense, we’re going to be pretty potent if we can stay healthy,” Kimble said.
Some of the team’s other key returners include senior tight end/defensive end David Tejero, offensive/defensive lineman Colby Ledgerwood, multi-positional junior Boone Schmidt, wing backs Walker Flynn and Jacob Reisinger and sophomore running back Kyzer Herres.
Part of what has made Pomeroy a winning program year in and year out is its unique unbalanced single-wing offense — a style of football you don’t see at the college or NFL levels — and a relentless, smash-mouth defense.
On defense, the Pirates held teams to fewer than 150 yards per game last season, which is a rarity in the wide-open fields of 8-man football. During a four-game stretch last year, Pomeroy outscored its opponents a whopping 286-0.
“Our JV is playing a lot of those games and they don’t bend at all,” Kimble said. “They absolutely 100% buy into what we do defensively and offensively (and) they want to be the impact players.”
On offense, the Pirates’ single-wing style features a lopsided formation that dates back more than 100 years and uses a run-heavy philosophy.
But Kimble said fans can expect the Pirates to pass the ball a bit more than they usually do.
“We’re definitely going to put the ball in the air a little more than we have,” Kimble said. “And I’m a running guy, but I do understand the strength of our team is going to be what Jett can do and what he brings to us. And letting that kid use his arm as well as his legs is going to be great.”
Still, in Pomeory’s offense, the QB generally leads the team in rushing and that is likely to be the case again this season.
Herres, a speedy sophomore, will also see a lot of carries out of his running back position.
The Pirates will find out quickly where they stand in the scope of the 1B Southeast League. Pomeroy plays defending champion Liberty Christian of Richland, Wash., in its first game of the season.
The high-profile showdown pits two teams that are polar opposites since the Patriots are a mostly passing team while the Pirates prefer to run the ball.
“It’s actually kind of a fun game to watch as a spectator because it’s totally antitheses offenses running against each other, and defenses that are smash-mouth and get after it, and coaches that are friends,” Kimble said. “It’s a lot of fun to play Liberty Christian because you know it’s always going to be a battle.”
3 things to watch
How will the Pirates navigate a revamped league? The Southeast 1B has two more teams this season — 11 instead of nine — but it also has one less playoff spot, down to two instead of three. That means each game adds even more importance.
Expect to see more passing this season than normal for the run-heavy team as Pomeroy tries to spread the ball around to all its playmakers.
Defensive ends Trace Roberts and Ollie Severs are as good a duo as you’ll see in Washington 8-man football and they should cause problems to opposing offenses if they can stay healthy.
POMEROY
COACH — Kyle Kimble (eighth year).
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 6-2 in Southeast 1B League, 8-3 overall.
KEY RETURNERS — Trace Roberts, sr., OL/DE; Ollie Severs, sr., TE/DE; David Tejero, sr., OL/DE; Colby Ledgerwood, jr., OL/LB; Jett Slusser, jr., QB/DB; Boone Schmidt, jr., TE/DL/LB; Walker Flynn, sr., WB/LB; Jacob Reisinger, jr., WB/DB; Kyzer Herres, so., RB/DB.
SCHEDULE
Sept. 1 — at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 — Waitsburg, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 — Charlo (Mont.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 — at SJEL, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 — at Touchet, 2 p.m.
Oct. 6 — Dayton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 — at Tekoa-Rosalia, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 — DeSales, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 — Sunnyside Christian, 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 — at Yakama Nation Tribal, 7 p.m.
