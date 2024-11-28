Sections
SportsNovember 28, 2024

Prep Athlete of the Week: Graycie Graham

This week's award winner is Clarkston adaptive swimmer Graycie Graham

Graycie Graham
Graycie GrahamCourtesy photo

Earlier this month in Federal Way, Wash., Graycie Graham of Clarkston successfully defended one Washington state girls adaptive swimming title and added a second event to her collection to boot.

Once she came home, Graham’s prizes only continued to multiply as she was voted the Tribune’s Prep Athlete of the Week.

Graham defeated a field of six in the 50-yard freestyle and backstroke, which are the only events currently held in the adaptive swimming category.

“I can’t imagine the team without her,” Clarkston coach Savannah Kaschmitter said of Graham, who has Down syndrome. “She’s a great student; great athlete; always very happy.”

An Asotin resident who co-ops with Clarkston, Graham took up swimming with the Lewis-Clark Neptunes club program at the age of 6 and is still active with the Neptunes during the high school offseason. Her family has a tradition of excellence in the sport, with older siblings Natalie and Ben currently swimming for Grand Canyon University.

“Her dad was able to come down (to State) and ... help her on the block,” Kaschmitter said. “That was a very special moment for everyone.”

Graham was already reigning champion in the 50 freestyle, and will now look to defend both titles next year when she returns as a senior.

