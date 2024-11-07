Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsNovember 7, 2024

Prep Athlete of the Week: Addy McKarcher

story image illustation
Courtesy photo

With their backs against the wall in district tournament volleyball play late last month, the Lewiston Bengals kept their season going with hard-fought victories over Moscow and Lakeland of Rathdrum.

At the forefront of those efforts was senior outside hitter Addy McKarcher, who amassed 23 kills, seven digs and two blocks to power the Bengals past the Bears on Oct. 22, then followed up with a 33-kill, four-block day against the Hawks on Oct. 24. McKarcher’s heroics did not go unnoticed, for the Tribune readership proceeded to vote her Prep Athlete of the Week.

Coach Halle White called McKarcher “by far our most versatile offensive weapon,” as demonstrated by her efforts during the team’s district title round doubleheader against Lakeland of Rathdrum in which she “played both outside hitter and middle blocker during the course of the matches, all while being a six-rotation player.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

McKarcher called the victory against Lakeland, which avenged multiple defeats, her “peak performance throughout the season.” She was particularly motivated by her sense of kinship with the rest of her class, being part of a group of seven seniors who had been playing together since they were in fourth-grade club volleyball.

“Addy is an absolute joy to interact with,” White said. “She is receptive to coaching and has developed into an incredible captain that her teammates respect and want to follow.”

McKarcher also competes as a center for the Lewiston girls basketball team. She aspires to continue her volleyball career at the collegiate level while majoring in psychology.

Related
SportsNov. 7
Dieu and Din-Mbuh anchor the Cougars’ trenches
SportsNov. 7
Sports log
SportsNov. 7
4 Bears, 2 Bengals land on IEL all-league team in boys socce...
SportsNov. 7
13 Warriors score in LC State’s women’s hoops road win
Related
Pullman beats Clarkston to advance to district final in girls soccer
SportsNov. 6
Pullman beats Clarkston to advance to district final in girls soccer
Moreira, Vandals ready to up the tempo in ’24
SportsNov. 6
Moreira, Vandals ready to up the tempo in ’24
How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9
SportsNov. 6
How Cougs and Vandals fared in NFL Week 9
Seahawks have plenty of work to do in season’s second half
SportsNov. 5
Seahawks have plenty of work to do in season’s second half
COMMENTARY: Rested Vandals need to stay focused
SportsNov. 5
COMMENTARY: Rested Vandals need to stay focused
COMMENTARY: Four pressing questions as Cougs enter the season’s 4th quarter
SportsNov. 5
COMMENTARY: Four pressing questions as Cougs enter the season’s 4th quarter
Lewis-Clark State men, women open their basketball seasons with a pair of victories
SportsNov. 3
Lewis-Clark State men, women open their basketball seasons with a pair of victories
AREA ROUNDUP: Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross country meet
SportsNov. 3
AREA ROUNDUP: Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross country meet
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy