Prep Athlete of the Week: Emma Krogh

Emma Krogh of Kamiah has been perhaps the highest-scoring girls basketball player in the Tribune area this season.

After reaching new heights with a 44-point performance in a win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia on Jan. 14, then followed up with a 38-point showing to lead a blitz of Troy three days later, the junior power forward was voted Prep Athlete of the Week.

“She’s had an outstanding season,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said of Krogh. “If we make it as far as we are hoping to make it this season and she keeps scoring the way she has been, she will score her thousandth point before the season is over.”