LA QUINTA, Calif. — J.T. Poston shot a 10-under 62 to take a one-stroke lead over Justin Lower in the opening round of The American Express on Thursday.

Poston carded nine birdies and an eagle on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West in the Palm Springs-area desert. Lower was one stroke ahead of an 8-under pack that included Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen, Jason Day, Chris Kirk, J.J. Spaun and Matti Schmid.

Dahmen shot an eagle on No. 4 and birdies on Nos. 1, 10, 11, 13, 14 and 16 for his 64.

Poston excels on the three mostly generous courses used for this event, finishing tied for sixth at The American Express in 2023 and tied for 11th last year. The North Carolina native has also done well in other deserts, winning in Las Vegas last fall.

“When I feel like I’m really hitting it good, I feel like I’ve got all the shots and can get the ball close to the hole and really take advantage of those scoring clubs,” said Poston, a three-time PGA Tour winner. “I feel like I can go out there and make a bunch of birdies like I did today, so a tournament like this sort of plays into that.”

Lower shot a bogey-free 63 at La Quinta that included consecutive eagles.

“I’ve never done that,” he said. “I don’t even think I’ve done it in just a regular round, but let alone a tournament round. Yeah, any time you can make back-to-back eagles, it certainly helps the score.”

Canadian Nick Taylor built on his victory in the Sony Open last Sunday with a 65 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. Tony Finau was 7 under, while Justin Thomas shot 67 and Patrick Cantlay shot 68.