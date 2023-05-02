Clearwater Valley of Kooskia has ruled the roost in Whitepine League baseball with so far this season — not least due to the efforts of pitcher Anthony Fabbi, whose complete-game showing in a 16-1 win against Prairie of Cottonwood on April 20 gained him a nomination and ultimately the title of Prep Athlete of the Week.
Fabbi said his team had been particularly motivated to “get some revenge” against Prairie after the Pirates eliminated the Rams at last year’s Idaho Class 1A state tournament.
The 5-foot-8 senior’s dominance at the mound this season appears more remarkable in light of the fact that he has done it all while playing through a scaphoid fracture in his right wrist.
“It’s been broken since the first game during football,” said Fabbi, who has also been a standout quarterback for the Rams, and throws right-handed in both sports. He has had to modify his motions for both throwing and batting to cope with the injury, but has passed the test so far. Fabbi has wrist surgery scheduled immediately following the state baseball tournament later this month.
A three-sport athlete, Fabbi has also competed for the Rams in wrestling, taking sixth at State in the 145-pound weight division this year. He has played baseball since he was around 4 or 5 years old, and considers it his favorite sport.
Fabbi believes Clearwater Valley is “peaking at the right time” with its current 10-game winning streak, and has high hopes to make one more state run before graduating.
After high school, Fabbi plans to go into trade school to become a plumber.
