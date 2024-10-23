Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
SportsOctober 24, 2024

Prep Athlete of the Week: Dylan Uhlenkott

Prairie running back Dylan Uhlenkott rushed for 350 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-32 victory over Potlatch on Oct. 11.

Dylan Uhlenkott Senior Running back/linebacker
Dylan Uhlenkott Senior Running back/linebackerAugust Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Prairie of Cottonwood has gained late-season football momentum, winning its last three games and climbing the ranks of the Class 2A Whitepine League in the process.

At the forefront of that surge has been senior Dylan Uhlenkott, who amassed 350 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Pirates’ pivotal 46-32 victory over Potlatch on Oct. 11. The rushing effort, along with his 13 tackles in the game, brought him further reward when he was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Averaging over 9 yards per carry, Uhlenkott is “one of the better running backs in our league for sure,” according to Prairie coach Ryan Hasselstrom.

“We’ve had him carry the ball 25, 26 times a game — which is normally not what I’d like to do, but he’s had such good success,” Hasselstrom said. “I don’t want to overuse him, but he’s kind of our go-to guy.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Uhlenkott is also a standout for the Pirate track-and-field team, with which he took part in three Idaho Class 1A DI state record-setting relays this past spring.

“He’s a good kid,” Hasselstrom added. “He’s the last of the Uhlenkott family up here; they’ve always been great athletes. Good family, real hard-working kids.”

In discussing this award, Uhlenkott added that he would like to give “praise to my linemen, who do the hard work so I can get the yards.”

After finishing high school, he is interested in going to Lewis-Clark State College to study diesel tech.

Story Tags
Prep Athlete of the week
Advertisement
Related
SportsOct. 24
Trojans continue legacy of WPL dominance
SportsOct. 24
Vote for the Prep Athlete of the Week
SportsOct. 24
ANALYSIS: Grading the 2024 Wazzu defense at midseason
SportsOct. 24
AREA ROUNDUP: LCSC men’s, women’s hoops ranked in preseason ...
Related
Bengals advance past Bears in 5-set thriller
SportsOct. 23
Bengals advance past Bears in 5-set thriller
How Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 7
SportsOct. 23
How Cougars and Vandals fared in NFL Week 7
AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds handle Knights on girls soccer senior night
SportsOct. 23
AREA ROUNDUP: Greyhounds handle Knights on girls soccer senior night
LeBron, Bronny James become NBA’s 1st father-son duo to play together
SportsOct. 23
LeBron, Bronny James become NBA’s 1st father-son duo to play together
COMMENTARY: Dickert’s WSU defensive development shining on Saturdays and Sundays
SportsOct. 22
COMMENTARY: Dickert’s WSU defensive development shining on Saturdays and Sundays
COMMENTARY: Vandals built the resume; now they need to continue to win
SportsOct. 22
COMMENTARY: Vandals built the resume; now they need to continue to win
Walker helps Seahawks achieve balance on offense in dominant win over Falcons
SportsOct. 22
Walker helps Seahawks achieve balance on offense in dominant win over Falcons
Jackson throws for 5 TDs, Ravens beat Buccaneers
SportsOct. 22
Jackson throws for 5 TDs, Ravens beat Buccaneers
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy