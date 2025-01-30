Sections
Prep Athlete of the Week: Emma Krogh

Kamiah's Emma Krogh racked up 82 points in just two games recently en route to earning P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week honors

Emma Krogh
Emma KroghCourtesy photo

Emma Krogh of Kamiah has been perhaps the highest-scoring girls basketball player in the Tribune area this season.

After reaching new heights with a 44-point performance in a win over Clearwater Valley of Kooskia on Jan. 14, then followed up with a 38-point showing to lead a blitz of Troy three days later, the junior power forward was voted Prep Athlete of the Week.

“She’s had an outstanding season,” Kamiah coach Shelby Cloninger said of Krogh. “If we make it as far as we are hoping to make it this season and she keeps scoring the way she has been, she will score her thousandth point before the season is over.”

Krogh also plays volleyball as an outside hitter for the Kubs and is an offensive standout in that sport as well, racking up double-digit match kill counts on a regular basis.

Other highlights of her basketball season so far have included hitting a game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Kubs to a 43-42 upset over Lapwai on Jan. 21. Cloninger also emphasized that it is “not just about points” for Krogh, but that she is prepared to do whatever is needed for the team.

“This is my first year coaching, and I’d be lying if I didn’t say Emma has even brought back the love of the game for me,” Cloninger said. “She is constantly in the gym working on her game to get better. Early mornings, late nights, weekends. It doesn’t matter. She’s hungry to get to State this year and doing everything she possibly can.”

Story Tags
Prep Athlete of the week
