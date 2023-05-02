Clearwater Valley of Kooskia has ruled the roost in Whitepine League baseball with so far this season — not least due to the efforts of pitcher Anthony Fabbi, whose complete-game showing in a 16-1 win against Prairie of Cottonwood on April 20 gained him a nomination and ultimately the title of Prep Athlete of the Week.

Fabbi said his team had been particularly motivated to “get some revenge” against Prairie after the Pirates eliminated the Rams at last year’s Idaho Class 1A state tournament.