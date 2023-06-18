When the expectation is in place to follow a history of success, it’s all the more disappointing when those expectations aren’t met. The 2023 Pomeroy track and field pole vaulting team didn’t have that problem.
Not even close.
The Pirates have had a longstanding tradition of success in the event and that continued this past season.
In the past 12 years, Pomeroy has won eight state championships, had five runners-up and 59 total state-placers in the pole vault.
In 2023, after earning all the region’s state berths in the event, the Pirates took six of the top eight spots in the boy’s pole vault — one of those another Washington 1B state championship by senior Sidney Bales. In the girls’ pole vault event, senior Katie Boyer took second place and eighth-grader Carmen Fruh took fifth.
“(It was great) being able to fill the shoes of the many great athletes who have walked through Pomeroy,” Bales said. “And to do the same things that me, coming to this town in junior high, looking up to those guys, thinking ‘Wow — they’re the best of the best,’ now we’re up there (too). And it feels pretty good.”
It was Bales’ height of 12 feet, 9 inches that took gold on the boys’ side. Boyer had a mark of 9-0 for second in the girls’ meet.
Even more impressive is that Pomeroy accomplished this with less-than-favorable conditions. The weather across the Palouse and Lewiston-Clarkston Valley resulted in spring sports such as baseball and softball being impacted with track and field being no exception.
“This was actually a tough spring because of the weather,” said Pomeroy pole vault coach Fred Knebel, who has coached the event for 30 years. “Over the course of the year, we’ve had more shin splints than I can ever remember. So, it was one of our tougher years in terms of getting the kids on a routine and vaulting on a consistent basis and consistent heights.”
Despite losing practice reps pole vaulting, there were other ways to stay in shape.
Tyler Bagby, a senior who finished fourth at State in the event, explained that even though the team wasn’t able to get out and run as much as it wanted, it didn’t prevent the athletes from staying active. Whether it was working out in the weight room or trekking through the mud and rain on hunting trips, there were several ways for the team to stay in shape for competition.
More daunting to overcome than the spring conditions, however, was what the seniors had to deal with in the years prior.
The now-graduated senior state-placing group of Bagby, Bales, Boyer and Braedon Fruh all had two years of state competition taken away due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would say, for how much we haven’t gotten to pole vault because of the pandemic, we all did phenomenally well,” Braedon Fruh said. “But at the end of the day, it is what it is and I’m just glad that we all placed well at State and did our best up there.”
Braedon Fruh also expressed interest in coming back to the program as a coach to help train the next groups of great Pirates pole vaulters like Knebel and past athletes have done for him. One of those athletes is his younger sister, Carmen Fruh.
Because of Pomeroy’s classification as a 1B school, eighth graders are allowed to compete in track and field. Carmen, being an eighth grader this past season, has first-hand experience of the coaching of Knebel and the advice of her older brother and other upperclassmen.
“I think it’s exciting to see how well we’re going to do, just following all the kids’ footsteps,” Carmen Fruh said.
When Carmen Fruh and the rest of the team take the track for pole vaulting in the spring of 2024, they’ll have the support of the Pomeroy community behind them.
The Pirates’ track and field success capped off a great year for the high school’s athletics.
Pomeroy, a town of just under 1,500 people, is a community that is very supportive of the school’s sports teams. And having the support of the town, rain or shine (literally), is something that is appreciated by the athletes.
“We got a really strong community,” Bagby said. “A lot of supporters come to our events and support us. And it motivates us to keep going and be stronger and do our best to the fullest.”
For the senior group, that state tournament performance was the last event with the team and the last time that they’ll get to experience that community support as athletes, and all of them have lessons that they’ll continue into the next phase of their lives.
“Family. We were all a family,” Bales said. “We were all really close and I hope it continues no matter where we go in life. We’re going to split up — but that family aspect is embedded in all our memories.”
Included in that family is Knebel — who, according to the athletes, was the most crucial part of their success throughout their successful high school careers.
“I think our coach was the most important part to our entire team and the most crucial piece to all of our success,” Boyer said. “He really works to form a relationship with all of us, which is really important when you’re doing such a scary sport such as pole vault. And the trust and relationship we formed with him was very crucial and he’s done an amazing job.”
Kowatsch can be contacted at 208-848-2277, tkowatsch@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.